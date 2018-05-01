Iran Bans Use of Telegram Messaging App To Protect 'National Security' (reuters.com) 20
Iran has banned all use of the popular Telegram messaging app. The ban had been introduced to protect "national security," said a statement aired on state television. From a report: Iran had been considering the ban since January when protests over economic grievances erupted in more than 80 cities and later turned into demonstrations against the clerical and security elite of the Islamic Republic. Some hardline officials said protesters used Telegram to organize the rallies, which were ultimately contained by the Revolutionary Guards and their affiliated volunteer Basij militia. The app was temporarily blocked in January. "Considering various complaints against the Telegram social networking app by Iranian citizens, and based on the demand of security organizations to confront the illegal activities of Telegram, the judiciary has banned its usage in Iran," state TV reported. "All Internet providers in Iran must take steps to block Telegram's website and app as of April 30," the judiciary website Mizan quoted a court order as saying.
"I distinctly remember that Telegram's encryption sucks."
If it sucked, it would pretty weird for both Russia and Iran to ban and block it.
Telegram operates in a simpler less secure mode by default, and when you want true end-to-end encryption you need to explicitly start a 'private chat'.
The default mechanism cloud stores the messages, which lets you have messages sync'd to multiple devices etc, lets you send messages when the other person is offline.
The 'secret chat' mechanism is end-to-end single device t
I distinctly remember that Telegram's encryption sucks.
If it's good enough to piss of iranian and russian gouvernment it should be good enough for most people.
Yes, ability to tap all forms of communication are essential to national security. Yes, they are kind of fucked in that respect. We all are, except the US
... and maybe China if they go full autarky as far as tech is concerned, which they could.
Life is so much easier when you can walk in with a national security letter to backdoor any app you want, you have undercover moles putting exploits into everything and have labs all through the country to intercept shipments and backdoor hardware using the hardware
Dictators being dictators.
"Iran Bans Use of Telegram Messaging App To Protect the people in power from their citizens "
if your national security relies on people not using a communication app your in for a lot of trouble.
The companies that have sold tech to Iran that enables them to do this should be the real story here, not just one app