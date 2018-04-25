Researchers Hacked Amazon's Alexa To Spy On Users, Again (threatpost.com) 18
New submitter lod123 writes: A malicious proof-of-concept Amazon Echo Skill shows how attackers can abuse the Alexa virtual assistant to eavesdrop on consumers with smart devices -- and automatically transcribe every word said. Checkmarx researchers told Threatpost that they created a proof-of-concept Alexa Skill that abuses the virtual assistant's built-in request capabilities. The rogue Skill begins with the initiation of an Alexa voice-command session that fails to terminate (stop listening) after the command is given. Next, any recorded audio is transcribed (if voices are captured) and a text transcript is sent to a hacker. Checkmarx said it brought its proof-of-concept attack to Amazon's attention and that the company fixed a coding flaw that allowed the rogue Skill to capture prolonged audio on April 10.
No hacking possible. It was the only way to have this nifty toy and be safe.
I just left mine sitting on a shelf in an Amazon warehouse, unordered. I think that's the safest option.
All smart devices, actually (Score:1)
We can access and turn on all listening (by which we can detect what you type, how you walk, who you are) on all smartphones, all smart TVs, all smart video boxes, pretty much anything with a microphone and/or a camera, no matter how you switch it off.
Even masking will only reduce the vibration, by the way, we can still hear you quite well. It does obscure the camera, however.
And it's uploaded to the cloud without you realizing it. Even when you "turn it off".
About the only way to turn off the microphones i
