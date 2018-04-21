Many Amazon Warehouse Workers are on Food Stamps (theintercept.com) 25
Many of Amazon's warehouse workers have to buy their groceries with food stamps through America's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, reports the Intercept. In Arizona, new data suggests that one in three of the company's own employees depend on SNAP to put food on the table. In Pennsylvania and Ohio, the figure appears to be around one in 10. Overall, of five states that responded to a public records request for a list of their top employers of SNAP recipients, Amazon cracked the top 20 in four.
Though the company now employs 200,000 people in the United States, many of its workers are not making enough money to put food on the table... "The average warehouse worker at Walmart makes just under $40,000 annually, while at Amazon would take home about $24,300 a year," CNN reported in 2013. "That's less than $1,000 above the official federal poverty line for a family of four."
In addition Amazon uses temp workers who may also be on food stamps, notes the article, adding that in 2017 Amazon received $1.2 billion in state and local subsidies, while effectively paying no federal income tax.
"The American people are financing Amazon's pursuit of an e-commerce monopoly every step of the way: first, with tax breaks, subsidies, and infrastructure improvements meant to lure fulfillment centers into town, and later with federal transfers to pay for warehouse workers' food."
You wouldn't have to seize anything. One or two well-publicized billionaire trips to the guillotine and the rest would start behaving better. It's possible that the most humane thing you could to do better the lives of the most people is executing a few billionaires. However, I'm pro-life and don't believe in the death penalty, so I think curb-stomping should suffice. We've tried the carrot, now it's time to try the stick.
It's like the broken window theory of law enforcement
There was just a post last week on the conditions [slashdot.org] of one Amazon warehouse in the UK.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
I hear the executives and those in the top 5% always whine about lower paid workers about how hard the big players have to work compared to them and how much stress they have hence why they need $200,000+ salaries etc. They need the money because they work hard. But Walmart, McDonalds, and Amazon show the opposite apparently.
I see a trend too in the I.T. industry for non programmers.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
Supply and demand in the labor market combined with the jobs having a low barrier to entry skill wise. All it takes is for people to not take the jobs at the price and under the conditions supplied, but obviously plenty of people are willing to do the work for the pay Amazon is paying.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
Supply and demand in the labor market combined with the jobs having a low barrier to entry skill wise. All it takes is for people to not take the jobs at the price and under the conditions supplied, but obviously plenty of people are willing to do the work for the pay Amazon is paying.
Yup. Ship all the factory jobs that at least paid better and then point out there are plenty of takers for shit Amazon jobs. Definitely a “prime” example of supply and demand being manipulated.
We had NCOs who were on foodstamps and going out on weekends to pick up cans along the side of the road to sell to recycling services.
Most warehouse workers are performing jobs that require little skill or talent. These jobs donâ(TM)t pay well. Itâ(TM)s always been that way. Iâ(TM)ve done these jobs. Moving up generally means going from picker to a forklift driver, or moving from night shift to day shift. Not a lot of opportunity here, but there is typically consistent work to be done and thatâ(TM)s what keeps many of these folks in these jobs.
Though the company now employs 200,000 people in the United States, many of its workers are not making enough money to put food on the table...
Can we say the following: -
That folks on food stamps somehow easily find work at Amazon instead of the narrative that the [little] income at Amazon, forces them to employ food stamps?
That Amazon [probably] goes out of their way to employ those who would otherwise be unemployable; these coincidentally happening to be on food stamps?
That those on food stamps get some benefit working at Amazon in terms of other perks they may be getting?
Look, I have heard of the argument that in some jurisdictions, not earn
Any ideas? Human life counts nothing, environment, future life of our decedents are not a topic or even thought to consider.
If I look at commuter traffic stuffing freeways and thick black smut coming out of trucks exhausts when they accelerate.
Particle matters go in your lungs for good and stay there....
Well, look at something more important, will you?