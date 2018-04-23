US Government Weighing Sanctions Against Kaspersky Lab (cyberscoop.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CyberScoop: The U.S. government is considering sanctions against Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab as part of a wider round of action carried out against the Russian government, according to U.S. intelligence officials familiar with the matter. The sanctions would be a considerable expansion and escalation of the U.S. government's actions against the company. Kaspersky, which has two ongoing lawsuits against the U.S. government, has been called "an unacceptable threat to national security" by numerous U.S. officials and lawmakers.
Officials told CyberScoop any additional action against Kaspersky would occur at the lawsuits' conclusion, which Kaspersky filed in response to a stipulation in the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act that bans its products from federal government networks. If the sanctions came to fruition, the company would be barred from operating in the U.S. and potentially even in U.S. allied countries.
If the sanctions came to fruition, the company would be barred from operating in the U.S. and potentially even in U.S. allied countries.
Potentially, I suppose. If those allied countries agree, but plenty of those US allies are wary of the US' courts overreach.
Not my country though, if the CIA tell my government to jump they ask "how high?".
For working on
Stuxnet
Flame
Equation Group https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Android cyber-espionage used by 60 governments.
The internet needs all the security it can get. Why would the US not want quality global security research?
The answer is exceedingly self-evident: the US doesn't want research into its own malware.
and just for working...
Yes, it is also clear that Kaspersky is the only major threat protection software that has not agreed to whitelist US government malware.
Have the US government realise that this is just a form of Striesand effect recommending Kaspersky to anyone who doesnt that the US to know their affairs?
why would the sanctions have to wait?
The Agenda
It really seems to me that someone or someones high up in the U.S. govt really has it in for Kasperskey. Is that just my impression or does anyone else feel that way?
I would think that if the company actually had any malware in their security products it would have been detected by now. At the end of the day if they were doing Bad Guy Stuff then it would have to write Bad Guy Stuff either to local storage or onto the wire even if it is encrypted. There are a number of automated tools for detecting this
One would think that if Kapersky software contained malware, the NSA could reveal it and kill the company with a single blow.
The problem for the USA and UK is that their gov/mil malware is regional and has to stay hidden.
When discovered the malware also has to look very average.
The UK wants to collect on every computer network in Ireland and all Irish supporters in the USA.
So subtle differences in gov malware only found in the wild in Ireland/USA would get detected by the more advanced AV brands.
The US wants collect it all but different cyber projects do not want to collect within the USA, 5
Yes. They aren't accused of having malware inside their product, but rather that their product sends back hashes of files found on the system. This is normal AV behavior, as they use the hashes to identify known good files from known bad.
However, the accusations were this, combined with the ability to send whole files up for cloud analysis, have been used by the Russian Gov't to identify classified material on U.S. systems and steal files.
While Kaspersky themselves claim no such activities, and that their u
A surprise move stops foes dead!
In a politically-correct response, Kaspersky has a new name, which would have far reaching global consequences. They made the stunning announcement before the decision was made official in US courts with regards to the sanctions. A spokesman said that it is not a reaction to other politically charged news -- this was in their plans for two years they said. " We are now known as Kowalski Labs