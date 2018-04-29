Man Sues Nation For Allegedly Seizing France.com, a Domain He Has Owned For Over 20 Years (arstechnica.com) 43
A French-born American has now sued his home country because, he claims, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has illegally seized a domain that he's owned since 1994: France.com. From a report: In the mid-1990s, Jean-Noel Frydman bought France.com from Web.com and set up a website to serve as a "digital kiosk" for Francophiles and Francophones in the United States. For over 20 years, Frydman built up a business (also known as France.com), often collaborating with numerous official French agencies, including the Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, sometime around 2015, that very same ministry initiated a lawsuit in France in an attempt to wrest control of the France.com domain away from Frydman.
Web.com locked the domain, and Frydman even roped in the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard Law School to intervene on his behalf. By September 2017, the Paris Court of Appeals ruled that France.com was violating French trademark law. Armed with this ruling, lawyers representing the French state wrote to Web.com demanding that the domain be handed over. Finally, on March 12, 2018, Web.com abruptly transferred ownership of the domain to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The company did so without any formal notification to Frydman and no compensation. "I'm probably [one of Web.com's] oldest customers," Frydman told ArsTechnica. "I've been with them for 24 years... There's never been any cases against France.com, and they just did that without any notice. I've never been treated like that by any company anywhere in the world. If it happened to me, it can happen to anyone."
The world was always about who got more muscle.
Between a private citizen and a government, the government usually wins.
Is France going after every TLD now?
How about france.bargains?
france.coupons, anyone?
Perhaps france.mom should be surrendered...
france.singles certainly serves some governmental function
Or france.tattoo, needed by the Ministry of Tattoos to license and sell tattoo services.
The French government knew that they would lose the case in any court other than their own, so they put pressure on someone with no rights to the
They used to do an Independence Day thing with US flags all over the place, which annoyed the US Consulate just down the road no end.
Isn't this why there are top level
.gov sites?
No.
.gov is reserved for US Government agencies only. They are not available to other countries. [wikipedia.org]
Most other countries use a second-level domain against their country level domain for Government specific sites, like Canada's
.gc.ca domain.
Isn't this why there are top level
.gov sites?
No.
.gov is reserved for US Government agencies only. They are not available to other countries. [wikipedia.org]
Most other countries use a second-level domain against their country level domain for Government specific sites, like Canada's
.gc.ca domain.
Yaz
No most countries do not do that. Only a small handful of countries ever had two level domains, and most of them are slowly getting rid of them now.
.co.uk being one of them?
List of international
.gov two-level domain equivalents [wikipedia.org]
That's more than a handful.
There are 58 countries on the list, and around 200 countries in the world. >25% is not "a small handful", and neither is 58.
Not to make too fine a point, but
.gov is for US government website. All other countries get a TLD (.fr for France) which they are (AFAIK) free to administer as they please. So, France could have reserved france.fr, france.gov.fr, or maybe even just http://fr/ [fr] (not sure of the specs here)
In any case, although there might be issues with naming your company after a foreign country, one would expect a bit more due process here.
Squatting is when the domain is just parked with nothing useful. The description, if accurate sounds like a legitimate, active site.
I'm assuming this either rests on some particular nuance of French law, or a misuse of copyrighted content from the French government within the site.
Wayback Machine confirms the site was pretty much a tourism / travel agency site for France. https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
In what universe does French law apply to a domain hosted and managed in the US by a US company?
Apparently this one.
Vive le Marché Libre (Score:2)
Citation: https://www.icann.org/news/ann... [icann.org]
Congress didn't renew the contract, the Republican majority congress... Thanks Obama!
Is this not a form of eminent domain, but at TLD level? Also, France is very big on pushing for control over regions as trademarks. For example, unless you are in the region of Champagne you can't user that as a label for your sparkling wine.
In many ways the guy owning the domain should have probably seen it coming and had a backup domain name? Do I think the people who decided to force control, instead of providing warning and discourse, aren't probably arrogant a holes? I do, but as the little guy what ca
(Also, I seriously doubt the French government holds a legitimate claim to the International trademark on "France". If that were possible, then China could register "China" as a trademark, and force all websites to cease using the word "China" in ways the Chinese government didn't like.)
