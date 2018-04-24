Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


More Than 1 Million Kids Had Their Identities Stolen in 2017 (nypost.com) 23

More than 1 million children were victims of identity fraud in 2017, a new study from Javelin Strategy & Research found, costing a total of $2.6 billion. From a report: With limited financial history or existing account activity, children are the most likely to become victims of new-account fraud, the research showed. These attacks can occur before children even become active internet users, with some two-thirds of victims being under the age of eight. The overall numbers are likely even higher, said Al Pascual, research director at Javelin said, since their study relied on parents and guardians reporting cases of identity theft. In many cases, the parent or another relative may be the one using a child's identity to start a new account.

  • Is there any particular reason to go after a child's identity? It's not as though it's useful for opening a line of credit or anything like that. About the only reasons I can think of is to serve as chaff or a distraction for more targeted activities, because it's an automated process that doesn't know any better and is only doing so for some kind of click fraud to make the clicks seem more legitimate, or because the competition for private grade schools has grown much more fierce and if one person steal th

    • actually yes, children's SS numbers are in fact used to establish lines of credit by identity thieves. And to get utilities and rental contracts. Also identities are used to get government benefits

    • A minor's identity is a blank slate.

      No arrests, no bad credit, no legal troubles in another state... It's a fresh start to adult life, just as soon as that identity turns 18 and stops raising the real big red flags on background checks. Usually for a job or credit account, the person running the check isn't actually dealing with the fraudster, so they're unlikely to notice that the guy who clearly looks middle-aged is claiming to be 20.

      Unfortunately, the other common case is that it's often parents who hone

      • Why the hell would anyone allow a 4 year old to open a line of credit? They can't possibly consent to such a thing and there's no good reason to allow it. Any financial institution foolish enough to give out credit without doing proper due diligence deserves to get stuck with the bad debt, not the unwitting child. If a bank wants to go after that parents or whoever was responsible, that's on them.

  • Anecdotal story: me, 40 year old, fully employed for as long as I can remember, show up at a bank's desk, get rejected from various offers because of what I'm being told is "not enough history". How the hell does a 18 old get anything but a lollipop?

    • Not all lenders have strict standards.

      For example, most "finance your new car here!" dealers will accept anyone with a pulse, and about half of the people without one.

  • Banks and others are being negligent when they offer loans and other contracts to people they know are minors.

    The first thing they should be asking for is proof of emancipation or a parent or guardian's signature.

    Second, because of the amount of fraud involved, they need to do some "due diligence" in verifying the emancipation order is legit or verifying the purported parent's signatures are legit.

    • Replying to my own post before others say "parents:"

      Parents committing fraud will be very difficult to detect until the child/victim discovers it on his own.

      How can a bank tell the difference between a kid opening a credit card at his parent's urging so he can build up a credit history, and a parent opening the same account for fraudulent purposes? It is difficult or impossible without a personal interview, which isn't something most banks are going to do for your average consumer account.

      But as for other

      • How can a bank tell the difference between a kid opening a credit card at his parent's urging so he can build up a credit history

        By noticing the kid is less than 18 years old.

        Banks should not be attempting to sign contracts with minors.

