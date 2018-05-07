Connected Cars Don't Necessarily Disconnect Previous Owners When Resold (thedrive.com) 40
A modern car should be treated like a personal computer. Before you sell it, you should make sure all connections are severed and personal information is wiped before handing the keys to the buyer. The Drive reports of a former Volkswagen owner who recently discovered that her connection to her car lingered even after her old car was sold to a new owner. In what may seem like a public service announcement, The Drive writes: "It's up to you to wipe out your data and connections, not the dealer or manufacturer." From the report: Ashley Sehatti sold her 2015 Jetta back to her local VW dealer back in December. Like most car owners, she figured that was the end of it. So she was baffled when she continued to get monthly reports about her car's health. After receiving April's report, she attempted to log into her account for Car-Net, Volkswagen's connected car service. Much to Sehatti's surprise, she found that not only was her account still active, she still had access to her old car. She could see its current mileage, the status of its locks and lights, and, most disturbingly, its current location on a map. Sehatti was not aware that she, not Volkswagen or her dealer, was responsible for disabling access to Car-Net when she sold the car. Its new owner likely didn't sign up for the Car-Net service, which meant that Sehatti's access remained available, even though she didn't even want it. "Our Car-Net Terms of Service explicitly outlines that as a subscriber, the customer has the responsibility to terminate the contract when selling their vehicle," writes Catharina Mette, the head of technology communications for Volkswagen Group's North Americas region. "This is a practice common in the industry." The takeaway here is to read the Terms of Service because most car owners don't do so in any great detail.
Microsoft Sync is in HOW MANY CARS?
Sort of.
It also controls the AC, the language settings for ALL the displays, the Bluetooth links, the WiFi, the GPS including the "phone home" vehicle health reports, the key permissions, and some other misc. stuff.
It's tied into quite a bit.
That said, the car will run if it's disconnected or crashed.
Just check your ego, buy an older OBD2 car, about 2000 (in a rust free area if you live in car cancer country, yes you'll have to travel and likely drive an unfixed beater home), have any worn-out parts professionally rebuilt. Pay someone to install all new suspension bushings (rubber or neoprene, your call) and freshen any ball joints, racks, tie rod ends, brakes etc. The suspension, brakes and steering are non-negotiables. But together they will make it ride better than new (if you break a little bread, note if they want $1000 for a ball joint, installed, just run away. I don't mean 'get burned', I mean 'buy yellow Konis').
People say: 'there will always be another thing breaking.' They are remembering having an old car and being broke, having an old car and having money is an entirely different thing. If you pick the right car, it's systems are very finite. Just a few months worth of car payments will have it all straightened out. Best to just do it right up front. Don't be afraid to spend twice what you paid for it, fixing it. Bottom line will still be next to nothing, pay cash.
Expect at least one thing to be a huge bitch/expensive, it's always something. Broken bolts etc. (Many mechanics will run, they're scared of breaking a bolt and getting stuck fixing it. Honest ones will tell you upfront, e.g. Ford V8: 'I'm not responsible for broken water pump bolts.')
Hell, the whole deal is so cheap these days, you can keep two. Insurance on extra vehicles is cheap! Like ten bucks a month each. An old 4x4 pickup is insanely useful and fun, if you don't have to daily drive it, and can afford 35s or better.
_Don't_ do the paint on at least one, 'city car'. The nicer the car, the faster it gets out of the way of my Civic. Thing just looks uninsured and glued together. Actually mechanically great, interior is clean, just ugly outside. Do gotta watch the cops, that's the downside of projecting dirtbag on the roads, I'm watching anyhow (lead foot).
Many new cars run on 20 weight oil. They won't make 250k miles on an engine. Cars are clearly worse than they used to be. (Now get off my lawn.)
Agreed on the advice of an older car that still has OBD2 for easy diagnosis. No need to "check your ego" -- if a glass and steel cage on wheels defines you, you have other problems. Like the need to get a life and some hobbies.
Not sure if modern cars are that bad compared to older cars, though. I remember 80s cars where the engine often lasted 80,000 miles before it started leaking all sorts of fluids, burning oil, and the head gasket blew. Not to mention rusting after 3-4 years.
Late 80s were OK, particularly for Japanese cars. Even their computer controlled carbs worked, in stark contrast to GMs.
If your in 'cancer country', everything is different. Cars still rust fast, just not quite as fast, paint is better. 80/90s paint SUCKED, great for city car look in CA, clear coat leprosy.
IMHO a fifth gen (or 6th, the first OBD2 one) Civic with a B engine was the high point for simple, easy, clean, cheap transportation. Too bad they're all riced to the ground.
I'm currently in the market for a new vehicle (my '95 sedan getting to the point of concerning reliability) and I've thought about doing this, but I'm not sure what to look for. Do you (or anyone else) have some suggestions about decent sedans from that timeframe? I'd appreciate any ideas, or anything to especially avoid.
First: Get and learn to interpret a vacuum gauge. Goes for ANY used car purchaser, triple for old cars or when involving a stealership. Old or new, vacuum at idle tells the whole internal engine story, it will save your ass.
Honda, OBD2 pre 2005, 4 banger. Civic, Integra or Accord, matter of taste. I like lite and simple, so Civic (Si or Ex, there were a couple of years of Sis to avoid like plague, early 2000s IIRC, Honda engine and trans were swapping places, Si was out of step, ugly kludges were involve
My family recently purchased a used car from a dealership. We looked up the one previous owner, and it turned out to be a rental agency from the next state over. Yeah, in our car we just got? There were over 20 paired cell phones. Knowing that eventually some bullshit law will probably be made to make new owners liable for that data, I just went and cleared everything out before even digging deeper.
Why would anyone think signing up for an account meant that account would somehow cease to exist once you no longer owned the car? Not only that, why would one sign up for an account which explicitly links you to your car?
Oh right. Forgot. Because you can have your "smart" phone linked to your car so you can fiddle with apps instead of concentrating on the road.
As has been said about Facebook, you deserve what you get. Stop treating cars like a computer and stick to driving.
Because they sold it to a dealer. It's reasonable to expect the dealer to wipe it. Also, it's not their data. The person who bought the car was able to be spied on. It's an insane invasion of their privacy.
Especially not letting a dealer clean things up - when by all rights they should be able to. And really, they just plain should if they deal in that brand of car.
Trade in your phone to Apple for a discount on a new phone, and they might rip you off, but they won't not wipe your old phone.
I'm talking specifically about this case. In this case, they sold it directly back to the dealer they bought it from.
Dealers do NOTHING to a car they don't have to. Clean, low mileage trades get a quick wash and onto the lot they go.
Most people who resell their car don't necessarily do it through the original dealership they used to buy the car. They either do a private sale, or they use a different dealership.
If the old owner is too clueless to go to a website to reset her account, what makes you think she'll go to an authorized dealership to do the same?
I bought a nice 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a Jeep dealer (not a private party sale). This was the last model year it was not an "always-connected" car. The previous owner left his home address in the GPS navigation system and the HomeLink garage door opener programmed. The dealer cleaned the car but not the data. I could just program the car to take me to the last owner's house and open the door. This is a and old problem for people who left their keys in cars that were stolen (the registration listed a
The takeaway here is to read the Terms of Service because most car owners don't do so in any great detail.
Sure, in the short term reading the terms of service is the right move. But the real takeaway point here is that 99% of people don't read the terms of service, so it's just being obtuse to keep designing things in a way that assumes 100% of people DO read the terms of service. e.g. things should be designed to be intuitive and to assume likely behavior. Important details *shouldn't* be hidden away in the fine-print as a "gotcha". e.g. if 99% of people used a particular device wrong, and were injured, becau
The dealer is totally trying to dodge responsibility for their own failure. This wasn't a private sale. She sold it back to the dealer, and then they sold it to someone else. Without making any effort to disable her access or check that she had disabled it. So they sold someone a car, knowing perfectly well the previous owner might have the ability to track its every movement. Do you think they warned the new owner about that? That they got his permission? That they told him how to prevent it? I'd b
I bought a CPO BMW about 6years ago. All of the previous owners mp3s, uploaded music, contact names/phone numbers were still in the system.
BMW might do a "100 point inspection" but they don't bother to clear the previous owner's information from the system.