Cambridge Analytica Shuts Down Amid Scandal Over Use of Facebook Data (gizmodo.com) 24
Gizmodo reports that Cambridge Analytica and its parent company, the SCL Group, are shutting down. "The news was announced during a conference call led by Julian Wheatland, the current chairman of the SCL Group who was reportedly tapped to take over as Cambridge Analytica's next CEO," reports Gizmodo. "Both Cambridge Analytica and SCL Elections will now close their doors." From the report: During the call, Wheatland said that the board determined that rebranding the company's current offerings in the current environment is "futile." Cambridge Analytica and SCL have offices in London, New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The conference call was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, but was repeatedly pushed back until early Wednesday afternoon, ultimately getting rescheduled more than half a dozen times. In explaining the decision to close the offices, Wheatland cited the ongoing investigations into Cambridge Analytica's massive data harvesting scandal, damage to the company's reputation, and loss of clients. In March, Britain's information commissioner announced that she was seeking a warrant to investigate any misconduct by the data analytics firm, looking to search both its offices and its servers. UK authorities raided the London office later that month, but have yet to release their findings. Meanwhile, embattled former CEO Alexander Nix refused to testify before the British Parliamentary media committee regarding the firm's misuse of Facebook user data.
These people will just start a new business and rehire the core team. Watch.
And here it is: http://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/05/02/cambridge_analytica_shutdown/ [theregister.co.uk]
Who will buy the "intellectual property" and nothing will change.
No it was users who let it happen. Facebook made it pretty clear it would rape you from very early on. The fact people still use / used it is more to do with a failure of education.
Came here to say just this. It'll be a shutdown, followed by a sell-off to a "completely different" company that is actually just the same people doing the same thing.
It's TOTALY not because they were a rip off... (Score:3)
Yale Analytica! (Score:3)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap!
These people never learn.
They do learn - that they can get away with it, and that there is an endless supply of bent companies who want to hire them, and of suckers who let themselves be victims.
Sale (Score:3)
Absolutely! They have to. If this is an asset (which this data most certainly is) they it must be auctioned off to pay off debt. At this point the data is just like a chair they own in the office.
By the way, it will be the highest bidder, so if it's 50% off that after they marked it up 100%!!
I'm sure Cambridge Analytica was the only one... (Score:1)
Doesn't anyone wonder if there are more "Cambridge Analyticas" out there? Don't tell me Facebook only allowed this to happen with one company. Think of all the money to be made.
Ever wonder why Cambridge Analytica is the bad guy when Facebook allowed this to happen?