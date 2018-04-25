Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Researchers Hacked Amazon's Alexa To Spy On Users, Again (threatpost.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the know-the-potential-consequences dept.
New submitter lod123 writes: A malicious proof-of-concept Amazon Echo Skill shows how attackers can abuse the Alexa virtual assistant to eavesdrop on consumers with smart devices -- and automatically transcribe every word said. Checkmarx researchers told Threatpost that they created a proof-of-concept Alexa Skill that abuses the virtual assistant's built-in request capabilities. The rogue Skill begins with the initiation of an Alexa voice-command session that fails to terminate (stop listening) after the command is given. Next, any recorded audio is transcribed (if voices are captured) and a text transcript is sent to a hacker. Checkmarx said it brought its proof-of-concept attack to Amazon's attention and that the company fixed a coding flaw that allowed the rogue Skill to capture prolonged audio on April 10.

Researchers Hacked Amazon's Alexa To Spy On Users, Again

