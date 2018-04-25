Bezop Cryptocurrency Server Exposes Personal Info of 25,000 Investors (threatpost.com) 7
lod123 shares a report from Threatpost: A leaky Mongo database exposed personal information, including scanned passports and driver's licenses, of 25,000 investors and potential investors tied to the Bezop cryptocurrency, according to researchers. Kromtech Security said that it found the unprotected data on March 30, adding that it included a treasure-trove of information ranging from "full names, (street) addresses, email addresses, encrypted passwords, wallet information, along with links to scanned passports, driver's licenses and other IDs," according to the researchers. Kromtech researchers, in their overview of the results of its investigation, said that Bezop.io, the organization behind the currency, immediately secured the data after being notified. Bezop is one of over 1,000 cryptocurrencies in a crowded playing field vying for investor attention. According to Kromtech, the list of 25,000 people included both current and prospective investors promised Bezop cryptocurrency in exchange for promoting the cryptocurrency on social media.
No, he promoted Verge.
The fact that the MongoDB Database was unsecured means that the admin(s) didn't know what they were doing. What's really worrying is that there's 25K people out there willing to provide very sensitive information in exchange of a promise, which is very likely to be as empty as my bank account.
I was interested in investing a very small amount of money into an ICO a few months ago. When I saw what they were asking me to provide I laughed, turned around and dropped the deal.
