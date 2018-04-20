Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government The Military Earth United States

North Korean Leader Says He Will Suspend Arms Tests, Shut Nuclear Test Site (cnn.com) 64

Posted by BeauHD from the big-developments dept.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced early Saturday morning that the regime no longer needs nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests. Kim said Saturday that "under the proven condition of complete nuclear weapons, we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission," state-run KCNA reported Saturday. CNN reports: A North Korea source told CNN that Kim has finally decided to open up a new chapter for his nation. Kim has committed himself to the path of denuclearization and will now focus solely on economic growth and improving the national economy, the source said. The North Korean leader has realized the best path forward is to normalize relations with other countries, the source added. He is finally being recognized by the international community, and this is a historic, timely opportunity, the source said. The decision to halt nuclear and missile testing comes just one week before the leaders of South and North Korea are due to meet at the demilitarized zone between the two countries. U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the news, tweeting: "North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit."

North Korean Leader Says He Will Suspend Arms Tests, Shut Nuclear Test Site More | Reply

North Korean Leader Says He Will Suspend Arms Tests, Shut Nuclear Test Site

Comments Filter:

  • Even the media can't spin this. I may actually see a unified Korea in my lifetime.
    Or it could all fall apart. But as far as I can tell, this may actually be within grasp.

    • Yeah, right until he's not happy with the size of the little flags on toothpicks on the table in the meeting room, when he decides to walk the delegation out, set one off in a cave again, and fire another rocket into the Sea of Japan.

      This guy is completely unstable, and the only reason he's even entertaining the idea of negotiations is because even the iron grip his family has had on that country is slipping. As it turns out, nuclear weapons and long range ballistic missiles are amazingly expensive to deve

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I worry that this is all a deliberate ploy.

        The entire North Korean strategy for ages has been based on the understanding that they could never defeat one of the great powers in a head to head war, but that they could make any attack on them very damaging to those around them.

        It started with massive amounts of artillery, then missiles, now nukes.

        Ever since the talk of Trump & Kim meeting, my fear has been Kim would bring him close and say "For you see, my grandfathers strategy has worked. Here the leader

      • I'd say his recent, first-ever trip to Beijing had a lot to do with it. Papa Xi undoubtedly set his fine young self straight on a few matters, likely starting with, "If you fire the first missile, the Americans will turn you into a parking lot, and as long as the bombs all fall on your side of the Yalu, we'll sit right here and watch them do it."

    • It will happen when Palestinian's return to their land, and I don't see that happening any time soon.

    • So far it is all just talk, no action. So don't get your hopes up. But Trump deserves credit for agreeing to meet, and getting the dialog going. Donald and Jong Un may hit it off, since they have very similar personalities. If the meeting in Pyongyang goes well, maybe Mr Kim can come to the White House for a BBQ later this year.

      • Word on the street is they've already met and hammered out a deal, and a peace treaty (not just a cease fire) is about to be signed.
        He's even been trotting his wife out in public, and they've been acting like typical dignitaries.

        Whether or not it's genuine remains to be seen, but we've never seen such behavior out that regime. If a peace treaty is signed, then there's still a long road to unification, but it would be the eventual goal.

  • Great news! (Score:4, Informative)

    by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @07:29PM (#56474929) Homepage

    After seeing the picture of Kim Jong-Un blushing while posing with Red Velvet I figured, OK, this might be for real, he might really be ready to focus on trade.

    Plus, China told him he had to do it; he went to China and they went on the news together, and North Korea had agreed to give up their nuclear program, and China had agreed to remain their ally. Sounds like a good deal to me, right?! Good deal for everybody, actually.

    So how do you soften the hearts of the Generals? With kpop. Duh.

    Works for me! I'm more of an AoA fan, but I can totally see Red Velvet being better for this mission.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Let's hope it turns out better than the fabulous agreement Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter worked out [history.com]. Actually, that one was fabulous for North Korea, they got a few hundred million dollars and didn't give up anything in return.
    • While you read /. from the comfort of your office chair, things might have happened over there. Pressure from China (a meeting at the highest level took place weeks ago + maybe new economic measures), and probably from the US (there are ways to show the guy, KJU, he's not as strong as he thinks he is, a drone throwing an harmless object on his head would induce some stress...). Besides, let's not forget KJU studied in Switzerland and is impregnated with Western culture, he is not as crazy as many think. Th

  • Convenient? (Score:3)

    by jddj ( 1085169 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @07:30PM (#56474937) Journal

    Wasn't there broad speculation from intelligence recently that their test facility had caved in, killing many?

    • Re:Convenient? (Score:4, Informative)

      by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @07:42PM (#56475013) Homepage

      Not the test facility, just one of the main tunnels under the mountain.

      Reports since then reported work at other nearby sites, presumably working on new tunnels.

      The Chinese have warned them in the past that they were over-using the tunnels and risking a collapse, they just didn't want to do the work of prepping a new tunnel until it actually happened. Workers died, but try to understand; workers at this site are constantly dying, and they bring new ones in. They don't have radiation safety programs. Their system is simpler; important enough people don't have to do that job.

      • When you don't give a shit about workers' lives, money spent on safety is just inefficiency.

        Besides, if a tunnel collapses and kills a bunch of people, that's less people you have to figure out how to feed when your entire country is under famine and you are a 3rd generation petulant asshole who thinks that constant threats to neighbors, ballistic missiles, and crude nuclear arms are more important than food for the citizenry. But don't worry - it's one set of rules for the peasants, and another for you an

    • They've had many cave ins, no doubt. But I'm sure they also have more mountains. Some say the one they're using is pretty much swiss cheese at this point, but always skeptical of convenient 'look how our enemy blew off his pecker' narratives..

      What is the range on their estimated nuclear arsenal at this point? IIRC it's in the hundreds of warheads. But all such estimates should be met with suspicion. Who's pulling this number from what orifice exactly?

  • Gonna be so much butthurt. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, 2018 @07:31PM (#56474945)

    When the history books record peace in korea because of trump.

  • This is really good news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...is what I'd like to say, but my spidey-sense is tingling on overdrive.

  • This is what happens when Syria and Iran buy all the "surplus" uranium and plutonium and you've run out because of all the tests you've done.

    Now time to milk your "generosity" and "peaceful intentions" so you can feed your country.

  • Bullshit (Score:3)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @07:44PM (#56475027)
    Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me. I call bullshit on Fat Kimmy.

  • Round and round we go... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @07:45PM (#56475029)
    It's a vicious cycle. (1) Blow off a nuke or two, make threats, bluster (2) Get the South and US to negotiate (3) Get food/technical assistance (4) When assistance runs out, go back to (1) We're talking about North Korea -- they have more years' experience with blackmail than the age of the average US official.
    • Trump has acknowledged Kim's government. The reason Trump meeting with Kim was such a big deal is that we just acknowledged yet another military dictatorship as "legitimate". To be fair we did the same thing with China, but there was a _little_ gray area there (very little). OTOH the US supports 70% of the world's dictatorships [google.com] so I don't much see the point of singling NK out just because they happen to use Karl Marx's books as rhetoric instead of somebody else's.

  • We should just start making movies for Kim to show at home, with nukes, and Armageddon, Trump begging for mercy, the whole speil.

    Sony could produce a while series of Kim takes over the world movies so he can keep brainwashing his people into believing he is the most powerful and fearless leader in history.

    He can blow smoke out his ass all over NK, and tell them everyone started sending food so he doesn't get a hankering to kick the collective ass of the world again!

    It wouldn't be the worst lie in the histor

  • The Norks will spend the money we give them and test fire another ICBM.

    Cuz it's what they've been doing for the past 30 years, I wish to god there was an ETF that let me bet on the Norks lying in a treaty.
  • Saddam & Gaddafi both did the same and look where it got them. Kim Jun is smart enough to know that (he survived North Korean court politics, the whole thing is basically a monarchy). He'll keep doing it on the sly. Meanwhile Trump will look for excuses to escalate the conflict since it'll be good for business and good for his presidency.
  • That story would have been a very good April fool's joke, but it seems to be a bit late. Perhaps traditions in Korea sets joke time on April 20th?
  • Who needs more tests once he has perfected the technology. Now begins production in earnest. Rockets plus payloads. Onward and upward!

Slashdot Top Deals

No problem is so large it can't be fit in somewhere.

Close