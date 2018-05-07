Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China Plans $47 Billion Fund To Boost Its Semiconductor Industry

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal: In a move that could further heighten tensions with the U.S., China is poised to announce a new fund of about $47.4 billion (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source) to spur development of its semiconductor industry as it seeks to close the technology gap with the U.S. and other rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. The new war chest by the government-backed China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co. follows a similar fund launched in 2014 that raised $21.8 billion, largely funded by central and local government-backed enterprises and industry players. Among other efforts, the fund would be used to improve China's ability to design and manufacture advanced microprocessors and graphic-processing units, one of the people said. Specific details including the amount could change, another person said.

China Plans $47 Billion Fund To Boost Its Semiconductor Industry

  • We need to stop educating Chinese engineers (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    They come here, learn all the skillz, and then run home and undercut us. It's disgraceful and should be considered a national crime against America. It's too bad we do this to ourselves, and allow this to occur. Hoisted by our own petards.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 )

      1. How many of them stay in the US, and use their education and skills to support the United States?
      2. Are you implying that the US cannot design competitive or superior products by itself, so we need to actively undercut other nations so we stay on top?
      3. What make you think that Chinese cannot get quality education in China or other countries as well?
      4. If we cannot be competitive with American Engineers trained in America, why would you assume there is any value to China to send students to learn our eng

      • Nope. What happened was that the US government deliberately ruined its working and middle classes by leaving American markets wide open to the world while okaying protectionism by everyone else. In this way they provided a gigantic bribe to stay on our side in the Cold War. The war ended 30 years ago but the policies did not. Let's be honest, who the hell cares if ordinary Americans are destroyed? Certainly not the Left, nor anyone who rejects Americanisn and calls themselves citizens of the world.

      • My town, Karlsruhe, is full with Chinese students. Probably close to 10,000. You can not go anywhere without seeing a Chinese.

        Considering that they basically have to pay no fee, I guess they prefer meanwhile to study in Europe instead of the USA.

        It is much easier for them anyway. 20 years ago they only could study here in controlled groups with a polit officer assigned. So they rarely went out, or simply could not afford to go out. Now you have them everywhere, usually as couples (that is new, too) or in sm

        • What? Chinese grad students did _not_ have polit officers in the USA 20 years ago, or 30 years ago, or 40. Perhaps before that, I don't know.

          They did generally watch what they said in public and especially to any media.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Ahahahahahaha, nice one! In actual fact, the US needs to import bright people with good education as its school system in incredibly broken. As to the university education for Chinese that go back home, they can get that elsewhere just as well.

  • one bubble to the next in china, all with public funds.

    • Too much public funds isn't self sustaining, it is just as having venture capitalist putting money into a startup. It gives you the money to get going, but you will need to pay the piper after a while. Also government funds are not unlimited and not without consequences. Also like any country, if you take government funds, you will need to play by the government rules, and have extra rules tied to that money, which often makes growth more difficult.

  • good for china (Score:1, Flamebait)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 )
    Seriously, this is what America USED to do by investing into America. Now, we send our money out to whomever is buying off (bribing) our politicians. These days, it is whoever putin says.
    • The US still invests plenty in technology. This is in response to the US crack down on Chinese engineers working on high tech projects and sending the technology home. Now China will have to try and develop it themselves.

    • There are a lot of problems in play. But on the politics side, the two party system is taring the country apart. The Left is getting more liberal pushing towards a socialized government that most Americans do not want, and are afraid of. The Right is getting more conservative pushing towards an evangelical christian state. When either side gets in power they putting increasing effort into punishing the minority, which in turns makes the minority side even more likely to unify towards their leaning, so the

      • Re: good for china (Score:5, Insightful)

        by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @10:24AM (#56566476)
        Actually, the last election suggested that more Americans are fed up with income inequality and poor or no access to healthcare. Teachers in deeply red states are moving to the left politically because they see what the conservative politician is doing to their income. They're finally seeing that the right is the wolf in sheep's clothing. Most Americans confuse socialism with communism because they've been indoctrinated by the right. In reality, more socialist policies are good for the middle and lower classes. They're not so good for the wealthy. If you want to fix America, start really manufacturing here and stop the tide towards a service economy. Third world countries are largely service economies.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          None of your comment reflects reality. The poor have full access to healthcare, teachers have always been at the left end of the political spectrum and the economy is doing fine. Americans don't want either socialism or communism.

        • You lost me at those last two sentences, if anything the tertiary sector, i.e. services, requires a local customer base, able and willing to spend money on a service, i.e. something you probably could do yourself in most cases.

          How is this a hallmark of an economy where you have very few people with disposable income?

      • The problem here is that the rhetoric is required for politicians to get elected. It would seem logical for politicians to move towards the center because they try to cater to voters on the other side of their fence, knowing that they will get the votes from their side anyway, but that doesn't take primaries into account. Primaries mean that only the most radical and most insane ones actually have a chance to run for an office because in primaries, you will primarily see the fringe voters go to support "the

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by skam240 ( 789197 )

          In terms of the presidency what you describe isn't very common.Very few of our presidential candidates from the last several decades weren't centrists.

  • Details of the plan revealed! (Score:3, Informative)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @09:11AM (#56566098) Journal
    They will fund the US semi conductor industry with 40 billion dollars and fund 7 billion dollars in the 701st Cyber Warrior Division, The Red Weasels, to steal the secrets from those companies.
  • China has been stealing Western technology for decades. I don't believe they could advance as fast as they plan to without using stolen technology. Now, we'll need to wait and see if their "new" chips have the same security holes as recently unveiled Intel processors do.
    • It isn't stealing because there is no law against it. Information wants to be free.
    • I don't know the first thing about manufacturing computing hardware. Now I see why, Chinese students have stolen all my knowledge.

    • Buying a steel plant in Germany.
      Disassembling it, putting numbers on every part, assembling it back in China, hiring the original crew to school the new crew: that is not stealing! That is business.

  • China is announcing all sorts of investments in science and engineering. Following through is uneven. They have huge numbers of scientists and engineers. As someone who got a Ph.D. in Chemistry at a top university back in the 1990s, I can tell you that the Chinese students that came here were top-notch, and many wanted to return to China.

    We have been kept afloat by many of these Chinese students staying. I don't think the U.S. could have done what it has on Americans alone. How do we make sure our top peopl

  • Software controls the world.
    Hardware controls the software.
    China controls the hardware.

  • investment choices (Score:2, Insightful)

    by swell ( 195815 )

    The US invests in 19th century priorities- weapons. Vast quantities of weapons which they not only use to excess, but they sell to others freely. Weapons have not won the US many friends around the world or even within its own population. This massive misspending of resources will continue to isolate the US and eventually destroy its economy.

    China's investment in technology is another sign of progressive thinking. The world will become more dependent on digital technology and supremacy in that area will bri

    • Ignoring that this whole argument is just a thinly veiled slight at the US (and it completely ignores where most of the US economy's spending actually goes, including the fact that most of the world is utterly and hopelessly dependent upon US developed non-weapons technology) I really don't think weapons are a poor choice of investment. At least in the case of weapons, you have a practical use for research and development for the more expensive of technologies, and what's more, you have a discriminator for

    • you think China doesn't make and sell weapons to other countries? my are you silly

  • Freedom of thought is something the West should be happy to share. While some students will return to their repressive governments and be exploited to Western economic detriment they are hope for change from within else we have more North Korea totalitarian regimes. Further, if we can move past this zero sum game economics, tech advances can benefit the broader global socioeconomics. Many advanced educated foreigners would like to stay, if they are good perhaps should accommodate.

  • China is showing one of the positives that having tight control over the economy can have. If something needs to be done, it's done and there is zero debate. There's also no begging educational institutions and private companies to please comply...it's a top-down order.

    Unless there was another world war at hand, something like this or any of the other investments China has made in the recent past could never happen in the US. There's too much infighting and zero initiative to get something massive done.

    Like

  • Given that the cost of state-of-the-art fab is about $20 billion and that China is behind, a $47 billion investment is not a threat. EE times reports [eetimes.com] that by 2020 a state-of-the-art fab will cost about $20 billion and wikipedia [wikipedia.org]says that TSMC predicts the same.

    There is a reason why semiconductor giants such as ARM, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm and even super-rich Apple are fabless; State-of-the-art fabs are insanely hard. The successes here, such as Intel, have generations of accumulated in-house ex

    • Intel used to be a great engineering company, not for 20 years now. CPU is commodity, Intel is now a marketing company.

