Police Drop Charges Filed Against 19-Year-Old Archivist For Downloading FOIA Releases (techdirt.com) 53
An anonymous reader quotes a report form Techdirt: Last month, [...] an unnamed 19-year-old was facing criminal charges for downloading publicly-available documents from a government Freedom of Information portal. The teen had written a script to fetch all available documents from the Nova Scotia's government FOI site -- a script that did nothing more than increment digits at the end of the URL to find everything that had been uploaded by the government. The government screwed up. It uploaded documents to the publicly-accessible server that hadn't been redacted yet. It was a very small percentage of the total haul -- 250 of the 7,000 docs obtained -- but the government made a very big deal out of it after discovering they had been accessed.
Fortunately, Nova Scotia law enforcement has decided there's nothing to pursue in this case: "In an email to CBC News, Halifax police Supt. Jim Perrin did not mention what kind of information police were given from the province, but he said it was a 'high-profile case that potentially impacted many Nova Scotians.' 'As the investigation evolved, we have determined that the 19-year-old who was arrested on April 11 did not have intent to commit a criminal offense by accessing the information,' Perrin said in the email."
... but when does he get his hardware back ??? (Score:2)
His hard drives contain sensitive info that may preclude him from ever getting them back.
Hopefully his other family members get their computers back.
Who the hell cares about his intent? He downloaded information mistakenly posted to a publicly available system. Unless he's trying to sell state secrets to the Russians, which still doesn't criminalize the act of downloading the stuff, there's absolutely nothing he's done wrong. To say otherwise is to say you can criminalize viewing information that the government posts on billboards by the highway if the government mistakenly puts up the wrong information on the billboards.
Maybe in China.
In America, if you use someone else's computer in any way with the intent to hack, even just typing a simple sql exploit into your browser URL bar, then you've committed a crime.
In America, the Computer Fraud and Abuse act includes such language: "knowingly and with intent to defraud, accesses a protected computer without authorization, or exceeds authorized access"
I think the point is - intent is meaningless if you don't actually break the law.
Contrary to OP's post, was not "mistakenly posted to a publicly available system (in the sense OP intends it)," it was instead, insofar as this is relevant, posted to a server with atrociously ineffective "security." Links would be given to individuals to access information to which they alone had been granted the legal right to access. No such right had been bestowed on the accused who circumvented the "security," (as triv
I think the point is - intent is meaningless if you don't actually break the law.
The GP's point is that many laws are contingent on intent to determine if they were actually broken. Not every law, just some. There's no law against reading a road sign at all criminal intent or not.
However there are many laws that you would be skirting around every day and the only thing causing you not to break those laws is criminal intent.
so traffic tickets is a committing a crime and they can use that to get you for just having them? Good thing we have the NRA to stop any BS like with guns. So bad we don't have the same power for tech stuff.
It is entirely funded by its members
Not according to this article [businessinsider.com]. More than half of its money comes from the gun industry. And then there are all those foreign contributions, including Russian sources.
Intent is an important part of many laws.
This. Not only intent, but also discretion. As a practical matter, we've known for centuries that democracies overcriminalize because it is in the interests of legislators to never be blamed for letting a bad person out of jail. Thus the justice system depends on the discretion of police officers not to punish every innocent mistake and the discretion of prosecutors not to prosecute when it's too counterproductive or unfair. This doesn't always work, of course, but it's a huge part of criminal justice.
Inten
Once it was on a public server, without any posted or recognizable warnings, the kid has a pretty solid defense of innocence. If there is some real security breach involved, then they should inform him politely and perhaps firmly, and ask/demand their secret info back (if it still matters).
If it's on a public facing server... (Score:3)
And "did not have intent to commit a criminal offense" -- maybe this is just in the US, but I thought that "ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law." If he broke a law, let's have him and the law he broke. If not, let him go -- and then let's update all the knowledge of the people who thought he did so this doesn't happen again. (Tech AND Legal.)
I don't necessarily mind misteaks
Sounds like he broke the law: "I don't like what you're doing." Where is that one written down anywhere? Or is this the "Nice place you've got here, shame if something
James Comey specifically stated that Hilliary was not prosecuted because "she had no intent to break the law." So intent and mind reading do play a role in what laughingly passes for police work in the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Intent, specifically Mens rea [wikipedia.org] is an important part of the legal system.
Although what he ultimately did was illegal (obtained unredacted state secrets). He was not originally trying to obtain state secrets, nor could he have reasonably thought that what he was doing would lead to him obtaining state secrets. He had no reason to believe that the information he was able to access via that website, whether he did it via hyperlink or via a script as described in the original article would be anything other than
Not just that it was public facing: If it was the FOI website, wasn't that the entire point of the server? To provide these documents to citizens? The only minor issue I could see was if he didn't set a reasonable refresh time on scraping documents and was hammering the server, thereby causing troubles for other users.
Ignorance of the law is no defence. Ignorance of the facts can be. For example, if I buy something and it turns out it's been stolen, I'm not guilty of a crime, but if I know it's been stolen I am.
It comes down to criminal intent, or mens rea (which literally means "guilty mind"). It's always tricky to prove because it's easy enough to
Ignorance of *the law* is no excuse (Score:2)
maybe this is just in the US, but I thought that "ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law."
It depends on precisely what you are ignorant of. "ignorance of the law is no excuse" is usually how it's phrased, IIRC, which strikes closer to the truth because it's about being ignorant of *the law*, not ignorant of *the facts*.
Generally in criminal law (at least in the US), a mistake of law ("I did not think it was illegal to do X") will not excuse a crime, but a mistake of fact ("I did not think I was doing X") can sometimes negate a required element of the crime. So if you take a pen knowing it belong
If it's on a public facing server it's "fair game"
No it's not.
... I don't agree with it, but just accessing information not intended for you is illegal in some jurisdictions. The outcome of those cases is very similar to what happens when you hit someone with your car. Did you accidentally bump into them? Did you attempt to murder them?
People that can use computers gets punished for the mistakes made by people that can't use computers...
Reality is just like working in IT.
"The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine..."
Meaning that although changes to the law and the framework of justice might take a while to be developed, once done, the result tends to be pretty comprehensive. Of course, this means that there is a dynamic tension between "Justice" (which moves slowly) and anything which is dynamic and develops quickly.
What is perhaps mo
The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act [wikipedia.org].
The problem is that some of the laws governing use of computers - such as the above - have been written so broadly, with such vague definitions, that a prosecutor given the facts of this case, could pretty much decide whether or not to prosecute based on how they feel that day.
As per the description in the linked Wikipedia article, take a look at "Criminal Offenses under the Act" and consider (a)(1) and (a)(2), both of which c
> did not have intent to commit a criminal offense by accessing the information,
When the computer hacking laws were introduced, that was one of the drawbacks: Intent does not matter, for the law. So in this case, it is just the law enforcement being nice in not pursuing the case while they are convinced there was no intent.
But according to the letter of the law, intent does not matter!
Maybe that's how it is in the US. In Canada, we still have a few tattered shreds of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms left.
Putting an address in the address bar of a browser is not a crime?
Call me shocked.
We all have something to hide from the state, to wit every single activity you perform because it can piss them off arbitrarily.
