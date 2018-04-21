Many Amazon Warehouse Workers are on Food Stamps (theintercept.com) 50
Many of Amazon's warehouse workers have to buy their groceries with food stamps through America's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, reports the Intercept. In Arizona, new data suggests that one in three of the company's own employees depend on SNAP to put food on the table. In Pennsylvania and Ohio, the figure appears to be around one in 10. Overall, of five states that responded to a public records request for a list of their top employers of SNAP recipients, Amazon cracked the top 20 in four.
Though the company now employs 200,000 people in the United States, many of its workers are not making enough money to put food on the table... "The average warehouse worker at Walmart makes just under $40,000 annually, while at Amazon would take home about $24,300 a year," CNN reported in 2013. "That's less than $1,000 above the official federal poverty line for a family of four."
In addition Amazon uses temp workers who may also be on food stamps, notes the article, adding that in 2017 Amazon received $1.2 billion in state and local subsidies, while effectively paying no federal income tax.
"The American people are financing Amazon's pursuit of an e-commerce monopoly every step of the way: first, with tax breaks, subsidies, and infrastructure improvements meant to lure fulfillment centers into town, and later with federal transfers to pay for warehouse workers' food."
Don't be silly. With all the hours they work, what Amazon Warehouse Worker has time to have a family of four?
You wouldn't have to seize anything. One or two well-publicized billionaire trips to the guillotine and the rest would start behaving better. It's possible that the most humane thing you could to do better the lives of the most people is executing a few billionaires. However, I'm pro-life and don't believe in the death penalty, so I think curb-stomping should suffice. We've tried the carrot, now it's time to try the stick.
It's like the broken window theory of law enforcement
Quote "You’d hardly recognize Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos in the super-heavy makeup he wears as an alien Starfleet officer in “Star Trek"."
They cast him as the wrong alien...
In this case I'd say the "system" is working reasonably well under the boundary conditions we've set. These people are working, but not making enough and using government subsidy to make ends meet.
I'd be way more concerned about headlines like "Warehouse workers quit, make more money on social programs" or "Warehouse workers dying of starvation".
Is it fair that they don't make a living wage? No. But this is how our economic system works, and there's a lot of money and bullets invested in maintaining it no m
There was just a post last week on the conditions [slashdot.org] of one Amazon warehouse in the UK.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
I hear the executives and those in the top 5% always whine about lower paid workers about how hard the big players have to work compared to them and how much stress they have hence why they need $200,000+ salaries etc. They need the money because they work hard. But Walmart, McDonalds, and Amazon show the opposite apparently.
I see a trend too in the I.T. industry for non programmers. We are expected to take calls 24x7 and be polite at 2am when youtube looks funny and call me on the emergencies only I.T. outage line. If I say can we do this on Monday at a reasonable hour it is grounds for termination. But these big players would not accept a call at 2am for a question on a spreadsheet and would get to keep their jobs if they tell them to fuck off I am sleeping.
Because the dumbest and least skilled are easiest to fleece. Iâ(TM)m not condoning it by any stretch, but Harvard grads are generally too clever and skilled to take advantage of like that. They arenâ(TM)t stuck in that world.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
Supply and demand in the labor market combined with the jobs having a low barrier to entry skill wise. All it takes is for people to not take the jobs at the price and under the conditions supplied, but obviously plenty of people are willing to do the work for the pay Amazon is paying.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
Supply and demand in the labor market combined with the jobs having a low barrier to entry skill wise. All it takes is for people to not take the jobs at the price and under the conditions supplied, but obviously plenty of people are willing to do the work for the pay Amazon is paying.
Yup. Ship all the factory jobs that at least paid better and then point out there are plenty of takers for shit Amazon jobs. Definitely a “prime” example of supply and demand being manipulated.
All it takes is one person willing to work for cheaper to fuck the whole thing up. Usually someone without education nor math ability to realize it won't pay the bills who has to set the wage for everyone else.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
Supply and demand in the labor market combined with the jobs having a low barrier to entry skill wise. All it takes is for people to not take the jobs at the price and under the conditions supplied, but obviously plenty of people are willing to do the work for the pay Amazon is paying.
No. THey will whine to congress how unfair the free market is and immediately government intervention inverse socialism is needed to bring people in from Mexico as Visa employees as they can't find qualified employees etc.
Why is it the worst jobs pay the least?
Supply and demand in the labor market combined with the jobs having a low barrier to entry skill wise. All it takes is for people to not take the jobs at the price and under the conditions supplied, but obviously plenty of people are willing to do the work for the pay Amazon is paying.
Agreed, these workers are a victim of the fact that if you don't have any special skills there's not a lot of ways for you to contribute to a modern economy. Amazon is just unusual in that they have an unusual number of such positions available.
If anything the I'm glad they're at least getting Food Stamps. One of the ideas of a UBI is people will work jobs with really crappy wages and have their income supplemented by the government.
We had NCOs who were on foodstamps and going out on weekends to pick up cans along the side of the road to sell to recycling services.
Most warehouse workers are performing jobs that require little skill or talent. These jobs donâ(TM)t pay well. Itâ(TM)s always been that way. Iâ(TM)ve done these jobs. Moving up generally means going from picker to a forklift driver, or moving from night shift to day shift. Not a lot of opportunity here, but there is typically consistent work to be done and thatâ(TM)s what keeps many of these folks in these jobs.
Waehouse work used to pay well and the article points out get paid 200% more than what Amazon is offering.
Also they do not have to piss in bottles to keep their metrics for potty breaks getting them written up and fired like the other jobs either.
Though the company now employs 200,000 people in the United States, many of its workers are not making enough money to put food on the table...
Can we say the following: -
That folks on food stamps somehow easily find work at Amazon instead of the narrative that the [little] income at Amazon, forces them to employ food stamps?
That Amazon [probably] goes out of their way to employ those who would otherwise be unemployable; these coincidentally happening to be on food stamps?
That those on food stamps get some benefit working at Amazon in terms of other perks they may be getting?
Look, I have heard of the argument that in some jurisdictions, not earn
Painting a turd doesn't make it smell any better.
Any ideas? Human life counts nothing, environment, future life of our decedents are not a topic or even thought to consider.
If I look at commuter traffic stuffing freeways and thick black smut coming out of trucks exhausts when they accelerate.
Particle matters go in your lungs for good and stay there....
Well, look at something more important, will you?
This is one of the main arguments for the left pushing "Fight for $15." If you're working for minimum wage, then you qualify for food stamps and other government assistance, so the government is essentially subsidizing employers who pay minimum wage.
Here's the math: The federal minimum wage is $7.25. If you work 40 hours a week, 50 weeks a year, that's $14,500 a year. The Amazon wage listed in the summary of $24,300 correlates with $11.68/hour for 40 hours/50 weeks. Of course, the Amazon hourly rate is probably lower, but with overtime depending on demand.
Most contractors I know work off the clock after 38 hours. You want to keep your job right?
How the hell is it legal to pay someone SO little money for a job that they qualify for food stamps?
Sadly, so many idiots around here fight common sense.
Sadly. so many idiots don't understand the phrase "cost of employment" or "supply and demand". See also: Venezuela
FIX THE TAX CODE.
This stops so many more abuses of this kind.
CREATE ACTUAL LAWS FOR WORKERS.
Wipe minimum wage, eliminate the part time/full classifications, require mandatory minimum amounts of sick leave and holidays, both with pay, create incentives for businesses to again pay employees a living wage or better to reduce corporate tax liability instead of giving them more incentives to feed the pockects of investors and chase ever-expanding profits until they collapse.
FIX HEALTH CARE
So workers no longer fe
The calculation used to officially determine the 'poverty line' in the USA is bullshit and thus it shouldn't be utilized for anything. Here's how it works: a low-cost diet is tallied to $X, it's then assumed that food will constitute 1/3 of a poor person's expenditures, so then $X is multiplied by 3 to give the 'poverty line'.
Ok, food IS about 1/3 of my expenditures... but the cost of food nationwide is relatively constant, particularly in comparison to the cost of housing. Depending on where you live and y
It is well know that minimum wage, at the level set by the federal government, can only fund a single person.
It's called Corporate Welfare.
Since our gov is owned and directed by the Satanic Witch family owned corporations, who must legally follow the deadly sin of Greed, your and my taxes go to supporting them in almost every way/manner that can be imagined by the vile minions of evil, and since 1980 corporate profit has climbed but wages and salaries have not increased and purchase power because of inflation have been reduced.
Years ago I read that the properly adjusted buying power of minimum wage would have to b