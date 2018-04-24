More Than 1 Million Kids Had Their Identities Stolen in 2017 (nypost.com) 23
More than 1 million children were victims of identity fraud in 2017, a new study from Javelin Strategy & Research found, costing a total of $2.6 billion. From a report: With limited financial history or existing account activity, children are the most likely to become victims of new-account fraud, the research showed. These attacks can occur before children even become active internet users, with some two-thirds of victims being under the age of eight. The overall numbers are likely even higher, said Al Pascual, research director at Javelin said, since their study relied on parents and guardians reporting cases of identity theft. In many cases, the parent or another relative may be the one using a child's identity to start a new account.
Or health insurers who require enough data to clone your kids, but can't adequately secure their data warehouses.
Yes, damn me for giving Blue Cross my children's Social Security numbers and a host of other information, as they demanded in order to insure us. Totally my fault they turned out to have shitty security.
To what end? (Score:2)
actually yes, children's SS numbers are in fact used to establish lines of credit by identity thieves. And to get utilities and rental contracts. Also identities are used to get government benefits
That indicates to me that the exact numbers are hard to arrive at because of confounding factors. One is that it relies on self-reporting which may not accurately allow researchers to determine the real extent of the issue. The other is that the parents in their capacity as legal guardians may be creating the accounts for the child in which case it may be difficult to classify as identity theft. In some circumstances this is a legal requirement since chil
A child's identity has no good history, but it has no bad history either, so it's suitable for, oh, getting utility services, or low-limit credit cards, or maybe a low-value loan with collateral, like a used car. Stuff that we typically expect college students who've just moved away from their parents to need to do.
as to due diligence, if the SSN has no history, then the credit bureaus will have no data attached to it. So the financial institution has no basis to decide that the applicant isn't the holder of the SSN, unless they're really on the ball and demand both a photo ID and the SSN card itself, and refuse to accept discrepancies in the name... which is rare.
A minor's identity is a blank slate.
No arrests, no bad credit, no legal troubles in another state... It's a fresh start to adult life, just as soon as that identity turns 18 and stops raising the real big red flags on background checks. Usually for a job or credit account, the person running the check isn't actually dealing with the fraudster, so they're unlikely to notice that the guy who clearly looks middle-aged is claiming to be 20.
Unfortunately, the other common case is that it's often parents who hone
sadly humans fail, not systems (Score:2)
Anecdotal story: me, 40 year old, fully employed for as long as I can remember, show up at a bank's desk, get rejected from various offers because of what I'm being told is "not enough history". How the hell does a 18 old get anything but a lollipop?
Not all lenders have strict standards.
For example, most "finance your new car here!" dealers will accept anyone with a pulse, and about half of the people without one.
Banks and others are negligent (Score:1)
Banks and others are being negligent when they offer loans and other contracts to people they know are minors.
The first thing they should be asking for is proof of emancipation or a parent or guardian's signature.
Second, because of the amount of fraud involved, they need to do some "due diligence" in verifying the emancipation order is legit or verifying the purported parent's signatures are legit.
Parents Re:Banks and others are negligent (Score:1)
Replying to my own post before others say "parents:"
Parents committing fraud will be very difficult to detect until the child/victim discovers it on his own.
How can a bank tell the difference between a kid opening a credit card at his parent's urging so he can build up a credit history, and a parent opening the same account for fraudulent purposes? It is difficult or impossible without a personal interview, which isn't something most banks are going to do for your average consumer account.
But as for other
How can a bank tell the difference between a kid opening a credit card at his parent's urging so he can build up a credit history
By noticing the kid is less than 18 years old.
Banks should not be attempting to sign contracts with minors.