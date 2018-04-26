Genealogy Websites Were Key To Big Break In Golden State Killer Case (nytimes.com) 114
An anonymous reader shares a report from The New York Times: The Golden State Killer raped and murdered victims all across the state of California in an era before Google searches and social media, a time when the police relied on shoe leather, not cellphone records or big data. But it was technology that got him. The suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Investigators accuse him of committing more than 50 rapes and 12 murders. Investigators used DNA from crime scenes and plugged that genetic profile into a commercial online genealogy database. They found distant relatives of Mr. DeAngelo's and traced their DNA to him.
"We found a person that was the right age and lived in this area -- and that was Mr. DeAngelo," said Steve Grippi, the assistant chief in the Sacramento district attorney's office. Investigators then obtained what Anne Marie Schubert, the Sacramento district attorney, called "abandoned" DNA samples from Mr. DeAngelo. "You leave your DNA in a place that is a public domain," she said. The test result confirmed the match to more than 10 murders in California. Ms. Schubert's office then obtained a second sample and came back with the same positive result, matching the full DNA profile. Representatives at 23andMe and other gene testing services denied on Thursday that they had been involved in identifying the killer.
This is one side (Score:5, Insightful)
This is the good side of DNA databases. This data can also be abused. It's an awesome power and power is very corrupting. This needs serious regulation...ironclad. But of course that wont happen.
With great power, comes great responsibility. Government agencies and corporations have no responsibility, so it will never work out.
From a public safety and for the interests of the state, this is a good outcome. But for any particular individual contemplating sending their DNA in to one of those sites, there is no good side. In this case it's a serial rapist and murderer. Queue the ticker tape parade. But your personal interests can only be harmed. This is becoming more like Gattaca every day. If any piece of random sloughed off skin is public domain, then at some point everywhere I've been, everything I do becomes public domain. Which bodes ill if there is a rare book I happen to touch immediately before or after a serial killer. If, for example, it's known that a suspect touched this book, my DNA on it suddenly puts me in the running for man of the hour. This is just one example, and an unlikely one to be sure, but I honestly can't think of any use of my randomly shed DNA in correlation with these genetic genealogy sites that serves my self interest.
We should wait for this to be tested in court first. In the past similar DNA evidence, where it has been linked through family members, has proven to be unreliable. Particularly where the DNA was preserved for a long time and had to be processed to make a usable sample.
The example of touching something subsequently touched by a bad actor is realistic. There was a case a few years ago where police charged a man with destroying mail, only to discover that his DNA was on it because he wrote the mail in questio
DNA linked through family members is unreliable - so not used for conviction. It is used for the investigation, to find a suspect.
Once a suspect is found, a dna sample directly from him can convict him or rule him out.
DNA links through distant relatives is always unreliable:
* many people share similar dna
* there is the chance that someone cheated, so they may not be related by blood.
Except... with what appears to be at least 10 matches to crime scene DNA from multiple scenes, the odds of this not being the right guy, in THIS case, are pretty low.
Moran. This is not new law.
Why do you think the Police offer suspects a cup of coffee? Protip: It's not just good manners.
Sorry, I don't think so (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, it's pretty nice they finally nabbed a guy whom they think is the killer. Still have to give him a fair trial, as is due.
But no, this is already very, very disturbing. To wit: "You leave your DNA in a place that is a public domain" the goverment official says. Yes you do, everywhere, involuntary. Meaning that to have any privacy left you can't go to any public place. In fact, if you want to have any privacy left, you can't have any relative, even a distant one, go to any public place, ever. This "a public place" starts right at your door. Hey, even your airco's exhaust is public, and it will contain your dna, so... etc.
So while I don't disagree it's nice to have finally found a very likely suspect in the case (but still only a suspect, not convicted yet!), to do it they had to destroy all privacy forever. "Only for murder cases" you say. I have seen in other cases and fully expect to see here that it won't stay that way. Soon it'll be for everything, down to getting loans, or even China style, for getting on the bus. So no.
I don't think destroying all privacy forever to nab a suspect is such a good idea.
What part of "go to a public place" made you think you would be in a private place where nobody would know you had been there?
Public places are not private. Finding your DNA in a public place doesn't destroy your privacy any more than people seeing you in a public place does.
Re:This is one side (Score:5, Insightful)
This is the good side of DNA databases. This data can also be abused.
While the end result is positive for society, this is already abuse.
This is the good side of DNA databases. This data can also be abused. It's an awesome power and power is very corrupting. This needs serious regulation...ironclad. But of course that wont happen.
Yeah, the bad side is that people making judgements using DNA as evidence are bad at at stats. DNA evidence only "works" due to limited number of suspects. When you're comparing DNA to the entire population you're going to get quite a thousand false positives. When you have 10 suspects and one of them as a "match" (and I use that term loosely) then you can be pretty sure he's the one.
When you compare against a database of 300m, you're going to get tens of thousands matching close enough.
This is the good side of DNA databases. This data can also be abused. It's an awesome power and power is very corrupting. This needs serious regulation...ironclad. But of course that wont happen.
Yeah, the bad side is that people making judgements using DNA as evidence are bad at at stats. DNA evidence only "works" due to limited number of suspects. When you're comparing DNA to the entire population you're going to get quite a thousand false positives. When you have 10 suspects and one of them as a "match" (and I use that term loosely) then you can be pretty sure he's the one.
When you compare against a database of 300m, you're going to get tens of thousands matching close enough.
Very good point, but perhaps this can be addressed by comparing more DNA markers? If you get pulled in due to this type of data, it certainly seems worth your while getting an independent lab test as part of your defense.
Of course if the crime scene sample got contaminated during the first tests due to bad evidence handling process ("Was I supposed to clean the test tube before or after testing the suspect's sample?") you are screwed.
In 2017, Insider Edition used triplets' DNA samples to test several personal genomics companies. The results came back with differences over 10%. To put this in pers
In this case, they catch a killer (Score:2, Insightful)
but what about other cases, where the state desperately wants to hunt down someone (for whatever reason, not necessary for murder) --- will they employ similar tactic?
Looks like the West is not that far behind China, or North Korea, or Russia, in terms of BIG BROTHERHOOD
Re:In this case, they catch a killer (Score:4, Informative)
Not so fast! (Score:4, Insightful)
https://www.theguardian.com/co... [theguardian.com]
There is growing concern over stuff like this. DNA tests often only test a small subset of information which means that false positives are possible and when you have a whole database to match against the greater that chance of a false positive happening.
We already know that law enforcement is sloppy, lazy, and corrupt. Until accuracy and better controls on this data have been instituted then this is going to result in more innocent people getting fucked over while the real criminals get of Scott free with society ignorantly believe it has its man.
Re: (Score:3)
They did at least compare his actual DNA with crime scene DNA. The guy is a loner, prone to sudden outbursts to neighbors. At least he fits some sort of profile rather than being taken in on DNA matching alone. That doesn't mean that other cases will fare so well, but there is a lot of evidence to comb through on this guy so it's likely we'll see some sort of successful proof one way or the other.
The guy is a loner, prone to sudden outbursts to neighbors.
You must be tragically stupid if you think the above matters with respect to a person being convicted. Of course, in the corridors of your tiny little
... yeah,
mind, a person who is a loner MUST somehow be capable of heinous crimes also, right ? And then there are those sudden outbursts
anyone who does that must be a serial killer.
You're a dumb shit.
In other words, an ideal guy to take the fall, even if innocent.
Re: (Score:3)
Two unrelated people can have a matching set of DNA markers, so false positives are entirely possible. For that reason, all DNA can do is give you some leads, then you still need real evidence to prove that you have the right person.
Re:Not so fast! (Score:5, Informative)
Yea, still not a good thing, look at how society reacts to just being a suspect, you are now mostly guilty until proven innocent. Wives will divorce husbands, working fathers will be fired from good jobs, people that know them will ostracize and avoid them, they could lose access to their own children.
People are so hell bent on getting the bad guy they will happily grind up innocent people along the way with little remorse. This is not even considering things like this...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/u... [nbcnews.com]
20,000 convictions dropped. Heck people have gone to jail over donuts!
https://www.npr.org/sections/t... [npr.org]
Lets face it... law enforcement and quality testing are just not friends. They happily rely on shoddy results and questionable evidence to go full assault on someone in their pursuits to apprehend "the innocent criminals."
You're looking at this the wrong way.
There is certainly a problem with false arrest and conviction, and a culture that treats an arrest as though it were a conviction.
None of that gets worse because there's a new vector that might point at someone. Sure, now there are people that may not have previously been brought in, and there will certainly be some people who are arrested, even convicted, on poor quality DNA 'evidence', but if the system is broken, it's going to find a scapegoat, regardless of what it r
Re:Not so fast! (Score:4, Insightful)
Nope, looking at it completely the right way.
The problem does not even approach false arrest and conviction... the problem starts at just becoming a suspect. And your none of that gets worse because of a new vector is not represented in the math. The more suspects the police can create the more they get to put in jail. This also has knock on effects for people with past convictions... sure just one more on the pile won't hurt, and you surely will not get into trouble if you happen to still be on probation while being falsely suspected either huh?
Stopping the police from going database shopping for DNA like this IS trying to hold them to a higher standard. I am not denying them better tools, I am denying them a bad tool that they definitely won't use well and will definitely abuse.
Like you said...
"More information, more accurate information means a greater possibility for more accurate results."
This is what I want to demand!
There needs to be more come-back for police who fail to properly investigate DNA evidence before making arrests. If they didn't account for the possibility of false positives before arresting someone, they need to be punished. Arrest should not be an investigatory technique, hoping that the suspect will crack under the pressure of questioning.
Perhaps you should learn the difference between arrest and conviction, and the respective levels of proof required.
Why are you on your high horse? Been collared for looking at jihadi websites again, have you?
Wait... Do you think I'm an Islamist or something?
We should have different word for suspect where there is no evidence at all. Call it them a "wicher" as in "wich" person do we label guilty? To determine the guilt, trow them into water. If this "Wich" floats,it is guilty if it drowns, innocent.
Yea, still not a good thing, look at how society reacts to just being a suspect, you are now mostly guilty until proven innocent. Wives will divorce husbands, working fathers will be fired from good jobs, people that know them will ostracize and avoid them, they could lose access to their own children.
/quote> All of that only applies to male suspects, not to female suspects. Females get the benefit of doubt in all cases against males. You need relaly good evidence to convince someone that the female committed a crime, and even when you do get the evidence the female usually gets a much lighter penalty than a male.
DNA tests often only test a small subset of information which means that false positives are possible
The DNA test matched the database on the subset, which identified a suspect. They then did a more exhaustive DNA comparison with the criminal evidence, and came up with an exact match. There is plenty of non-DNA evidence as well. They already suspected the perp was a cop (not sure why they suspected that, maybe something he said or did to one of the victims that survived). He was also in many of the locations on the dates that the crimes occurred.
Re: (Score:2)
This whole story, including the involvement of Patton Oswalt's late wife and the posthumous completion of her book which led to a nearly 40 year-old crime being solved, is really something. In a crime novel, it would probably be considered too far-fetched.
Re:Not so fast! (Score:4, Insightful)
As long as there is other matching evidence I am more agreeable with the testing, but if the only evidence is DNA match that is just not enough.
While the chances of false positives are low, reality is just too following case of a person being arrested for looking like and having the same first name of a criminal..
https://nypost.com/2017/06/12/... [nypost.com]
or this one...
https://www.theguardian.com/us... [theguardian.com]
there are 8 billion people on the planet and a lot of people share a lot of similar genetic information name and other identifying information. It is also shocking how much law enforcement is happy to put an innocent person in jail because at least they have someone to arrest just so they can call it a case closed.
There is a reason we need to make Law enforcement jump through hoops and get warrants to exercise power. They are humans like the criminals they go after. An open database of DNA they can use to scan people with is going to end badly for a lot of people.
Just becoming a suspect in a case like this will leave an impact and possibly wreck their life! It has happened all too often!
>While the chances of false positives are low,
The chance of false positives are not low, they are in fact very high. The matching chance of two samples is one in five millions (for some currently used tests) considering the whole US population (or world population). BUT
- the matching is never done over the whole population but the population of a specific place where people have long common genetic history or lineage. The variations are not geographically uniformly distributed. The false positive rate i
As long as there is other matching evidence I am more agreeable with the testing, but if the only evidence is DNA match that is just not enough.
No prosecutor is going to win a case based on a single piece of evidence, DNA or otherwise.
The reason why DNA testing is so popular is that a false positive is a literally a one-in-a-million type scenario, which makes it several orders of magnitude more accurate and less likely to provide a false positive than any other investigative tool law enforcement has at it's
It doesn't change the fact that DNA testing is still multiple orders or magnitude more accurate than any other tools to solve crimes and it's not used as the only piece of evidence in a case. On the whole DNA keeps considerably more innocent people out of prison than it puts them in prison.
Sure, but calling for better use of tools, and better understanding of statistics is important. If your tool has a false positive rate of "one-in-a-million", and you test the entire population, you are going to find at least 7600 suspects out of a world population of 7.6 billion. The odds of any one of those being "the one" are pretty small. Restricting your pool of people to test to those mostly likely to be the criminal (ie those in the appropriate location at the appropriate time) decreases the number of
DNA tests often only test a small subset of information which means that false positives are possible
The police seem to be aware of this. In the article I read yesterday, it said they confirmed the match with a second fresh DNA sample they collected, and presumably did a full forensic DNA test on, before getting the arrest warrant.
Such good access (Score:5, Interesting)
So geneology websites are secretely feeding their data to the government? They make it sound like they simply put his data into a 'DNA search engine' on the internet and got a match.
How distant was the 'distant relative' that they got the original DNA hit from I wonder?
Re:Such good access (Score:5, Funny)
How distant was the 'distant relative' that they got the original DNA hit from I wonder?
It was Lucy.
Re:Such good access (Score:5, Informative)
They used an ancestry-type DNA service and submitted it as if they were a consumer. These sites match you up with potential relatives already. The government didn't really need anything other than the DNA service's risky privacy policy.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Most likely the investigators simply bought access in order to avoid getting one of those pesky search warrants
Abandonment? (Score:1)
Investigators then obtained what Anne Marie Schubert, the Sacramento district attorney, called "abandoned" DNA samples from Mr. DeAngelo. "You leave your DNA in a place that is a public domain," she said.
THIS is the part one really needs to worry about. Is it abandonment, or is a search warrant needed since it's "our person"?
So government csn go wandering around a public mall during a concert, taking pictures and dna samples of the people as they touch stuff and walk away and building a database of it all?
Here I thought an omnipresent eye in the sky over major cities (where a super high res camera takes a picture of the city every few seconds so they can track vehicles leaving crime scenes after the fact [and whatever else they want] back to its source) was a panopticon terror.
The reality is that there's nothing to worry about unless you're a criminal, or wish to purchase health insurance without being denied based on a DNA analysis.
This is the response of tyrants. The old if you have done nothing wrong you have nothing to hide. Fuck that, privacy is paramount to catching "bad guys".
If you're going to commit a crime, make sure you spread as much random DNA around as possible. Grab an ashtray full of cigarette butts and a plastic bag full of used disposable coffee cups on the way and scatter all those other people's DNA samples all over the scene before you flee. Drown that crime scene in other people's DNA.
Better to torch the entire crime scene and in so doing destroy all DNA on site. You're overthinking it, son.
Nuke the entire site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
Let me guess (Score:2)
More likely the went through his trash.
Prosecutor's fallacy (Score:2)
"Abandoned" DNA samples are a very bad precedent (Score:2)
The idea basically means anybody can legally sequence your DNA. That is not good at all and the problems far outstrip any positive uses.
still thinking (Score:2)
"abandoned" DNA ? (Score:2)
"You leave your DNA in a place that is a public domain,"
So any DNA found in a public space is considered public domain? I can collect DNA from any public space and use it any way I want, including selling it or any information I gather from it (genetic predisposition to diseases, etc).?
DNA is a perfect match, however... (Score:2)
Ah, geneology sites... (Score:2)
They're the genetic counterpart of Facebook. Even when you explicitly don't sign on for that crap, you're still swept up in it. It's good that they caught the guy and all; but it's going to be bad when insurance companies and potential employers use genealogy databases to deny coverage and jobs to blood relatives of those who have 'undesirable' or 'risky' something-something-somethings.