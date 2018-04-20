North Korean Leader Says He Will Suspend Arms Tests, Shut Nuclear Test Site (cnn.com) 43
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced early Saturday morning that the regime no longer needs nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests. Kim said Saturday that "under the proven condition of complete nuclear weapons, we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission," state-run KCNA reported Saturday. CNN reports: A North Korea source told CNN that Kim has finally decided to open up a new chapter for his nation. Kim has committed himself to the path of denuclearization and will now focus solely on economic growth and improving the national economy, the source said. The North Korean leader has realized the best path forward is to normalize relations with other countries, the source added. He is finally being recognized by the international community, and this is a historic, timely opportunity, the source said. The decision to halt nuclear and missile testing comes just one week before the leaders of South and North Korea are due to meet at the demilitarized zone between the two countries. U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the news, tweeting: "North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit."
Crazy (Score:2)
Even the media can't spin this. I may actually see a unified Korea in my lifetime.
Or it could all fall apart. But as far as I can tell, this may actually be within grasp.
See you in a week or so.
Yeah, right until he's not happy with the size of the little flags on toothpicks on the table in the meeting room, when he decides to walk the delegation out, set one off in a cave again, and fire another rocket into the Sea of Japan.
This guy is completely unstable, and the only reason he's even entertaining the idea of negotiations is because even the iron grip his family has had on that country is slipping. As it turns out, nuclear weapons and long range ballistic missiles are amazingly expensive to deve
So far it is all just talk, no action. So don't get your hopes up. But Trump deserves credit for agreeing to meet, and getting the dialog going. Donald and Jong Un may hit it off, since they have very similar personalities. If the meeting in Pyongyang goes well, maybe Mr Kim can come to the White House for a BBQ later this year.
Great news! (Score:3)
After seeing the picture of Kim Jong-Un blushing while posing with Red Velvet I figured, OK, this might be for real, he might really be ready to focus on trade.
Plus, China told him he had to do it; he went to China and they went on the news together, and North Korea had agreed to give up their nuclear program, and China had agreed to remain their ally. Sounds like a good deal to me, right?! Good deal for everybody, actually.
So how do you soften the hearts of the Generals? With kpop. Duh.
Works for me! I'm more of an AoA fan, but I can totally see Red Velvet being better for this mission.
Missed by two full minutes Kim.
Convenient? (Score:3)
Wasn't there broad speculation from intelligence recently that their test facility had caved in, killing many?
Re:Convenient? (Score:4, Informative)
Not the test facility, just one of the main tunnels under the mountain.
Reports since then reported work at other nearby sites, presumably working on new tunnels.
The Chinese have warned them in the past that they were over-using the tunnels and risking a collapse, they just didn't want to do the work of prepping a new tunnel until it actually happened. Workers died, but try to understand; workers at this site are constantly dying, and they bring new ones in. They don't have radiation safety programs. Their system is simpler; important enough people don't have to do that job.
When you don't give a shit about workers' lives, money spent on safety is just inefficiency.
Besides, if a tunnel collapses and kills a bunch of people, that's less people you have to figure out how to feed when your entire country is under famine and you are a 3rd generation petulant asshole who thinks that constant threats to neighbors, ballistic missiles, and crude nuclear arms are more important than food for the citizenry. But don't worry - it's one set of rules for the peasants, and another for you an
They've had many cave ins, no doubt. But I'm sure they also have more mountains. Some say the one they're using is pretty much swiss cheese at this point, but always skeptical of convenient 'look how our enemy blew off his pecker' narratives..
What is the range on their estimated nuclear arsenal at this point? IIRC it's in the hundreds of warheads. But all such estimates should be met with suspicion. Who's pulling this number from what orifice exactly?
It seems to be playing out so that if there is a deal, all the important parts will be negotiated by the Korean leaders first, and if that deal adds up to a deal that the US can support, then whoever is the US President on some day shortly after that will sign some papers that also say the same things. And they will get some attention for it.
The difference with Iran is that Iran and Israel are about to go to open warfare, and then that deal won't even matter.
If different American groups support a deal in Ko
Gonna be so much butthurt. (Score:1)
When the history books record peace in korea because of trump.
This is really good news (Score:1)
...is what I'd like to say, but my spidey-sense is tingling on overdrive.
More likely (Score:2)
This is what happens when Syria and Iran buy all the "surplus" uranium and plutonium and you've run out because of all the tests you've done.
Now time to milk your "generosity" and "peaceful intentions" so you can feed your country.
You can all thank Trump (Score:1, Flamebait)
Trump was the only world leader who could speak Kim's language, and that was what finally convinced them to drop a path they had been on through MANY other U.S. presidents.
This alone makes Trump the greatest president in modern times, greatly eclipsing anything Obama ever did (or even imagined he did).
Now after we clean up Obama's gift of nuclear weapons to Iran, the world may actually be safer for once...
North Korea was never a threat to us. Iran could actually be useful to us, keeping the Saudis in check.
Doing South Korea's or Saudi Arabia's dirty work doesn't make a president great. What's needed now is better DOMESTIC policy. Stop spending so much on military adventures. Spend on education, infrastructure (no, not public-private partnerships), healthcare. Amnesty all non-violent drug offenders. Legalize marijuana (happy 4/20!), decriminalize the use (sale should be case-by-case, I don't support leg
Actually, I'll thank Xi, since he alone is the one who controls North Korea's entire existance. Funny how all of this happens AFTER Kim visits China. Also interesting after China consolidates into a dictatorship.
And for the record, no, this will not make Trump the greatest. There was another president who pulled off an amazing foreign policy coup, one people thought was equally impossible at the time, his name was Nixon. We all know how that ended. If anything, I would credit Nixon for today, he set China o
Exactly. This was all a mind thing, there was no real need for NK to develop functional nuclear weapons because no one wanted anything they have and they didn't want anything from anyone else either other than to be left alone. There was no material basis for a conflict, it's only a matter of view, and Trump is quite good at changing people's minds. Well some people's anyway.
Bullshit (Score:3)
Round and round we go... (Score:4, Interesting)
Where's Sony when you need them?! (Score:2)
We should just start making movies for Kim to show at home, with nukes, and Armageddon, Trump begging for mercy, the whole speil.
Sony could produce a while series of Kim takes over the world movies so he can keep brainwashing his people into believing he is the most powerful and fearless leader in history.
He can blow smoke out his ass all over NK, and tell them everyone started sending food so he doesn't get a hankering to kick the collective ass of the world again!
It wouldn't be the worst lie in the histor
And on my 61st birthday (Score:2)
Cuz it's what they've been doing for the past 30 years, I wish to god there was an ETF that let me bet on the Norks lying in a treaty.