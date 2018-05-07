Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Businesses EU

Email Unsubscription Service Unroll.me To Close To EU Users Saying it Can't Comply With GDPR (techcrunch.com) 45

Posted by msmash from the good-riddance? dept.
Unroll.me, a company that has, for years, used the premise useful "email unsubscription" service to gain access to people's email inboxes in order to data-mine the contents for competitive intelligence -- and controversially flog the gleaned commercial insights to the likes of Uber -- is to stop serving users in Europe ahead of a new data protection enforcement regime incoming under GDPR, which applies from May 25. From a report: In a section on its website about the regional service shutdown, the company writes that "unfortunately we can no longer support users from the EU as of the 23rd of May," before asking whether a visitor lives in the EU or not. Clicking 'no' doesn't seem to do anything but clicking 'yes' brings up another info screen where Unroll.me writes that this is its "last month in the EU" -- because it says it will be unable to comply with "all GDPR requirements" (although it does not specify which portions of the regulation it cannot comply with).

Email Unsubscription Service Unroll.me To Close To EU Users Saying it Can't Comply With GDPR More | Reply

Email Unsubscription Service Unroll.me To Close To EU Users Saying it Can't Comply With GDPR

Comments Filter:

  • One down... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Joce640k ( 829181 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @10:10AM (#56566396) Homepage

    One useless parasite down. That's a start.

    Go, GDPR!

  • Big surprise? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nitehawk214 ( 222219 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @10:13AM (#56566404)

    How can anyone be surprised that a company with full access to someone's email misuses the information they receive.

    Why is anyone still using the service after they got caught lying?

    • Re:Big surprise? (Score:5, Informative)

      by ranton ( 36917 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @10:31AM (#56566522)

      Why is anyone still using the service after they got caught lying?

      I didn't see any mention of Unroll.me lying to their customers. They are a free service, so they are going to make money off of their customers' data. If you are curious about how, you go read their Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This is from their Privacy Policy before details of their business model went public:

      We also collect non-personal information - data in a form that does not permit direct association with any specific individual ... For example, when you use our services, we may collect data from and about the "commercial electronic mail messages" and "transactional or relationship messages" (as such terms are defined in the CAN-SPAM Act (15 U.S.C. 7702 et. seq.) that are sent to your email accounts.

      This clearly states they will look at advertisements (commercial electronic mail message) and receipts / order updates ("transactional or relationship messages) in your inbox in order collect data to sell to 3rd parties. So where were they lying? You may not like their business model but don't accuse them of doing things they didn't do.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I present to you a visual guide of how hard it is to read all the T&Cs today

        https://i.imgur.com/5LphAGP.jpg

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ranton ( 36917 )

          I present to you a visual guide of how hard it is to read all the T&Cs today

          https://i.imgur.com/5LphAGP.jpg

          I doubt that is an image of Unroll.me's privacy policy, since their document is about 6 pages long with significant white space and a Calibri 11 point font. Page 1 has their policy on collection of personal information, and page 2 has the text I listed above. If you actually care about how they collect your data, you can find everything you want under the headers Our Collection and Use of Personal Information and Our Collection and Use of Non-Personal Information, which are both about a page long.

  • False advertising (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pretending to be a service for unsubscibing, while actually being a data-mining company...

    You do realize that false advertising has always been illegal in the EU? Perhaps the real problem is that the fines for false advertising is too low, and the GDPR fines are large enough that companies care about them.

  • By can't, they mean don't want to (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Mascot ( 120795 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @10:22AM (#56566464)

    access to people's email inboxes in order to data-mine the contents for competitive intelligence -- and controversially flog the gleaned commercial insights to the likes of Uber

    It's almost as if that's exactly the sort of undisclosed behavior the GDPR is designed to combat...

    Granted, I suppose my subject is a bit unfair. If violating privacy is your primary business model, I guess "can't" is technically accurate.

    • EU should flood them with "right to be forgotten" requests that they have to comply with

      • They already said they would delete all EU customer data before the GDPR deadline. So that's not really going to do anything.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is always the GDPR letter from Hell [linkedin.com] that you can send them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      It's almost as if [access to people's email inboxes in order to data-mine the contents for competitive intelligence is] exactly the sort of undisclosed behavior the GDPR is designed to combat...

      I don't think it is. The GDPR is specifically interested in personal information, not non-personal information such as commercial or transactional messages. As long as the data is sufficiently anonymized (something I'm sure the courts will further define over the next decade or so) I would think companies like Unroll.me could continue that part of their business model even with the GDPR.

      There are likely other aspects of Unroll.me's business model which are causing them to cut off EU customers, not their pra

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        While I wouldn't doubt there are unfortunate facets of their business model that have not come to light, it could also be that avoiding the burden of having to reply to GPDR requesst is worth losing the market, even if you could give replies above board.

  • Which part (Score:3)

    by hattable ( 981637 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @10:46AM (#56566622) Homepage Journal
    Why does it matter which part of the GDPR a company is unable to comply with? Despite how scummy of a company they are, unrollme will not be able to provide services to a large portion of the world. Privacy advocates want it (including myself), and we got it. We don't get to jab our fingers in the wound and blame the company as a way to avoid any potential negative feelings about what has happened.

    To reiterate: GDPR good. Unrollme bad. *massages temples* I chose this life. I chose this life.

  • Mandating personal privacy has cost you free shitty email service.

  • GDPR is great ! (Score:3)

    by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @11:04AM (#56566754)
    GDPR is like a great filter which tells me who is breaking my privacy and who won't. Say you close off to EU customer because of GDPR ? Great I know you were breaking my privacy and selling my data ! Good riddance !
  • If they can't justify processing my data under any of the numerous and rather broad bases [wikipedia.org], then they don't deserve to get them.
  • Or is everyone on this discussion some kind of EU proponent wanting less freedoms and more laws for Internet? It's almost like robot shills. This is giving governments more control over business. This is not a good thing. I'd support a checkmark system like SSL in a browser that let people know if using a service could lead to leak of your information but not this. This just supports Google and Large Co to continue business as usual while killing smaller free service providers aka competition. People are ce

Slashdot Top Deals

You will have a head crash on your private pack.

Close