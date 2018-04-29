Man Sues Nation For Allegedly Seizing France.com, a Domain He Has Owned For Over 20 Years (arstechnica.com) 90
A French-born American has now sued his home country because, he claims, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has illegally seized a domain that he's owned since 1994: France.com. From a report: In the mid-1990s, Jean-Noel Frydman bought France.com from Web.com and set up a website to serve as a "digital kiosk" for Francophiles and Francophones in the United States. For over 20 years, Frydman built up a business (also known as France.com), often collaborating with numerous official French agencies, including the Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, sometime around 2015, that very same ministry initiated a lawsuit in France in an attempt to wrest control of the France.com domain away from Frydman.
Web.com locked the domain, and Frydman even roped in the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard Law School to intervene on his behalf. By September 2017, the Paris Court of Appeals ruled that France.com was violating French trademark law. Armed with this ruling, lawyers representing the French state wrote to Web.com demanding that the domain be handed over. Finally, on March 12, 2018, Web.com abruptly transferred ownership of the domain to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The company did so without any formal notification to Frydman and no compensation. "I'm probably [one of Web.com's] oldest customers," Frydman told ArsTechnica. "I've been with them for 24 years... There's never been any cases against France.com, and they just did that without any notice. I've never been treated like that by any company anywhere in the world. If it happened to me, it can happen to anyone."
The world was always about who got more muscle.
Between a private citizen and a government, the government usually wins.
Is France going after every TLD now?
How about france.bargains?
france.coupons, anyone?
Perhaps france.mom should be surrendered...
france.singles certainly serves some governmental function
Or france.tattoo, needed by the Ministry of Tattoos to license and sell tattoo services.
The French government knew that they would lose the case in any court other than their own, so they put pressure on someone with no rights to the
> Between a private citizen and a government, the government usually wins.
That really just depends on how rich you are. Be sufficiently rich, you can buy the government.
You're referring to the golden rule, and it has been a thing since long before the concepts of "private" and "government" ever existed.
.gov? (Score:5, Insightful)
They used to do an Independence Day thing with US flags all over the place, which annoyed the US Consulate just down the road no end.
Re:.gov? (Score:5, Informative)
Isn't this why there are top level
.gov sites?
No.
.gov is reserved for US Government agencies only. They are not available to other countries. [wikipedia.org]
Most other countries use a second-level domain against their country level domain for Government specific sites, like Canada's
.gc.ca domain.
Yaz
Isn't this why there are top level
.gov sites?
No.
.gov is reserved for US Government agencies only. They are not available to other countries. [wikipedia.org]
Most other countries use a second-level domain against their country level domain for Government specific sites, like Canada's
.gc.ca domain.
Yaz
No most countries do not do that. Only a small handful of countries ever had two level domains, and most of them are slowly getting rid of them now.
.co.uk being one of them?
Re:.gov? (Score:5, Informative)
List of international
.gov two-level domain equivalents [wikipedia.org]
That's more than a handful.
Yaz
There are 58 countries on the list, and around 200 countries in the world. >25% is not "a small handful", and neither is 58.
But 58 is a small handful for those native to the Alkergoifa star system.
If they choose not to, that's on them, not everyone else. The fact remains, France has a TLD that is entirely under it's control. If they want an official government domain, that's a good place to put it.
Re: (Score:3)
Not to make too fine a point, but
.gov is for US government website. All other countries get a TLD (.fr for France) which they are (AFAIK) free to administer as they please. So, France could have reserved france.fr, france.gov.fr, or maybe even just http://fr/ [fr] (not sure of the specs here)
In any case, although there might be issues with naming your company after a foreign country, one would expect a bit more due process here.
So, France could have reserved france.fr, france.gov.fr, or maybe
*In best disgusted Parisian accent*
Tu veux dire france.gouv.fr, avec un 'u'.
Yankee ignorant, va!
All other countries get a TLD (.fr for France) which they are (AFAIK) free to administer as they please.
There's something you've misunderstood....
.fr don't "Belong" to the country --- Yes, the local government will be _consulted_ in the process of appointing a ccTLD manager (to allow the government to offer any objections it might have), but the ccTLDs are not owned by, run by, or controlled by any "government"; the ccTLDs get delegated to a corporation or other entity that a
TLDs such as
Squatting is when the domain is just parked with nothing useful. The description, if accurate sounds like a legitimate, active site.
I'm assuming this either rests on some particular nuance of French law, or a misuse of copyrighted content from the French government within the site.
Wayback Machine confirms the site was pretty much a tourism / travel agency site for France. https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
Re: business's do it all the time (Score:5, Insightful)
In what universe does French law apply to a domain hosted and managed in the US by a US company?
Re: business's do it all the time (Score:5, Insightful)
Apparently this one.
Bush didn't have ICANN do anything. The US has the authority to seize domain names that are within its TLDs, like all countries do. Among those TLDs that are within the US's jurisdiction are
.org, .com and .net.
Vive le Marché Libre (Score:4, Informative)
Citation: https://www.icann.org/news/ann... [icann.org]
Congress didn't renew the contract, the Republican majority congress... Thanks Obama!
Re: business's do it all the time (Score:5, Insightful)
Just be glad... (Score:4, Funny)
Eminent domain? (Score:2)
Is this not a form of eminent domain, but at TLD level? Also, France is very big on pushing for control over regions as trademarks. For example, unless you are in the region of Champagne you can't user that as a label for your sparkling wine.
In many ways the guy owning the domain should have probably seen it coming and had a backup domain name? Do I think the people who decided to force control, instead of providing warning and discourse, aren't probably arrogant a holes? I do, but as the little guy what ca
In many ways the guy owning the domain should have probably seen it coming and had a backup domain name?
The guy owning the domain should have seen it coming and placed a $300/Year REGISTRY LOCK [verisign.com] on the domain so that not even the domain registrar would be able to make changes to it without Verisign calling up the registrant and receiving permission to temporarily unlock the domain for changes.
FranceEstMerde.com (Score:2)
LaFranceEstMerdique.com
There's a procedure for seizing domain names (Score:5, Informative)
(Also, I seriously doubt the French government holds a legitimate claim to the International trademark on "France". If that were possible, then China could register "China" as a trademark, and force all websites to cease using the word "China" in ways the Chinese government didn't like.)
Don't give them any ideas.
Don't give them any ideas.
only a real idiot thinks that anyone looks to slashdot for ideas
Re: There's a procedure for seizing domain names (Score:3)
If France owns the trademark on "France", then I own the trademark on "homo sapiens" and "human".
The ICANN process is laborious and expensive.... If the registration violates the cybersquatting act in the US, then it can actually be more efficient sometimes to sue in federal court under the cybersquatting act.
And get the judge to sign an order directing the registrar, registry-operator, ICANN, Etc, to transfer ownership of the domain to the plaintiff
Isn't there a name for this ... (Score:2)
The French call it the inquisitorial system.
If France is trademarked (Score:2)
shouldn't the be going after all domains that have France in them and commercial services/products that use the word France?
And all maps, too!
Further proving that the French (Score:2)
Are cowardly thieving fucks. This shit wouldn't have flown in any jurisdiction except their own.
He will never get the domain name back (Score:2)
What could he do, place a lien of the French embassy in Washington? It's extra-territorial so US law does not apply.
He's reduced to filing what is a effectively a nuance suit that will be settled for a pittance because he has n
Lessons here (Score:2)
1. Do not try to grab major-name domains at the "country/state" level. Govs hate when you try and muscle in on "their" crap.
2. Suck it up, rename your page something like France-Expats.com or France-info.com and save yourself thousands of $$ -- and years of pointless court delays.
3. Yes it sucks. But you're never getting it back. Be realistic and move on.
Trademark? (Score:2)
France can trademark its own name?! Even US law isn't that fucked-up. There is no moral obligation to follow French "law", and I hope the French are overrun by Muslims and turned into the European version of Syria.