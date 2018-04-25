Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Censorship Security The Internet

North Korea Linked To Global Hacking Operation Against Critical Infrastructure, Telecoms (thehill.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the closer-view dept.
A suspected North Korean hacking campaign has expanded to targets in 17 different countries, including the U.S., pilfering information on critical infrastructure, telecommunications and entertainment organizations, researchers say. From a report: Cybersecurity firm McAfee released new research on the hacking campaign this week, calling it Operation GhostSecret and describing the attackers as having "significant capabilities" to develop and use multiple cyber tools and rapidly expand operations across the globe. The findings demonstrate the growing sophistication of North Korea's army of hackers, which has been blamed for high-profile hacking operations such as the WannaCry malware outbreak last year.

  • And not only that, I suspect that it is also bigly stable genius level hacking. After all, only the best people are doing it.

    Now excuse me while I go watch some TV^w^w^w read some Intelligence Documents on the subject.

