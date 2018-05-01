Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Communications Privacy

Iran Bans Use of Telegram Messaging App To Protect 'National Security' (reuters.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Iran has banned all use of the popular Telegram messaging app. The ban had been introduced to protect "national security," said a statement aired on state television. From a report: Iran had been considering the ban since January when protests over economic grievances erupted in more than 80 cities and later turned into demonstrations against the clerical and security elite of the Islamic Republic. Some hardline officials said protesters used Telegram to organize the rallies, which were ultimately contained by the Revolutionary Guards and their affiliated volunteer Basij militia. The app was temporarily blocked in January. "Considering various complaints against the Telegram social networking app by Iranian citizens, and based on the demand of security organizations to confront the illegal activities of Telegram, the judiciary has banned its usage in Iran," state TV reported. "All Internet providers in Iran must take steps to block Telegram's website and app as of April 30," the judiciary website Mizan quoted a court order as saying.

  • Dictators being dictators.

  • let me FTFY (Score:5, Insightful)

    by v1 ( 525388 ) on Tuesday May 01, 2018 @12:46PM (#56536541) Homepage Journal

    "Iran Bans Use of Telegram Messaging App To Protect the people in power from their citizens "

  • national secuirty (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    if your national security relies on people not using a communication app your in for a lot of trouble.

  • The companies that have sold tech to Iran that enables them to do this should be the real story here, not just one app

