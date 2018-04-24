Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Netflix, Amazon, and Major Studios Try To Shut Down $20-Per-Month TV Service

Posted by BeauHD from the third-time's-a-charm dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Netflix, Amazon, and the major film studios have once again joined forces to sue the maker of a TV service and hardware device, alleging that the products are designed to illegally stream copyrighted videos. The lawsuit was filed against the company behind Set TV, which sells a $20-per-month TV service with more than 500 channels.

"Defendants market and sell subscriptions to 'Setvnow,' a software application that Defendants urge their customers to use as a tool for the mass infringement of Plaintiffs' copyrighted motion pictures and television shows," the complaint says. Besides Netflix and Amazon, the plaintiffs are Columbia Pictures, Disney, Paramount Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal, and Warner Bros. The complaint was filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The companies are asking for permanent injunctions to prevent further distribution of Set TV software and devices, the impoundment of Set TV devices, and for damages including the defendants' profits.

  • Can't see a problem.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Allow me to point it out to you, then. When you stop paying the content creators for their content, they will stop making it. This is why we can't have nice content.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You (meaning Americans) can't have nice content because:
        - Your commercial model for television doesn't favour making decent TV
        - Your education system is so crap that most people don't appreciate any sort of intelligence on their TV sets

        The likes of Netflix and Amazon somewhat buck this trend because they work globally, and their business model requires they have some "wow factor" to get people to try their services, so have to have some quality content to do so.

        Here in the UK, the BBC (with all its faults)

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Free, appart from the money you have to pay for it, sure.

          • £3.7Bn is raised through the UK TV license. The BBC have a commercial arm that raises another £1.3Bn through licensing shows to other countries and selling merchandise such as box sets.

            • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

              by Anonymous Coward

              The BBC also "spends" over 40% of the UK TV tax on advertising, despite not having to compete. The BBC sent about 450 people for a month long 5* stay in Brazil during the Olympics, despite not being the broadcaster cover the events. The BBC accepts hundreds of millions from the EU, despite being a UK broadcaster with the remit to provide services to the UK which commercial broadcasters would not.

              It's time the TV tax was killed, and the BBC learnt to live beyond it's self-indulgent PC-obsessed unreality worl

          • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

            by reelyanoob ( 2329548 )

            The point isn't the cost to produce content for the BBC, it's that BBC provides content of a standardized quality that's not beholden to advertising.

            This creates additional constraints for commercial vendors, who are dependent on ratings / advertising revenue, because you can CHOOSE to switch to the BBC at any given moment. In a system with only commercial advert-driven content, they'd all be free to conspire together to lower production quality to the bare minimum level needed, below which consumers merely

            • In a system with only commercial advert-driven content, they'd all be free to conspire together to lower production quality to the bare minimum level needed, below which consumers merely turn the TV off in disgust and do something else.

              You don't know what you're talking about. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to watch the History channel so that I can catch on my the latest reality TV show. If I don't hurry I'll miss the 3 minute window between advertisements and I'll never know what Kim Kardasian had for breakfast.

        • Re: Sounds good. (Score:5, Insightful)

          by c6gunner ( 950153 ) on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @08:38AM (#56493489)

          You (meaning Americans) can't have nice content

          A billion+ people around the world, in 100+ countries, would beg to disagree.

          But hey, the important thing here is that you get to feel superior to those ignorant rednecks and show the world how cultured and refined you are. Who cares what the help thinks, as long as they bring the tea and biscuits when you ring your bell.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by EvilSS ( 557649 )
          Considering the massive popularity of reality TV in the UK wouldn't be throwing stones there mate.

        • The BBC really isn't any "freer" than American TV. It just has a different business model that has the government involved.

          Sure, the Beeb produces a lot of great material and I watch a lot of it (either through Amazon Prime Video or by buying DVDs).

          To me, the BBC really isn't any different than any other content provider. They make some great stuff, and I pay for what I like. But it seems to me that need to appeal to as wide an audience as possible is still there, no less than it is for American TV. If

      • WRONG (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        See axanar vs discovery and think had they waited a bit and moved everything to canada where STAR TREK TOS IS NOW IN PUBLIC DOMAIN

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Except for musicians. No one has paid musicians correctly for decades and the music keeps flowing.

        And Poets. Poets get nothing no matter how you slice it.

        Oh, and most script writers.

        And a lot of authors. They hardly ever get paid what they're worth.

        Comet o think of it the only people who do get paid are producers of television and movies. Strange.

  • Gotta check this out, lol

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      My reaction exactly. "It's so good they have to shut them down in court?! Where do I sign?"

      I could get it all for twenty bucks a month, and drop my Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions. Well, I guess I'd keep the Prime for the shipping. And Netflix is less then $20. And not about to get shut down by the courts.

      OK, never mind.

  • I Won't Respect Unconsitutional Laws (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When the copyright law in the USA starts respecting the Constitution, I'll start respecting copyright law. Until then, as far as I'm concerned, content companies are the bad guys and pirates are the good guys.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      The "content companies" being the bad guys doesn't make the pirates the good guys. AFAIKT they're nearly neutral. If their actions harmed the MPAA or the RIAA, then I might consider them good guys.

  • Always winning! (Score:3, Funny)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @07:15AM (#56493233)
    Cool! I'm saving $20/mo by not getting it in the first place. Always winning!

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      I saved 2EUR per day by running after the bus, till somebody explained to me that was stupid. Now I run after taxis and save a LOT more.

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by asylumx ( 881307 )
        This was immediately a whoosh for me, thinking "well that makes sense, taxis will take a more direct route than buses."

  • there was some way that could provide access to all of the 80+ years of television that is already around. Tnere is a lot of "old" television that has no presence on either Netflix or Amazon.

    I mean. next they will be going after people accessing broadcast television with an antenna....

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Yeah but just think what would happen, in less then a week progressives(aka regressives) would be screaming about how all those old shows are racist/sexist/homophobic/etc. There would be whining and more screeching. Then the people with connections to media would start pushing the narrative that these companies support said sexism/racism/homophobia/etc, and you'd see the progressive-fringe press start pumping out stories. It would be amplified by more progressive sites.

      Then mainstream media would then st

      • Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I guess you missed the calm, considered and insightful debate around shows like The Simpsons (particularly Apu), Friends and Saved by the Bell. Or the thoughtful re-examining of old movies like the 60s/70s James Bond stuff.

        This appears to be yet more fake outrage. Unfortunately posting outrage videos about fake outrage on YouTube is quite popular, but if you ignore those there are some quite thoughtful pieces on this subject.

        Moviebob on Apu: https://youtu.be/NGMnnrw70lA [youtu.be]
        Lindsay Ellis on Transformers: https:/ [youtu.be]

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 )

          This appears to be yet more fake outrage.

          https://duckduckgo.com/?q=apu+... [duckduckgo.com]

          uh-huh, 'fake outrage' well it is. But not for the reason you're trying to go with. See all those links? Those links to news media who were promoting that view, pushing that narrative? Man just look at all those sites, CTV, CBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, AP ... wow... and just think how easily all those progressives were feeling now that they had a target of outrage they could attack, and attack they did. Just look at all those other sites pushing the backlash against the simpsons.

      • I enjoy how you politicize random issues and are modded up. The other day I saw some /. fuck telling everyone how /.ers are so much more mature than Reddit and the like and how this site doesn't act like an echo chamber. Clearly that's some bullshit which wraps up back to what you were rambling off like a man at a cheap Vegas buffet: just a stream of nonsensical diarrhea. I'd offer my gun for you so you could end your misery, but I'm sure that wouldn't be well liked around this "intelligent and grown up pla

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 )

          I enjoy how you politicize random issues and are modded up.

          Except I'm not. I'm pointing out an issue that you believe is political, it's not, it's a social issue. Unless you're mentally stunted and believe "everything is political."

          ...and the like and how this site doesn't act like an echo chamber.

          Yeah it doesn't act like an echo chamber. Did you miss the literal decades of left-leaning and progressive stances that people held and pushed? I guess so. Maybe it's because people have begun to have enough of the bullshit, or maybe it's because the overton window has shifted so far left that people have had enough. Especially whe

          • > while apparently being supportive of the progressive agenda. It's almost like you're living in a bubble and are out-of-touch.

            That was your first mistake. I just hate conservative ideology. I want to be left alone.

            > progressives attempt to control a persons life

            Like gay marraige, birth control, where mosques can be built, what's allowable on TV or movies, violence in video games, recreational use of drugs, various levels of "obscenity" censorship laws, anti-porn stances - yeah the conserva

    • I mean. next they will be going after people accessing broadcast television with an antenna....

      Are you equating someone pirating and rebroadcasting content illegally with someone legally receiving broadcast TV programming? Because that's a false equivalence.

  • How is Set TV different than DirecTV Now or Youtube TV ... other than it offers more channels for less $

  • Help Please (Score:3)

    by WinstonWolfIT ( 1550079 ) on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @09:00AM (#56493575)

    Their web site doesn't explain where the content comes from. The media companies being annoyed says it's doing some sort of end around.

    • Yes - I'll join you. Someone please enlighten us. I don't get it either. Based on other comments it suggests Setv may be streaming material that is / should be in the public domain?

      Or not: I've seen friends who stream sports matches from overseas using stolen credentials - all through an app that they download. And there's that Roku box package thing that was shutdown last year.

      So are they attempting to provide access to "open" info or pirate content? Either way it sounds like they are taking the $20

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by grnbrg ( 140964 )

      Their channel listing: https://www.setvnow.com/channe... [setvnow.com]

      In addition to various streams that are like re-streams of freely available OTA content, there are a lot of channels that are cable only, some of which will be premium channels on any cable package. Access to such channels by established cable companies requires very expensive licensing agreements, and those license fees are passed on to the consumer.

      Whether you like existing copyright laws or not, this company is quite clearly breaking them. The la

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )
      It comes from the web. They are tapping into the streaming content that others provide, inserting their own ads and calling it a day. Thus the lawsuit, they are basicly "rebroadcasting" content without permission.

      So at the end of the day, you're paying 20$ a month for a web browser and an aggregation service.

      • So something like subscribing to HBO and rebroadcasting? If so they're screwed except Hong Kong might have a loophole.

  • There should be an Uber for Netflix.

    When I am not watching Netflix, I should be able to sell the stream I am entitled to, on the net for some money on the side.

    I think this service should label itself "as NOT a TV service provider" and call it self "media stream hailing service (SHS)". I should be able to list my Netflix stream, Prime stream on it for a specific duration. Anyone can look it up and hail this stream and pay me for use. I might sell my Netflix stream for 20 cents an hour. The SHS company w

    • No one will pay $.20 to watch an hour of Netflix. At 2 hours per day, that's $2.80 per week or about $11.20 a month (which is about the price of a Netflix streaming package, from what I remember).

      No, I think you offer it for free but insert your own pop-up advertisements and commercials throughout the programs. It would be a gold mine.

      Let's patent together - I'll split the profit with you 50 / 50.

      • I like your idea but I would add blockchain micro-payments using one of the more serious crypto-currency, which is Dogecoin. Let's patent together - I'll split the profit with both of you 50/50/75.

  • Don't get it. If you want to take up the left hand path, Just get a raspberry PI or a firestick, load up terrarium tv, and there you are...0$ a month

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by godefroi ( 52421 )

      If you're going to illegally stream your media, you might as well do it for free.

  • Information about Set TV and illegal IPTV (Score:4, Informative)

    by Not-a-Neg ( 743469 ) on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @10:04AM (#56493955)

    Here is a fairly informative article about Set TV and how illegal IPTV services work: https://flixed.io/set-tv-not-l... [flixed.io]

  • I can listen to any song I want on youtube. Usually with no advertisements.

    I can also watch a lot documentaries, movies, and TV shows.

    • What's crazy is that for certain genres (like car reviews), the YouTube content is better than a lot of the paid content out there.

    • youtube is very aggressive on removing infringing stuff. some things slip there of course. most music they allow due to a agreement of the copyright holder getting all the ad sense.

  • Copyright used to be approximate to patents in legal protections and tenure (~17 years).

    In this form, copyright remained sleepy legal corner of patent law until record players, radios, and film.

    The controllers of those innovations perverted copyright to suit control of media, calibrated to their distribution technologies. Unwittingly, they've constructed a legalism as outdated as the technologies that drove modern perception of copyright.

    Technology incentivized copyright into becoming the legal disaster it

    • Technology incentivized copyright into becoming the legal disaster it is today. It has to evolve with that technology or become more toothless and pointless than it already is.

      Er? Every single copyright holder has always had the ability to control their content, and today consumers have multiple technological means to legally get content that we didn't have 20 or sometimes 10 years ago. For example Netflix only started streaming 11 years ago. Before then their predominant delivery was mail. Apple and Amazon certainly didn't stream 20 years ago. These advances have pushed traditional distribution methods to innovate. If you are looking at physical distribution, Redbox has largely

      • Copyright has evolved with the tech. Since a movie is theoretically 'forever,' copyright has been expanding sunset provision to copyright holder out towards...forever. This is why Mickey Mouse's Steamboat Willie from 1928 is still controlled by Disney even though anybody who actually made it, or invented Mickey Mouse, is dead. The only 'copyright holder' is a corporation peopled by nobody who had a hand creating Mickey Mouse. If patents worked that way, patent infringement would be kinda rampant.

        That corrup

  • I cut the cable a long time ago. For a long time we only had Fox. American Idol was a regular thing. I bought a new TV recently. Now I have 30 OTA channels AND Hundreds of IP channels. They are all painful. I am a big fan of Netflix and Hulu.

  • Carl
    Customer support

    Chat started

    Customer Service
    Welcome! Thank you for contacting Support! Can we help you with anything?
    You — Please update your info
    How's the lawsuit going? Are you guys criminally liable or just civil?

    I'll assume criminal liability unless you say otherwise ;)

    Carl joined the chat

    Carl
    Hello! Thank you for contacting chat support.

    Our service is 100% legal.

    Thank you for your inquiry this issue has been forwarded to our legal department any further questions email to:Compliance@setvnow.c

