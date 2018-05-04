NSA Collected 500 Million US Call Records In 2017, Says Report (reuters.com) 3
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The U.S. National Security Agency collected more than 500 million phone call records of Americans last year, more than triple gathered in 2016, a U.S. intelligence agency report released on Friday said. The sharp increase to 534 million call records from 151 million occurred during the second full year of a new surveillance system established at the spy agency after U.S. lawmakers passed a law in 2015 that sought to limit its ability to collect such records in bulk. The reason for the spike was not immediately clear. The metadata records collected by the NSA include the numbers and time of a call, but not its content.
Metadata is data (Score:2)
Its fairly easy to create a set of connections and circles based on meta-data. One person is picked off for something, now there is an excuse to investigate everyone that person ever knew.
Don't Thread On Me (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure most of the additional 380 million phone records collected were Trump calling his various attorneys.