China Plans $47 Billion Fund To Boost Its Semiconductor Industry (wsj.com) 68
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal: In a move that could further heighten tensions with the U.S., China is poised to announce a new fund of about $47.4 billion (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source) to spur development of its semiconductor industry as it seeks to close the technology gap with the U.S. and other rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. The new war chest by the government-backed China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co. follows a similar fund launched in 2014 that raised $21.8 billion, largely funded by central and local government-backed enterprises and industry players. Among other efforts, the fund would be used to improve China's ability to design and manufacture advanced microprocessors and graphic-processing units, one of the people said. Specific details including the amount could change, another person said.
My disdain for the Chinese is more frustration than anything else. They have a problem of totalitarianism. Do humanity a favor and stop it there! Don't enable it to be empowered to spread and thrust all humanity into a totalitarian dark age.
That's how a good part of the world feels of the USA too. China has its problems, I'm not sure they are significantly worse than the American problems though. And yes, I have been to both places, China for a month, US a lot more than that, several times.
There's a Party in the States, and although it pretends to be a multitude of (2?) Voices, the truth is that its will is as total as the will of the CP in China. It's not quite as bad in the rest of the developed world.
But as you might have noticed it's possible for new parties to actually emerge and play a role in the political setup of the country. Try that in the US.
Parties have come and gone in the US. US political parties have also changed quite a bit during different periods of our history. The most recent example would be the Southern realignment of the 60's and 70's that created the modern Democratic and Republican parties we see today. Before that took place the two parties looked very different than they do today.
Right now we may even be witnessing a major change in party philosophy for both parties.
Ok, let me rephrase this: Parties that can be taken serious. Actually serious enough that they make governments virtually impossible if you try to avoid them.
The invention was 1949, though.
:D
And already copied by basically every computer manufactor before the patent 1955 was field. That kind of memory was wide spread in use till around 1980!
And some companies, like "Deutsche Bahn" (German Railway) still use it. In this case in signaling software. or do you call that "hardware"
1. How many of them stay in the US, and use their education and skills to support the United States?
2. Are you implying that the US cannot design competitive or superior products by itself, so we need to actively undercut other nations so we stay on top?
3. What make you think that Chinese cannot get quality education in China or other countries as well?
4. If we cannot be competitive with American Engineers trained in America, why would you assume there is any value to China to send students to learn our eng
My town, Karlsruhe, is full with Chinese students. Probably close to 10,000. You can not go anywhere without seeing a Chinese.
Considering that they basically have to pay no fee, I guess they prefer meanwhile to study in Europe instead of the USA.
It is much easier for them anyway. 20 years ago they only could study here in controlled groups with a polit officer assigned. So they rarely went out, or simply could not afford to go out. Now you have them everywhere, usually as couples (that is new, too) or in sm
What? Chinese grad students did _not_ have polit officers in the USA 20 years ago, or 30 years ago, or 40. Perhaps before that, I don't know.
They did generally watch what they said in public and especially to any media.
Ahahahahahaha, nice one! In actual fact, the US needs to import bright people with good education as its school system in incredibly broken. As to the university education for Chinese that go back home, they can get that elsewhere just as well.
bubbles (Score:2)
Too much public funds isn't self sustaining, it is just as having venture capitalist putting money into a startup. It gives you the money to get going, but you will need to pay the piper after a while. Also government funds are not unlimited and not without consequences. Also like any country, if you take government funds, you will need to play by the government rules, and have extra rules tied to that money, which often makes growth more difficult.
good for china (Score:1, Flamebait)
You have it backwards (Score:2)
Really? The US is run out of a medium sized city (Tel-Aviv - the country is basically Tel-Aviv and some surrounding military bases, orange groves and tourist spots)? The entirety of the United States economic and political efforts as well as a major industrial sector is run out of someplace the size of New Jersey?
I'm impressed.
There are a lot of problems in play. But on the politics side, the two party system is taring the country apart. The Left is getting more liberal pushing towards a socialized government that most Americans do not want, and are afraid of. The Right is getting more conservative pushing towards an evangelical christian state. When either side gets in power they putting increasing effort into punishing the minority, which in turns makes the minority side even more likely to unify towards their leaning, so the
None of your comment reflects reality. The poor have full access to healthcare, teachers have always been at the left end of the political spectrum and the economy is doing fine. Americans don't want either socialism or communism.
You lost me at those last two sentences, if anything the tertiary sector, i.e. services, requires a local customer base, able and willing to spend money on a service, i.e. something you probably could do yourself in most cases.
How is this a hallmark of an economy where you have very few people with disposable income?
The problem here is that the rhetoric is required for politicians to get elected. It would seem logical for politicians to move towards the center because they try to cater to voters on the other side of their fence, knowing that they will get the votes from their side anyway, but that doesn't take primaries into account. Primaries mean that only the most radical and most insane ones actually have a chance to run for an office because in primaries, you will primarily see the fringe voters go to support "the
In terms of the presidency what you describe isn't very common.Very few of our presidential candidates from the last several decades weren't centrists.
Details of the plan revealed! (Score:3, Informative)
Invest or reproduce stolen tech (Score:1)
But you still have your knowledge, or did they booze you first?
Buying a steel plant in Germany.
Disassembling it, putting numbers on every part, assembling it back in China, hiring the original crew to school the new crew: that is not stealing! That is business.
China Investing in Scientists and Engineers (Score:2)
China is announcing all sorts of investments in science and engineering. Following through is uneven. They have huge numbers of scientists and engineers. As someone who got a Ph.D. in Chemistry at a top university back in the 1990s, I can tell you that the Chinese students that came here were top-notch, and many wanted to return to China.
We have been kept afloat by many of these Chinese students staying. I don't think the U.S. could have done what it has on Americans alone. How do we make sure our top peopl
Remember the saying (Score:2)
Hardware controls the software.
China controls the hardware.
Christian de Castries, Dien Bien Phu, 1954
investment choices (Score:2, Insightful)
The US invests in 19th century priorities- weapons. Vast quantities of weapons which they not only use to excess, but they sell to others freely. Weapons have not won the US many friends around the world or even within its own population. This massive misspending of resources will continue to isolate the US and eventually destroy its economy.
China's investment in technology is another sign of progressive thinking. The world will become more dependent on digital technology and supremacy in that area will bri
Ignoring that this whole argument is just a thinly veiled slight at the US (and it completely ignores where most of the US economy's spending actually goes, including the fact that most of the world is utterly and hopelessly dependent upon US developed non-weapons technology) I really don't think weapons are a poor choice of investment. At least in the case of weapons, you have a practical use for research and development for the more expensive of technologies, and what's more, you have a discriminator for
you think China doesn't make and sell weapons to other countries? my are you silly
Sharing Western ideals (Score:1)
Their system ensures that they'll win (Score:2)
China is showing one of the positives that having tight control over the economy can have. If something needs to be done, it's done and there is zero debate. There's also no begging educational institutions and private companies to please comply...it's a top-down order.
Unless there was another world war at hand, something like this or any of the other investments China has made in the recent past could never happen in the US. There's too much infighting and zero initiative to get something massive done.
Like
Ya, so good luck with that (Score:2)
Given that the cost of state-of-the-art fab is about $20 billion and that China is behind, a $47 billion investment is not a threat. EE times reports [eetimes.com] that by 2020 a state-of-the-art fab will cost about $20 billion and wikipedia [wikipedia.org]says that TSMC predicts the same.
There is a reason why semiconductor giants such as ARM, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm and even super-rich Apple are fabless; State-of-the-art fabs are insanely hard. The successes here, such as Intel, have generations of accumulated in-house ex
Intel used to be a great engineering company, not for 20 years now. CPU is commodity, Intel is now a marketing company.