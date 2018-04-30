'Red Alert' Protest For Net Neutrality Starts May 9 (cnet.com) 10
Net neutrality activists and websites like Etsy, Tumblr, Postmates, Foursquare and Twilio will post "red alerts" starting May 9 to protest the FCC's effort to roll back Obama-era net neutrality protections. From a report: This latest protest, announced Monday, is set to coincide with the next step in an ongoing process in the Senate to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to halt the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of the 2015 net neutrality rules. On May 9, senators will present a petition to force a vote on a resolution to undo the FCC's net neutrality rollback. The CRA gives Congress 60 legislative days in which to roll back the FCC's decision. The countdown for the rollback effort began in February when the FCC published its order in the Federal Register to repeal the rules. Further reading: 100 US Mayors Sign Pledge To Defend Net Neutrality Against Crooked ISPs.
We all know how useful virtue signaling is! (Score:2)
Wake me when there's an actual problem, instead of people postering because they fear their own shadows.
Re: (Score:2)
You have to pay to play and that's how it is, get over it.
We've already paid for our internet use, through our ISP. This is about ISPs wanting to make deal with companies to charge you varying amounts (or on top of what you already pay for service) based upon the source of the content. You paid for it, why does the ISP care if that data is coming from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, CNN, Youtube? They want to charge customers to receive the data and companies to send the data, effectively getting paid twice for the same data. How would you like to pay $10 more a month t
Re:We all know how useful virtue signaling is! (Score:4)
Sure, let's make it easier for ISPs to claim that it's too ingrained in their systems and business model to change.
You might not worry about the train coming towards us, but don't force me to stand on the tracks with you.
Re: (Score:1)
Must you Trump idiots infest literally EVERY forum on the Internet???
When I started reading the title of the post.. (Score:2)
... I got excited for a moment because a new Command and Conquer was coming out.