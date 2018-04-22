Could We Fund a Universal Basic Income with Universal Basic Assets? (fastcompany.com) 16
Universal Basic Incomes aren't really the issue, argues Fast Company staff writer Ben Schiller. "It's how you find $2 trillion to pay for it." One answer may come in the form of "universal basic assets" (UBA). UBA can mean a fund of publicly-owned infrastructure or revenue streams -- like Alaska's Permanent Fund which pays residents up to $2,000 a year from state oil taxes. Or, it can mean actual assets that drive down the cost of living, like tuition-free education and free public broadband. There are lots of proposals going around now that fall into these two camps...
Entrepreneur Peter Barnes has called for the creation of a Sky Trust that would both limit the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and provide revenue from carbon taxes. These "carbon dividends" solve two problems at once: income inequality and climate change. He would also tax corporations for using natural resources, on the thinking that the atmosphere, minerals and fresh water around us represent a "joint inheritance." He would also tax speculative financial transactions and use of the electromagnetic spectrum. The U.K. think-tank IPPR recently proposed a similar "sovereign wealth fund owned by and run in the interests of citizens." It would finance the fund with "a scrip tax of up to 3% requiring businesses to issue equity to the government, or pay a tax of equivalent value," sales of land owned by the U.K. monarchy, and higher inheritance taxes.
Blockchain can help. Blockchain technology could offer a way to divide publicly-owned infrastructure so it's genuinely publicly-owned. We could issue tokenized securities in the assets around us giving everyone a stake in their environment. Then they could trade those tokens on exchanges, like they were cryptocurrencies, or use the tokens as collateral on loans.
"New technology" is what keeps more and more people from being able to sustain themselves economically, because in most parts of the so-called first world the continuous increase of productivity continually also reduces the amount of work needed to produce goods, while a full-time job is still going to be needed (and is not even always sufficient) for the foreseeable future to be able to pay rent and buy food.
The problem is, that neither the universal basic income nor the idea of universal basic assets deal
Publicly owned infrastructure is and has, to varying degrees, always been (necessary) part of functional capitalist nations. In communism the idea was to make the whole industry publicly owned. (Not a bad idea in itself, either, but not sufficient to make a society a nice place to live in, nor to really call a society communist.)
Blockchain can help. Blockchain technology could offer a way to divide publicly-owned infrastructure so it's genuinely publicly-owned
Bullshit. First of all, blockchains only work when the tokens have sufficient value, otherwise there's no incentive for miners. Secondly, even in the case of the most successful blockchain, Bitcoin, we have 99% of the miner capacity in the hands of a few big players, not the general public.
So how do you control for population growth? Hundreds of millions of unemployed people with nothing to do but fuck. If you pay for babies, you get more babies. And since there is no more need to compete for resources, they will all be little morons.
