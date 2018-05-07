Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Ticketmaster Hopes To Speed Up Event Access By Scanning Your Face (engadget.com) 115

Posted by BeauHD from the ticket-free dept.
Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation, has announced that they have teamed up with and invested in a face recognition company called Blink Identity. The ticket sales giant may have plans to scan your face instead of a ticket to grant you access to a venue. Engadget reports: In its first quarter financial report (PDF), Live Nation has explained that Blink has "cutting-edge facial recognition technology, enabling you to associate your digital ticket with your image, then just walk into the show." According to Blink's website, its system can register an image of your face as soon as you walk past a sensor. Blink's technology can then match it against a large database in half a second -- in a blink, so to speak. It's also apparently powerful enough that you don't even have to slow down for its system to recognize you: Just walk normally, and if the technology gets a match, it'll automatically open doors or turnstiles to let you in.

  • Which is even lower depending on the subjects, chances are high that if you just walk towards the gate, it'll open for you. After all that system will be optimized towards letting people through even if the match is not very accurate.

    • You can set the system to minimize false positives, and then fall back to manual ticket check for false negatives.

        by DrXym ( 126579 )
        Perhaps you can set it to minimize false positives but that increases the false negatives. Chances are it will be tuned to a sweet spot where accuracy is 99% or whatever. And naturally it will be totally screwed up for any venue where people wear facepaint, hats, scarves or other gear so the tolerance has to be turned down.

        And now the law of unintended consequences kicks in. If this wonderful system gives anybody without a ticket a 1 in 100 chance of simply walking through (more if you bear a resemblance

        • If this wonderful system gives anybody without a ticket a 1 in 100 chance of simply walking through (more if you bear a resemblance to somebody else going, e.g. a sibling) then you're going to have people trying to do just that.

          How many people are willing to go through all the effort to show up at an event for a 1% chance of getting in ? If that's 10% of the total amount of people, you only need 0.1% extra empty seats to accommodate them without arguments or fights. That's probably already less than the no-shows.

        • Just tell them hell no. You're bitching about all the details but forgetting the big picture. Which is: hell no.

  • Scanning a ticket is never the slowdown (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rockets84 ( 2047424 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @03:12AM (#56565266)
    Scanning a ticket is never the slowdown at the entrance to a venue where I live. It's security do bag searches of people in front of who want to bring them into the venue. Of course it isn't really about security, it's about making sure you're not bringing outside food or drink so they can gouge you for food & drink at the venue. I've suggested to the venues that they should have lines for people that bringing bags to speed it up but they don't seem interested or "it would be confusing for other patrons".

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's mostly to stop ticket touts selling on tickets at inflated prices. If the name on the ticket doesn't match your id, you don't get in.

        by Rockets84 ( 2047424 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @03:25AM (#56565284)
        To stop scalping could be useful but if I buy 5 tickets for my family, 2 adults & 3 children, I wouldn't want my children's facial data in some database controlled by Ticketmaster of all people. Ticketmaster aren't exactly a glowing example of good corporate citizenry and knowing them they'd find ways to monetise this additional data.

          by Anonymous Coward

          "I wouldn't want my children's facial data in some database controlled by Ticketmaster"

          Grow some fucking balls man!!!

          I wouldn't want mine or anyone's facial data in some database controlled by Ticketmaster

          by Mitreya ( 579078 )

          I wouldn't want my children's facial data in some database controlled by Ticketmaster

          Don't worry, for extra $5/ticket, you could put just the parent's faces with full biometric info
          And for a convenience fee of only $17.50 per ticket, you could still buy tickets the old-fashioned way!

        by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @04:37AM (#56565400)

        It's mostly to stop ticket touts selling on tickets at inflated prices.

        Well, now that we've unwrapped this bullshit burrito, let's get down to the corn-riddled meat of it. This isn't about curbing inflated ticket prices. This isn't about protecting vendors who thrive on gouging customers with onsite food services. This isn't even about security.

        This is about building a fresh database of facial recognition data, to include men, women, and children. This is about testing the accuracy of said system. This is about testing the tolerance level of the masses to accept such surveillance as the new "norm" in our world.

        In other words, this is about Control.

        If the name on the ticket doesn't match your id, you don't get in.

        Two years ago no one was talking about this. Now, matching a physical person to every ticket sale is suddenly a critical requirement? Also remember who ultimately pays for a mult-million dollar system like this, as if ticket "service fees" weren't high enough. Oh, and let's not forget about the massive amount of additional law enforcement resources that will be showing up at venues like this. They will be there to abuse the new do-my-job-for-me system to literally scan the masses for wanted criminals, and perform arrests onsite. Your service fees and tax dollars at work. I haven't even started down the potential rabbit hole of abuse, and that's before this database inevitably gets sold and/or stolen.

        When people bitch about an Orwellian future, they should remember that silence coming from the masses defines acceptance.

        • Two years ago no one was talking about this.

          Ticket scalping has been a problem since these events were created. This is just a new attempt at a solution using technology that didn't exist 2 years ago.

          • Two years ago no one was talking about this.

            Ticket scalping has been a problem since these events were created.

            And how the hell is a venue-deployed facial recognition system going to help curb that? What, you're going to capture pictures of the gullible victims? Listen to their drunken "guy wearing a hat, I think" descriptions of gone-by-now scalpers? Oh, and nothing like deploying yet another treat-everyone-like-a-criminal system in order to catch the bad guys. Yeah, that punch in the gut for every law-abiding citizen is justified once again.

            This is just a new attempt at a solution using technology that didn't exist 2 years ago.

            Facial recognition has been around a lot longer than 2 years. If it wa

            • And how the hell is a venue-deployed facial recognition system going to help curb that?

              You compare the face with the face in your database of all people that bought a legit ticket. If that doesn't produce a match, you ask for the ticket and ID, and do a manual check.

              Facial recognition has been around a lot longer than 2 years.

              But not with the quality that's needed.

              selling this database to every bidder who comes along

              If that's what you're afraid of, then make it illegal. In the EU that would already be the case with existing laws.

              • You compare the face with the face in your database of all people that bought a legit ticket. If that doesn't produce a match, you ask for the ticket and ID, and do a manual check.

                Matching tickets to names and forcing the buyer / person indicated as attendee at the time of the purchase of the ticket to be the person who uses a ticket is a terrible way to fight scalping.

                Can't I buy tickets for a friend as a gift? What if I misspell his name or am unaware of his legal name in his ID (example: lots of East Asian people living in North America adopt English names informally...I know the guy as "John" but his actual name in his passport is "Zhenyu")? Can't I give the ticket to a friend or

                  by eth1 ( 94901 )

                  The problem with giving tickets to friends if you can't use them, selling at face value, and scalping is that Ticketmaster can't charge service fees for it

                  Ticketmaster has a system for reselling your tickets, but I'm sure they get to double-dip their obscene service fees if you do that. Matching buyer with attendee is only to force people to use their system and pay more fees if the ticket is to be transferred.

              • And how the hell is a venue-deployed facial recognition system going to help curb that?

                You compare the face with the face in your database of all people that bought a legit ticket. If that doesn't produce a match, you ask for the ticket and ID, and do a manual check.

                3rd party resellers account for over 25% of ticket sales today. When upwards of 1 in 3 gate-check faces will never match the ticket-purchase face, it questions the entire point of a system claiming to "speed up" processes.

                selling this database to every bidder who comes along

                If that's what you're afraid of, then make it illegal. In the EU that would already be the case with existing laws.

                Laws won't prevent the theft of such a database.

          • Ticket scalping has been a problem since these events were created.

            So? How does that affect Ticketmaster? Why would they invest millions of dollars to prevent it?

            Scalping is only a problem for buyers, not for sellers.

            • Scalping is only a problem for buyers, not for sellers.

              If that were true, the problem could be solved by Ticketmaster auctioning off all tickets instead of selling them for a decent price. They'd make a lot more money.

              • If they're doing it "for the fans" then the problem can be solved a lot easier than this.

                eg. By printing names on tickets and requiring people to show ID. I'm sure a true fan wouldn't mind that.

                It's also pretty much garanteed to work, unlike this system. I bet the foul-ups caused by this will make quite a few headline stories.

              by arth1 ( 260657 )

              So? How does that affect Ticketmaster? Why would they invest millions of dollars to prevent it?

              To quell the competition. Ticketmaster depends on reselling tickets at inflated prices too, and don't want a fair playing field.

              There is a fairer system, and it's called "payment at the gate".

          • The vast majority of legitimate ticket purchases are made online, via phone or through licensed ticket resellers. None of those are set up to capture facial data. So how does this stop scalpers? Also there is a legitimate secondary market, of people who get tickets and then realize they are not able to attend. They aren't going to be collecting facial data either.

            geekmux nailed the real purpose of this advance of Big Brother.

        • If the name on the ticket doesn't match your id, you don't get in.

          Two years ago no one was talking about this.

          Ten years ago when I was evaluating ticketing systems for a tribal casino in California, everyone was talking about ticket verification systems that tied tickets to IDs as an option. Most of them were focused on counterfeit detection, however.

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Scanning a ticket is never the slowdown at the entrance to a venue where I live. It's security do bag searches of people in front of who want to bring them into the venue. Of course it isn't really about security, it's about making sure you're not bringing outside food or drink so they can gouge you for food & drink at the venue. I've suggested to the venues that they should have lines for people that bringing bags to speed it up but they don't seem interested or "it would be confusing for other patrons

        by Anonymous Coward

        " it's no longer acceptable to just have a ticket, but you must (as a group) have the ID of who purchased the ticket(s) on you"

        And I'm out.

        Fuck. This. Shit.

        Why do we as a society tolerate it?

        Everyone is going to get pushed harder, and harder, and harder for additional information, scanned ID, scanned personal imagery, matches in Government endorsed facial recognition databases (have you seen the Chinese social credit system [bbc.com]? Scary as hell!), until what? Where do you stand? I sure as hell won't tolerate bein

      • I've seen bag check, but I've never seen ID check. Maybe I go to the wrong events. I always thank the suckurinetea checker drone for the prison experience, and ask him/her when they got out. Can't beat 'em, make them uncomfortable. Goes for all scum in the law enforcement and privacy theft industries.
    • Notakkways about overcharging for food/drink inside, if people try t bring in alcohol, get too intoxicated and there is a spot check there might be fines / issues with the figure licence (at least in Norway, we have rather strict rules)

    • pro sports and some events have metal detectors now days.

  • This is a use of technology that, done properly, adds value and makes everybody (except the jobless ticket checkers) happy. Reduced scalping, shorter queues, lower hassle, happier event goers.. lots of good things.

    I just don't think they can do it properly. I don't think the technology is reliable enough, I don't trust them to adequately protect their database and even if they're that mythical company that does actually want and successfully implement good data security, they'll still have to hand over all

    • Just like every other technology, it has the dark purpose and the nice thing they pitch it as to the public. This will be used to spy on people, people will accept it because they think it will cut down on lines. But really who cares, people who worship singers are basically cattle anyway.

  • ... its system can register an image of your face as soon as you walk past a sensor. It's also apparently powerful enough that you don't even have to slow down for its system to recognize you: Just walk normally,

    Seems like it would be even faster to just hold up my ticket (presumably w/ QR or Bar code) and have it scan that. Face matching seems more like a way to keep people from reselling tickets -- and stepping on your privacy.

    • The system is meant to replace manual identity checks, not ticket checks.

      • The system is meant to replace manual identity checks, not ticket checks.

        Uh, let's not blindly dismiss that first part; we should be asking why the hell manual identity checks are required in the first place, in order to even justify implementing a system like this.

        • we should be asking why the hell manual identity checks are required in the first place

          To combat ticket scalping.

          • we should be asking why the hell manual identity checks are required in the first place

            To combat ticket scalping.

            So in other words, for no legitimate reason other than market capture.

            You could have just said that.

      • I'm assuming it's to replace both, since the ID "is" the ticket.

  • Accuracy (Score:4, Interesting)

    by blackest_k ( 761565 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @04:24AM (#56565376) Homepage Journal

    I was just reading this earlier

    https://www.theverge.com/2018/... [theverge.com]

    used by south wales police (uk) it identified around 2500 people as persons of interests and around 450 arrests were made but only around 200 were actual matches

    is this likely to be better?

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      is this likely to be better?

      Yes, I would expect this to make Ticketmaster a lot of money.
      In "buy a regular ticket" fee, "my face changed" fee and "sell the face database to everyone" profit

  • This will never be misused.... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Bonker ( 243350 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @04:43AM (#56565408)

    ...and the companies involved will always be ethical and judicious in what they do with the massive amount of biometric data such a system would collect.

    I mean, seriously, Ticketmaster. They're above reproach, right up there with luminaries like Monsanto, Haliburton, and Comcast. There's no way we could ever regret this move.

  • TicketBastards is going after scalpers? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So TicketBastards is going after scalpers? Again?

    What ever happened to the doctrine of first sale?

  • This is eerily reminiscent of those citadel gates in half life 2, early in the game, where you try to walk through a passage and a camera just turns and goes red on you and signals a "Nope" sound. And if you try to talk to anyone after that, they're all like "I can't be seen talking to you I'll get in trouble".

  • obligatory (Score:5, Funny)

    by Reverend Green ( 4973045 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @06:36AM (#56565626)

    In Soviet America, concert watches you!

  • The real reason they want to do this is to stop the secondary sale (or transfer) of tickets.
    • The time to check a ticket is trivial, stopping secondary sales is all they care about.

      While on one hand, it's good that they are - scalpers ruin the whole system for everyone else - but on the other, they're being unnecessarily deceptive and are going to make it impossible for someone to give their ticket to a friend if they can't go.

    • They’ll let you do that in limited ways using only the TicketMaster-approved second-hand market.

      • That's why a few law needs to be passed, e.g.: limiting the price of such re-sell to the exact price at which the ticket was bought.
        (France has such laws).

        Other wise you can bet that the "TicketMaster-approved second-hand market" will reimburse the original owner the price of *original* ticket (minus a fee) and will bill the new user the *current price* of the ticket (plus another fee), and the second hand marker owners (and their shareholders... Ticket master) will pocket the price difference and twice the

  • Ticketmaster is evil....

  • Thanks goodness that is solved; we wouldn't want a free market breaking out or anything!

  • Wow this is great, so if I buy my ticket with cash, bitcoin, or a temporary credit or debit card, all I need is my face when I buy it, and all I need is my face when I claim it, right?

    Note the implication here is that now nothing is tied to the ticket except my face, not my name, address, real credit card, ID, or anything. This would actually be acceptable, unfortunately I'm guessing this is not the case...

  • ... on KISS fan day.

  • The GSK was caught by a harmless, private company collecting biometric data in a very positive way on the surface. "Send us your data and we'll tell you about your ancestry!" One of the GSK's distant relatives bought the service, and that eventually turned into the government's tool to turn a quiet, seventy-somthing retiree into a soon-to-be convict.

    In that case, privately collected data was used for "good", but it won't always be government entities (see China). As for the private sector, they're probably

  • Better headline: Ticketmaster seeks to squeeze more money out by collecting biometric data on adults and children. George Orwell was unable to be reached for comment.

  • Slow admitance is desirable (Score:3)

    by acoustix ( 123925 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @01:08PM (#56567872)

    This solution attempts to fix a problem that doesn't exist.

    First off, as many have pointed out, it's the security checks that tend to really slow down admittance to an event.

    Second: Slow admittance is a safety feature. You don't want tens of thousands of people rushing into the corridors of an arena all at once. Slow admittance spreads out the crowd.

