More FISA Orders Were Denied During President Trump's First Year in Office Than in the Court's 40-Year History

In its first year, the Trump administration kept one little-known courtroom in the capital busy. From a report: A secretive Washington DC-based court that oversees the US government's foreign spy programs denied more surveillance orders during President Donald Trump's first year than in the court's 40-year history, according to newly released figures. Annual data published Wednesday by the US Courts shows that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court last year denied 26 applications in full, and 50 applications in part. That's compared to 21 orders between when the court was first formed in 1978 and President Barack Obama's final year in office in 2016.
It says 'they' are embarrassed by the unreasonable approval rates that were revealed after the election. The judges are _now_ doing their jobs, not rubber stamping.
Which is good, I guess. Another example of routine corruption that got exposed and derailed by Trump's election.
Silly Rabbit, The NSA and FISA are tools of the beltway insiders, no way they will let an outsider get his grubby orange hands on them.
In its first year, the Trump administration kept one little-known courtroom in the capital busy.
There's nothing in the story about whether the gov't made more or fewer FISA requests in 2016.
"Fake news" is a Fox News flag.
Funny thing: the term was coined to describe Trump and Fox News. They coopted it and turned it around.
By "Coopted it" you mean "accurately used it since there is more Fake News about Trump than about non-Trump".
Umm, well actually, no. My sky is often blue, sometimes obscured by clouds of mostly water. What color is yours?
greater or fewer FISA requests in 2016.
Good thing you posted AC, because your "fix" is grammatically incorrect.
because of the nature of the report and court, this is basically worse than no information released.
is this an example of more judges legislating from the bench in opposition of the cheeto for political reasons? or were the applications legitimately refused? or were they misfiled?
All we have are some numbers, and now people will claim conclusions that fit their desired viewpoint.
For those of you not up on any of this, the data is extremely odd as the blockage started at the start of the Trump administration. Trump is under investigation for collusion with a foreign power, bribery by a foreign power, being compromised by a foreign power. Russia, specifically Putin.
The ongoing investigation is pretty much a slam dunk. Trump has been acting extremely oddly towards Putin; giving public warning of an attack, giving special attention to relieving him of sanctions both active and in legis
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you; conspiracy theory for the mainstream democrat.
What a load of bullshit.
This is about the FISA warrant that was used to spy on Trump's campaign. He was supposed to lose and the facts were never supposed to come out.
Now that those facts are out, they are embarrassed and a few even realize that it could be turned against them and their pet candidates.
It's too late, unless someone from Hillary's campaign and the FBI goes to prison for this, every (non-incumbent/appointed successor) candidate's campaign will be spied on.
Shesh... Be carful there with what you accuse the Trump administration of..
I'd like to point out that MONTHS ago, around the time of Trump's "Wires tapped" Tweet that caused a week of "He's crazy!" reporting, it was alleged that the Obama administration did just this, went to the FISA court to get a political opponent under surveillance. Since then, more evidence has surfaced that indicates that this is actually true. (Remember the dueling "memos" from the house committee? That's what this was all about.
Better. The judge's are supposed to be skeptical as there is no routine review of these warrants as the cases progress. They were clearly rubber stamping, now they are embarrassed at having approved warrants on presidential candidates staff based on fiction.
How much you want to bet that over half of the denied requests are to spy on the Trump White House and staff?