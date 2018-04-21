Government Accidentally Releases Documents On 'Psycho-Electric' Weapons (popularmechanics.com) 10
schwit1 shares a report from Popular Mechanics: The government has all kinds of secrets, but only a true conspiracy theorist might suspect that "psycho-electric weapons" are one of them. So it's odd that MuckRock, a news organization that specializes in filing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with state and federal government bodies, received mysterious documents about mind control, seemingly by accident. Journalist Curtis Waltman was writing to the Washington State Fusion Center (WSFC), a joint operation between Washington State law enforcement and the federal government to request information about Antifa and white supremacist groups. He got responses to the questions he asked, but also a file titled "EM effects on human body.zip." At least some of the images appear to be part of an article in Nexus magazine describing a 1992 lawsuit brought by one John St. Clair Akewi against the NSA. Akewi claimed that the NSA had the "ability to assassinate U.S. citizens covertly or run covert psychological control operations to cause subjects to be diagnosed with ill mental health" and was documenting their alleged methods.
Several people have said that the "acoustic weapons" can't be acoustic but are probably electromagnetic, whether deliberate or accidental. They could be a side effect of listening devices or just a radar gone wild.
I think it's time to bury that anticonspiracy theorist mindset.
Sure, there are theories out there, that are just nuts.
But it always bothered me, that the pro-state/corporate nutters get to believe the most black-eyed kind of insane bullshit possible, and attack anyone who disagrees with the thought-terminating "conspiracy theorist" clichee, and have the audience on their side.
At some point, the polarity does not matter. If you believe that the NSA are good guys and don't do all the psychopathic evil shit th
