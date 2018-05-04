NSA Collected 500 Million US Call Records In 2017, Says Report (reuters.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The U.S. National Security Agency collected more than 500 million phone call records of Americans last year, more than triple gathered in 2016, a U.S. intelligence agency report released on Friday said. The sharp increase to 534 million call records from 151 million occurred during the second full year of a new surveillance system established at the spy agency after U.S. lawmakers passed a law in 2015 that sought to limit its ability to collect such records in bulk. The reason for the spike was not immediately clear. The metadata records collected by the NSA include the numbers and time of a call, but not its content.
Metadata is data (Score:4, Insightful)
Its fairly easy to create a set of connections and circles based on meta-data. One person is picked off for something, now there is an excuse to investigate everyone that person ever knew.
Robodial (Score:1)
How many of these are the Robo-dial calls?
Maybe the NSA could do something useful and use this data to hunt-down those responsible for the ROBO-dial epidemic?
Don't Thread On Me (Score:3, Informative)
I'm pretty sure most of the additional 380 million phone records collected were Trump calling his various attorneys.
I'm not really a Trump supporter, nor am I really anti-Trump.. But this was hilarious.
Kudos on the humor. It actually made me chuckle. Thanks!
95% spam
Cat (Score:2)
It's kind of sad. This "metadata" is used to build networks of people talking to each other to chase terrorists.
Yet knowing this is also one of the big tools for a dictator. Now the government knows who every politician talks to, and their donors. That is the kind of info the government is specifically not allowed for reasons behind the 4th Amendment.
A G. Gordon Liddy type might be tempted to mercilessly harass members of the network. So, too, modern social network lemmings, when leaked this info.
I thought we were supposed to be afraid of them? (Score:2)
Um, 500 million is...nothing? You're saying they collected an average of what, about 1.5 calls per American in all of 2017?
Who gives a shit?
No encryption yet ?
Yup, and I have a nice bridge for sale here...
Yup, and I have a nice bridge for sale here...
Riiiiight. (Score:2)
...until the next Snowden comes along and tells us they're lying again.
In this day and age (Score:2)
Treat every interaction as if someone is watching, listening or recording at all times.
This goes for everything you buy, write, speak, read, watch or listen to regardless of the medium.
Ignore the fact that you think you're doing nothing wrong because what you think, doesn't matter.
Today you may not be doing anything wrong, tomorrow the rules may change.