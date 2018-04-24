Netflix, Amazon, and Major Studios Try To Shut Down $20-Per-Month TV Service (arstechnica.com) 149
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Netflix, Amazon, and the major film studios have once again joined forces to sue the maker of a TV service and hardware device, alleging that the products are designed to illegally stream copyrighted videos. The lawsuit was filed against the company behind Set TV, which sells a $20-per-month TV service with more than 500 channels.
"Defendants market and sell subscriptions to 'Setvnow,' a software application that Defendants urge their customers to use as a tool for the mass infringement of Plaintiffs' copyrighted motion pictures and television shows," the complaint says. Besides Netflix and Amazon, the plaintiffs are Columbia Pictures, Disney, Paramount Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal, and Warner Bros. The complaint was filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The companies are asking for permanent injunctions to prevent further distribution of Set TV software and devices, the impoundment of Set TV devices, and for damages including the defendants' profits.
Can't see a problem.
Even if that were a problem, stealing content does nothing to fix it. Try again.
Wrong.
Stealing their content and distributing it for free, and any other means of damaging them, their profits, and their systems of control until they go bankrupt is the only way things will ever get better.
Burn it down.
The legal and political systems have been suborned by their lobbying and outright bribery so there is no relief possible by legal means.
That just leaves destroying them in the most efficient means possible. Kill their ability to sustain their business. Only once their profits have been dest
Stealing their content and distributing it for free, and any other means of damaging them, their profits, and their systems of control until they go bankrupt is the only way things will ever get better.
So, if we keep raiding your bank account, that will make things better for you? Sounds like a good plan.
According to your plan above ALL content makers should be bankrupt, so we actually will only have the crap that someone makes for their YouTube channel, but only if they aren't making TOO much profit on it, at that point then their stuff should be stolen and distributed in such a way as to not make them any money.
Totally sounds reasonable.
You do realize, that there is no better, EVER, if there are no content makers, and nobody wants to be one because there is no motivation to do so, so congrats, you've destroyed an industry. What's next?
Return copyright to its original 14-year term and use it as intended IN THE CONSTITUTION - to give creators a brief window to profit before the content GOES TO THE PUBLIC. Disney and its ilk have been robbing the public domain for years. Kill the beast, and let the chips fall where they may.
Now _that_ (real copyright reform) is a real plan. "Burn it all down" is just a temper tantrum.
One path (or aspect) to that would be to disrupt their influence on the legal system and laws (ex. political contributions and lobbyists). "Burn it all down" would achieve that, which would aid in passing copyright reform. I'm not claiming it's right, or the best way, etc, but I think it has more impact than simply telling this echo chamber that we need copyright reform
:-)
I don't think creatives are the intended target there. The music and movie industry that continues to rip off the people actually creating stuff is normally what people are up in arms about. Whether or not you can take down those conglomerates without wrecking most of the independent artists is certainly a real concern. Even if the industry falls apart completely though I'm sure we'll still have more artists creating stuff than can find customers willing to support them. That is how it has always seemed to
I think you're overthinking the defense of SetTV. I can simplify it: Freetards gonna freetard.
Look, I'm sorry for you that Battlestar Galactica ended, but the TV industry is already undergoing a revolution and there is more and more long-tail content available than ever before. We don't need to "burn it all down" to make things better.
Besides, "burn it all down" is never been a viable plan, because it completely ignore what happens next. Show me your plan for how to make things better (whether or not it's all burned down first) and I'll take you more seriously.
Maybe you should try reading some boo
You (meaning Americans) can't have nice content because:
- Your commercial model for television doesn't favour making decent TV
- Your education system is so crap that most people don't appreciate any sort of intelligence on their TV sets
The likes of Netflix and Amazon somewhat buck this trend because they work globally, and their business model requires they have some "wow factor" to get people to try their services, so have to have some quality content to do so.
Here in the UK, the BBC (with all its faults)
Free, appart from the money you have to pay for it, sure.
The BBC also "spends" over 40% of the UK TV tax on advertising, despite not having to compete. The BBC sent about 450 people for a month long 5* stay in Brazil during the Olympics, despite not being the broadcaster cover the events. The BBC accepts hundreds of millions from the EU, despite being a UK broadcaster with the remit to provide services to the UK which commercial broadcasters would not.
It's time the TV tax was killed, and the BBC learnt to live beyond it's self-indulgent PC-obsessed unreality worl
The point isn't the cost to produce content for the BBC, it's that BBC provides content of a standardized quality that's not beholden to advertising.
This creates additional constraints for commercial vendors, who are dependent on ratings / advertising revenue, because you can CHOOSE to switch to the BBC at any given moment. In a system with only commercial advert-driven content, they'd all be free to conspire together to lower production quality to the bare minimum level needed, below which consumers merely
In a system with only commercial advert-driven content, they'd all be free to conspire together to lower production quality to the bare minimum level needed, below which consumers merely turn the TV off in disgust and do something else.
You don't know what you're talking about. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to watch the History channel so that I can catch on my the latest reality TV show. If I don't hurry I'll miss the 3 minute window between advertisements and I'll never know what Kim Kardasian had for breakfast.
You (meaning Americans) can't have nice content
A billion+ people around the world, in 100+ countries, would beg to disagree.
But hey, the important thing here is that you get to feel superior to those ignorant rednecks and show the world how cultured and refined you are. Who cares what the help thinks, as long as they bring the tea and biscuits when you ring your bell.
I though it was all magic babies, Big Brother, and acid attacks that the Brits fancy these days. The loss of the Empire must sting for a once-powerful people.
Can we please stop trolling the British? Any society that produces "Red Dwarf" and "Jeeves and Wooster" (just to name a few) can't be all bad!
Just as any society that produces "MST3K" and "The Simpsons" (seasons 1 - 8) can't be all bad.
The BBC really isn't any "freer" than American TV. It just has a different business model that has the government involved.
Sure, the Beeb produces a lot of great material and I watch a lot of it (either through Amazon Prime Video or by buying DVDs).
To me, the BBC really isn't any different than any other content provider. They make some great stuff, and I pay for what I like. But it seems to me that need to appeal to as wide an audience as possible is still there, no less than it is for American TV. If
See axanar vs discovery and think had they waited a bit and moved everything to canada where STAR TREK TOS IS NOW IN PUBLIC DOMAIN
Except for musicians. No one has paid musicians correctly for decades and the music keeps flowing.
And Poets. Poets get nothing no matter how you slice it.
Oh, and most script writers.
And a lot of authors. They hardly ever get paid what they're worth.
Comet o think of it the only people who do get paid are producers of television and movies. Strange.
Me and my friends walk into AC's house and take everything. It's not a crime. Everybody is doing it. What's more, it says AC on all the receipts, so go on, prove it's not mine.
Me and my friends walk into AC's house and take everything. It's not a crime. Everybody is doing it. What's more, it says AC on all the receipts, so go on, prove it's not mine.
Nope, you go in and make copies of everything. AC won't even notice unless he catches you in the act or is watching, either way he's in the exact same position as before you and your buddies turned up.
Nope, AC paid bunches of money to make this content and the only way to make a return on the investment is to sell copies. So, you walk in make your own copy bypassing/stealing the only way AC can make his money back on the production of that content. I see AC's point of view but the problem lies in that AC places far more value in a copy of said content than every else does. Economics is usually not AC's strong point.
Anonymous Coward
I was all about pirating content when I was younger
... then I became a software developer and suddenly it finally clicked in that even though its just a copy, its still is taking things away from those who made it. If one person buys my software and just gives copies to everyone else, I can't sustain the process of making software. Its that simple.
Sadly, the best way to prevent software piracy is online only apps where you don't purchase the software only rent/use them. If media could figure out a way to do this I would expect media to follow suit. The problem is that unlike interactive software, it's too easy to record movies. I wouldn't be surprised though if movies start becoming more interactive as a way to prevent piracy.
I wouldn't be surprised though if movies start becoming more interactive as a way to prevent piracy.
I believe they call that a video game.
So if I download a copy of your software, your company is cool with me using and redistributing it in any way I see fit? I don't have any contract at all with you.
AC won't even notice unless he catches you in the act or is watching
Which is why it's totally cool to copy his homemade porn videos and post them on the torrent sites.
Using her mail server (regardless of timing of laws and application of what should have been common sense) for non classified e-mails wasn't what got people really ticked off. Handling classified documents in a way that would have gotten other people fired or jailed was the big issue. Maybe it was just me.
Oh... and the handling of evidence once it became an issue... there's that too...
Slashvertisement? (Score:2)
My reaction exactly. "It's so good they have to shut them down in court?! Where do I sign?"
I could get it all for twenty bucks a month, and drop my Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions. Well, I guess I'd keep the Prime for the shipping. And Netflix is less then $20. And not about to get shut down by the courts.
OK, never mind.
I Won't Respect Unconsitutional Laws (Score:1)
When the copyright law in the USA starts respecting the Constitution, I'll start respecting copyright law. Until then, as far as I'm concerned, content companies are the bad guys and pirates are the good guys.
The "content companies" being the bad guys doesn't make the pirates the good guys. AFAIKT they're nearly neutral. If their actions harmed the MPAA or the RIAA, then I might consider them good guys.
I saved 2EUR per day by running after the bus, till somebody explained to me that was stupid. Now I run after taxis and save a LOT more.
there was some way that could provide access to all of the 80+ years of television that is already around. Tnere is a lot of "old" television that has no presence on either Netflix or Amazon.
I mean. next they will be going after people accessing broadcast television with an antenna....
Yeah but just think what would happen, in less then a week progressives(aka regressives) would be screaming about how all those old shows are racist/sexist/homophobic/etc. There would be whining and more screeching. Then the people with connections to media would start pushing the narrative that these companies support said sexism/racism/homophobia/etc, and you'd see the progressive-fringe press start pumping out stories. It would be amplified by more progressive sites.
Then mainstream media would then st
And then the "alternative" media
But here's the funny thing, I can look at one and chuckle over the crazy. At the other, I can see the media lining up to defend it and the politicians and media personalities lining up to preach and tell everyone "why removing this stuff is a good idea." The latter has happened repeatedly over the last 5 years.
You don't think that non-progressives (aka conservatives) care about sexism/racism/homophobia/etc.? I wouldn't label all conservatives as bigots.
In the context of old TV shows? No. Because most conservatives don't subscribe to the progressive beliefs of intersectionality and identity politics, which makes a point that irregardless of circumstance it's still racist/sexist/etc and thus bad and in many cases should be banned. It's a lovely hive of authoritarianism. If you need a non-TV show example of that intersectionality and identity politics, go look at the current shitshow with progressives yelling that Candace Owens and Kanye West are uncle tom
I guess you missed the calm, considered and insightful debate around shows like The Simpsons (particularly Apu), Friends and Saved by the Bell. Or the thoughtful re-examining of old movies like the 60s/70s James Bond stuff.
This appears to be yet more fake outrage. Unfortunately posting outrage videos about fake outrage on YouTube is quite popular, but if you ignore those there are some quite thoughtful pieces on this subject.
Moviebob on Apu: https://youtu.be/NGMnnrw70lA [youtu.be]
Lindsay Ellis on Transformers: https:/ [youtu.be]
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=apu+... [duckduckgo.com]
uh-huh, 'fake outrage' well it is. But not for the reason you're trying to go with. See all those links? Those links to news media who were promoting that view, pushing that narrative? Man just look at all those sites, CTV, CBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, AP
... wow... and just think how easily all those progressives were feeling now that they had a target of outrage they could attack, and attack they did. Just look at all those other sites pushing the backlash against the simpsons.
Re: (Score:1)
I enjoy how you politicize random issues and are modded up.
Except I'm not. I'm pointing out an issue that you believe is political, it's not, it's a social issue. Unless you're mentally stunted and believe "everything is political."
...and the like and how this site doesn't act like an echo chamber.
Yeah it doesn't act like an echo chamber. Did you miss the literal decades of left-leaning and progressive stances that people held and pushed? I guess so. Maybe it's because people have begun to have enough of the bullshit, or maybe it's because the overton window has shifted so far left that people have had enough. Especially whe
That was your first mistake. I just hate conservative ideology. I want to be left alone.
> progressives attempt to control a persons life
Like gay marraige, birth control, where mosques can be built, what's allowable on TV or movies, violence in video games, recreational use of drugs, various levels of "obscenity" censorship laws, anti-porn stances - yeah the conserva
I mean. next they will be going after people accessing broadcast television with an antenna....
Are you equating someone pirating and rebroadcasting content illegally with someone legally receiving broadcast TV programming? Because that's a false equivalence.
DirecTV Now vs. Youtube TV vs. Set TV? (Score:1)
Apparently the lack of licensing agreements would be a major point...
Re: (Score:2)
Help Please (Score:3)
Their web site doesn't explain where the content comes from. The media companies being annoyed says it's doing some sort of end around.
Yes - I'll join you. Someone please enlighten us. I don't get it either. Based on other comments it suggests Setv may be streaming material that is / should be in the public domain?
Or not: I've seen friends who stream sports matches from overseas using stolen credentials - all through an app that they download. And there's that Roku box package thing that was shutdown last year.
So are they attempting to provide access to "open" info or pirate content? Either way it sounds like they are taking the $20
Their channel listing: https://www.setvnow.com/channe... [setvnow.com]
In addition to various streams that are like re-streams of freely available OTA content, there are a lot of channels that are cable only, some of which will be premium channels on any cable package. Access to such channels by established cable companies requires very expensive licensing agreements, and those license fees are passed on to the consumer.
Whether you like existing copyright laws or not, this company is quite clearly breaking them. The la
Re: (Score:3)
So at the end of the day, you're paying 20$ a month for a web browser and an aggregation service.
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to Gig Economy. (Score:2)
When I am not watching Netflix, I should be able to sell the stream I am entitled to, on the net for some money on the side.
I think this service should label itself "as NOT a TV service provider" and call it self "media stream hailing service (SHS)". I should be able to list my Netflix stream, Prime stream on it for a specific duration. Anyone can look it up and hail this stream and pay me for use. I might sell my Netflix stream for 20 cents an hour. The SHS company w
No, I think you offer it for free but insert your own pop-up advertisements and commercials throughout the programs. It would be a gold mine.
Let's patent together - I'll split the profit with you 50 / 50.
I like your idea but I would add blockchain micro-payments using one of the more serious crypto-currency, which is Dogecoin. Let's patent together - I'll split the profit with both of you 50/50/75.
So 20$ a month? (Score:2)
If you're going to illegally stream your media, you might as well do it for free.
No, but for $10 more you can get Sling TV. It's not $500 channels, but I've selected a package more to my liking than I ever could have with $80+ cable.
My only concern now is throttling, to which I'll respond with a cheap VPN account.
Information about Set TV and illegal IPTV (Score:4, Informative)
Here is a fairly informative article about Set TV and how illegal IPTV services work: https://flixed.io/set-tv-not-l... [flixed.io]
Y not Sue Google over YouTube copyright violation? (Score:2)
I can listen to any song I want on youtube. Usually with no advertisements.
I can also watch a lot documentaries, movies, and TV shows.
What's crazy is that for certain genres (like car reviews), the YouTube content is better than a lot of the paid content out there.
Copyright evolved with tech, that will continue (Score:1)
Copyright used to be approximate to patents in legal protections and tenure (~17 years).
In this form, copyright remained sleepy legal corner of patent law until record players, radios, and film.
The controllers of those innovations perverted copyright to suit control of media, calibrated to their distribution technologies. Unwittingly, they've constructed a legalism as outdated as the technologies that drove modern perception of copyright.
Technology incentivized copyright into becoming the legal disaster it
Technology incentivized copyright into becoming the legal disaster it is today. It has to evolve with that technology or become more toothless and pointless than it already is.
Er? Every single copyright holder has always had the ability to control their content, and today consumers have multiple technological means to legally get content that we didn't have 20 or sometimes 10 years ago. For example Netflix only started streaming 11 years ago. Before then their predominant delivery was mail. Apple and Amazon certainly didn't stream 20 years ago. These advances have pushed traditional distribution methods to innovate. If you are looking at physical distribution, Redbox has largely
Copyright has evolved with the tech. Since a movie is theoretically 'forever,' copyright has been expanding sunset provision to copyright holder out towards...forever. This is why Mickey Mouse's Steamboat Willie from 1928 is still controlled by Disney even though anybody who actually made it, or invented Mickey Mouse, is dead. The only 'copyright holder' is a corporation peopled by nobody who had a hand creating Mickey Mouse. If patents worked that way, patent infringement would be kinda rampant.
That corrup
I cut the cable a long time ago. For a long time we only had Fox. American Idol was a regular thing. I bought a new TV recently. Now I have 30 OTA channels AND Hundreds of IP channels. They are all painful. I am a big fan of Netflix and Hulu.
I just checked with them; they're 100% legal. (Score:2)
Carl
Customer support
Chat started
Customer Service
Welcome! Thank you for contacting Support! Can we help you with anything?
You — Please update your info
How's the lawsuit going? Are you guys criminally liable or just civil?
I'll assume criminal liability unless you say otherwise
;)
Carl joined the chat
Carl
Hello! Thank you for contacting chat support.
Our service is 100% legal.
Thank you for your inquiry this issue has been forwarded to our legal department any further questions email to:Compliance@setvnow.c