UK Teen Who Hacked CIA Director Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison (gizmodo.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: A British teenager who gained notoriety for hacking a number of high profile United States government employees including former CIA director John Brennan and former director of intelligence James Clapper was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Eighteen-year-old Kane Gamble pleaded guilty to 10 separate charges, including eight counts of "performing a function with intent to secure unauthorized access" and two counts of "unauthorized modification of computer material," the Guardian reported.
Gamble, otherwise known by his online alias Cracka, was 15 at the time that he started his hacking campaigns. The alleged leader of a hacking group known as Crackas With Attitude (CWA), Gamble made it a point to target members of the U.S. government. The young hacker's group managed to successfully gain access to ex-CIA director John Brennan's AOL email account. The group hacked a number of accounts belonging to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, including his personal email, his wife's email, and his phone and internet provider account. The hackers allegedly made it so every call to Clapper's home phone would get forwarded to the Free Palestine Movement.
Gamble, otherwise known by his online alias Cracka, was 15 at the time that he started his hacking campaigns. The alleged leader of a hacking group known as Crackas With Attitude (CWA), Gamble made it a point to target members of the U.S. government. The young hacker's group managed to successfully gain access to ex-CIA director John Brennan's AOL email account. The group hacked a number of accounts belonging to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, including his personal email, his wife's email, and his phone and internet provider account. The hackers allegedly made it so every call to Clapper's home phone would get forwarded to the Free Palestine Movement.
Well ain't that rich... (Score:1)
"performing a function with intent to secure unauthorized access"
James Clapper... the chap who oversaw the largest "intent to secure unauthorized access" campaign in the history of computing? The one which targeted people all around the world for "full take" access? THAT James Clapper?
When Clapper does 3 billion counts of whatever punishment this idiot kid will get, and goes away for the rest of his life, and the other people involved do similar time, then maybe we can think about what's appropriate for the idiot kid.
Until then it's simply more "rules for me but not for
Re: (Score:1)
> "rules for me but not for thee"
I think you meant it the other way around. But otherwise... yes.
He helped the Free Palestine Movement so.... (Score:4, Interesting)
of course the government with Israel's influence wants to nail him for that.
Either way, I was with him until he decided to modify information. Release info is one thing. Modifying it is another.
Re: (Score:1)
And why the link in TFS? Am I to interpret this as right-swing Slashdot bosses trying to slashdot the organization's servers, or left-wing BeauHD trying to draw sympathizers to the cause?
I'm no pro-Israel zealot, but I sure think the Anti-Zionists could help their cause if they more clearly repudiated antisemitism.
Meanwhile, back in the UK... (Score:2)
Say what you will about us, and there's a lot to be said about our government, but how many "underage rape gang" scandals have come out in the UK post Rotterham? These are scandals where the authorities knew and not only did nothing, but sometimes pursued the parents for going after the men harming their daughters.
If CWA wanted to do some good, they
Re: (Score:2)
Not living or ever been to the US, I get the impression this is simply all swept under the rug with euphemism of "teen pregnancy".
In DC, 10% of all pregnancies are teenage.
A super politically incorrect fact is that fathers are almost twice as likely to be no longer in their teens. There's a marked bias for black fathers as well, while girls ethnicity is more or less uniformly distributed. What social dynamic is exactly at play there is anyone's guess.