Genealogy Websites Were Key To Big Break In Golden State Killer Case

An anonymous reader shares a report from The New York Times: The Golden State Killer raped and murdered victims all across the state of California in an era before Google searches and social media, a time when the police relied on shoe leather, not cellphone records or big data. But it was technology that got him. The suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Investigators accuse him of committing more than 50 rapes and 12 murders. Investigators used DNA from crime scenes and plugged that genetic profile into a commercial online genealogy database. They found distant relatives of Mr. DeAngelo's and traced their DNA to him.
"We found a person that was the right age and lived in this area -- and that was Mr. DeAngelo," said Steve Grippi, the assistant chief in the Sacramento district attorney's office. Investigators then obtained what Anne Marie Schubert, the Sacramento district attorney, called "abandoned" DNA samples from Mr. DeAngelo. "You leave your DNA in a place that is a public domain," she said. The test result confirmed the match to more than 10 murders in California. Ms. Schubert's office then obtained a second sample and came back with the same positive result, matching the full DNA profile. Representatives at 23andMe and other gene testing services denied on Thursday that they had been involved in identifying the killer.
This is the good side of DNA databases. This data can also be abused. It's an awesome power and power is very corrupting. This needs serious regulation...ironclad. But of course that wont happen.
From a public safety and for the interests of the state, this is a good outcome. But for any particular individual contemplating sending their DNA in to one of those sites, there is no good side. In this case it's a serial rapist and murderer. Queue the ticker tape parade. But your personal interests can only be harmed. This is becoming more like Gattaca every day. If any piece of random sloughed off skin is public domain, then at some point everywhere I've been, everything I do becomes public domain.
https://www.theguardian.com/co... [theguardian.com]
There is growing concern over stuff like this. DNA tests often only test a small subset of information which means that false positives are possible and when you have a whole database to match against the greater that chance of a false positive happening.
We already know that law enforcement is sloppy, lazy, and corrupt. Until accuracy and better controls on this data have been instituted then this is going to result in more innocent people getting fucked over while the re
They did at least compare his actual DNA with crime scene DNA. The guy is a loner, prone to sudden outbursts to neighbors. At least he fits some sort of profile rather than being taken in on DNA matching alone. That doesn't mean that other cases will fare so well, but there is a lot of evidence to comb through on this guy so it's likely we'll see some sort of successful proof one way or the other.
Two unrelated people can have a matching set of DNA markers, so false positives are entirely possible. For that reason, all DNA can do is give you some leads, then you still need real evidence to prove that you have the right person.
DNA tests often only test a small subset of information which means that false positives are possible
The DNA test matched the database on the subset, which identified a suspect. They then did a more exhaustive DNA comparison with the criminal evidence, and came up with an exact match. There is plenty of non-DNA evidence as well. They already suspected the perp was a cop (not sure why they suspected that, maybe something he said or did to one of the victims that survived). He was also in many of the locations on the dates that the crimes occurred.
This whole story, including the involvement of Patton Oswalt's late wife and the posthumous completion of her book which led to a nearly 40 year-old crime being solved, is really something. In a crime novel, it would probably be considered too far-fetched.
So geneology websites are secretely feeding their data to the government? They make it sound like they simply put his data into a 'DNA search engine' on the internet and got a match.
How distant was the 'distant relative' that they got the original DNA hit from I wonder?
How distant was the 'distant relative' that they got the original DNA hit from I wonder?
It was Lucy.
They used an ancestry-type DNA service and submitted it as if they were a consumer. These sites match you up with potential relatives already. The government didn't really need anything other than the DNA service's risky privacy policy.
Investigators then obtained what Anne Marie Schubert, the Sacramento district attorney, called "abandoned" DNA samples from Mr. DeAngelo. "You leave your DNA in a place that is a public domain," she said.
THIS is the part one really needs to worry about. Is it abandonment, or is a search warrant needed since it's "our person"?