Government Accidentally Releases Documents On 'Psycho-Electric' Weapons (popularmechanics.com) 80
schwit1 shares a report from Popular Mechanics: The government has all kinds of secrets, but only a true conspiracy theorist might suspect that "psycho-electric weapons" are one of them. So it's odd that MuckRock, a news organization that specializes in filing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with state and federal government bodies, received mysterious documents about mind control, seemingly by accident. Journalist Curtis Waltman was writing to the Washington State Fusion Center (WSFC), a joint operation between Washington State law enforcement and the federal government to request information about Antifa and white supremacist groups. He got responses to the questions he asked, but also a file titled "EM effects on human body.zip." At least some of the images appear to be part of an article in Nexus magazine describing a 1992 lawsuit brought by one John St. Clair Akewi against the NSA. Akewi claimed that the NSA had the "ability to assassinate U.S. citizens covertly or run covert psychological control operations to cause subjects to be diagnosed with ill mental health" and was documenting their alleged methods.
Complete crap, but nice to remember a well done conspiracy site.
"information in the human brain by digitally decoding the evoked potentials in the 30-50 Hz, 5 milliwatt electromagnetic emissions from the brain"
Well, the EU electricity system runs at 50Hz, and there is a hell of a lot EM interference caused by car electricals at this wavelength. WiFi at 2.4 gigs could not decode a brain. 5ghz gigs would still be too slow, but would anyway be stopped by the skin. Busted.
The closest tech is Cochlear, who with
Sally Adee, a reporter for 'New Scientist', writes about how the US military strapped electrodes to her head during sniper training that put her in a mental state of effortless concentration known as "flow", and was a short cut to becoming an expert sniper*.
If they can do the one, I won't be surprised if they can do the other. Won't be surprised if I'm wrong either.
*http://www.lastwordonnothing.com/2012/02/09/better-living-through [lastwordonnothing.com]
Transcranial stimulation of certain brain rhythms in selective regions of the brain might be possible and might even have some positive effects in some contexts, but it's like SSRIs
... throwing shit at a wall and seeing what sticks, coarse manipulation at best (with the side effect of the occasional manic episode where you murder your family in the case of SSRIs). We don't have a theory of the brain to do much more and even if we did without invasive surgery there is no way to do any fine grained targeting
How about 'binaural beats'? No electricity involved, just sound.
The voice of God can be heard at 315.25MHz . One evangelist was caught out by investigators using a radio earpiece to let him know the names of people in the audience as he walked around. Claimed he was talking directly to God.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Several people have said that the "acoustic weapons" can't be acoustic but are probably electromagnetic, whether deliberate or accidental. They could be a side effect of listening devices or just a radar gone wild.
Re:Cuba? (Score:5, Interesting)
Have they trialed this in any other countries, by chance?
The Cuba caused painful headaches. But what if such a system could also provide pleasure . . . ?
I was reminded of an ancient post-apocalypse Science Fiction film titled Genesis II, staring ubiquitous, universal actor John Saxon.
The folks in the future had cattle-prod sticks that could either cause pain or pleasure if you zapped someone with them.
Hey, Taser . . . get your heads out of your asses, and produce a pleasure Taser!
Such a device could be used to treat fentanyl addicts.
. . . or folks will start killing each other for batteries for the sticks.
I was reminded of an ancient post-apocalypse Science Fiction film titled Genesis II, staring ubiquitous, universal actor John Saxon.
The folks in the future had cattle-prod sticks that could either cause pain or pleasure if you zapped someone with them.
Yeah, they probably read about Larry Niven's Tasp [wikipedia.org] in 1970 when Ringworld came out, unless they were actually familiar with his works prior (he didn't invent it for Ringworld.)
The new head of the NSA believes climate change is a hoax.
You know the rule: Not true until the US government denies it.
Has the government denied global warming yet?
It's been trying like hell to do so, in case you've not noticed?
"Only a true conspiracy theorist" (Score:5, Interesting)
I think it's time to bury that anticonspiracy theorist mindset.
Sure, there are theories out there, that are just nuts.
But it always bothered me, that the pro-state/corporate nutters get to believe the most black-eyed kind of insane bullshit possible, and attack anyone who disagrees with the thought-terminating "conspiracy theorist" clichee, and have the audience on their side.
... idiots.
At some point, the polarity does not matter. If you believe that the NSA are good guys and don't do all the psychopathic evil shit they can du with their huge budget, you're just as willfully ignorant and delusional and nuts than the time cube / flat earther /
Oh, and does anyone here remember that the Snowden leaks detailed that the main strategy to bring down opposing voices/groups was to inject moles who act as agents provocateurs and discredit the group with their actions?
E.g. take a good criticism, spice it up with insane theories, and post that shit
... continued (part 2) (Score:5, Informative)
[Because
/. mobile does not support previewing and the end of my comment is missing.] ... until everyone who does, including only posting the original good criticism, gets ridiculed instantly, so that the good criticism is effectively poisoned with the insane bullshit.
It was documented, that it was used on Occupy (successfully destroyed), Anonymous (by the time it became a "group", despite the whe point being that is is not a group), Wikilieaks (nearly destroyed, they got to Assange's second man), and even the Tea Party (to my surprise). 43 groups in total were mentioned.
So if you ever wonder why nobody tries to change anything, or overthrow the rulers
... *they are* ... there are a lot of groups trying to change things in a big way. But they all get destroyed, until you and me laugh at them too. And many of them were definitely and provably not nuts before the TLAs fucked with them.
Re: ... continued (part 2) (Score:2, Troll)
And many of them were definitely and provably not nuts before the TLAs fucked with them.
So does the fact that you sound like a nutbag mean that the TLAs have fucked with you too?
Because it's hard to separate speculation from fact. Just because spooks can do something does not mean they are in a particular case.
We hope our system of checks and balances prevents most misuse. There will always be bad apples, let's just keep them to a minimum.
Re:"Only a true conspiracy theorist" (Score:5, Interesting)
Yeah, yeah, I know that someone is probably going to throw that Carl Sagan quote my way that states "absence of evidence is not evidence of absence". I do agree with his statement, but you have to keep in mind that this does not override the principle of burden of proof. You make a claim that something exists and it's your job to prove that it exists, not the job of others to disprove that it exists.
The thing to take away from here is that both state and private institutions will investigate any kind of shit that may give them an advantage if it works, whether it is rooted in hard science of science fiction/fantasy. However, whether or not they are successful proving the concept or furthermore are successful in developing an actual application is an entirely different story.
For example NASA is also investigating warp drive technology. They don't make a big secret out of it since it's nothing as scary as possible mind control. That does not mean that you should to plan your next holiday trip to Barnard's Loop quite yet.
That strategy Snowden detailed there has been used for a long time. Take the Cold War for example where you had both the US and the Soviet Union (mostly Russia) using that kind of tactics to control their own people and sow distrust among the enemy. And as far as I can see, this kind of information warfare has never stopped.
So if you want to hear my conspiracy hypothesis here. We don't need something like acoustic or electromagnetic mind control technology. The human need for approval and the way this can be exploited through social media has already proven to be a very effective tool in modifying human behaviour to at least some degree. And the really scary part here is that most people seem do it not only voluntarily but are actually happy to do it (ignoring a correlation between social media use and mental health problems here for the moment). And here you probably also have heard that the Chinese are taking it a even a step further by introducing a social credit system, where the state rates the actions of their citizens.
What your talking about is propaganda. You must be young to not realize how effective good propaganda actually is. Our society is filled with good propaganda right now and social media is simply one of those tools.
Re:"Only a true conspiracy theorist" (Score:5, Insightful)
If the could, they would and that is just reality. Plenty of straight up psychopaths in the US government, getting the sexual jollies by torturing people, so if could do any of that stuff, they would not be waterboarding people, threatening to murder their children, beat them to death, shoved hoses up their anuses (although there is a likelihood they would do those things anyhow even when they have better methods for interrogation, just because they are sick bastards).
Of course not being able to, is not the same as trying and they probably still are. They have no qualms about lying to the voters even legislating to allow it and that insane. Idiots even accept 'they had to lie to us for our own good'. They had not qualms about experimenting on citizens with chemical and biological weapons either, so you know if they could they would and they are still trying.
Re: (Score:3)
If you believe that the NSA are good guys and don't do all the psychopathic evil shit
They're probably "just" Sigint; the really creepy shit is done by privately-controlled groups (such as QinetiQ) using redirected public funds and profits from large-scale illicit activities such as the drug trade and slave labor.
This is the Information that goes with the Picture (Score:1)
I wonder if they've ever really done this?
I think you can already buy a Japanese toilet that will do that.
Those toilet engineers have the worst job I think I've heard of yet. Unless they are the sort that really shouldn't be working there, in which case the best job ever.
Those toilet engineers have the worst job I think I've heard of yet. Unless they are the sort that really shouldn't be working there, in which case the best job ever.
Why is that? If they're like most engineers, they never get anywhere near where the device is installed.
Last time I checked... (Score:3)
Last time I checked, there aren't decent infrasound generators and I haven't seen any decent mind control rays.
They were utilized in between the time you thought you ought to look for them, and (as far as you can remember) "the last time I checked"?
Disinformation op (Score:1)
The real psychological control is the insertion of bullshit "psychological control" document in the FOIA response, baiting the news organization, and discrediting efforts to hold the government answerable.
In the 1980's, they said that spy satellites could take a photograph of a newspaper and read all the printed text on that paper. That would be an extremely useful capability. If you are able to see people standing around an outdoor table, then you would want to know what they were reading. What if the optics of the satellite were used to project light or microwaves instead of receive it?
Last Part explains it all. (Score:3)
This line buried at the tail end of the article says it all. "The federal government has absolutely experimented with mind control in a variety of methods, but the documents here do not appear to be official." They in fact came from a magazine that specializes in conspiracy theories. I love it when an article is full of all this crazy stuff then at the end they tell you "Oh, yes, it's all bullshit." What a waste of time.
Not a problem (Score:2)
Would you all please just look this way for a sec [dailymail.co.uk]?
and they said I was crazy (Score:2)
Suddenly my tinfoil hat doesn't look so silly anymore, does it!?
In other news (Score:2)
Aluminum foil stocks rose sharply today.
Obvious Explanation (Score:3)
As the summary points out the images were made up as part of a lawsuit filed by conspiracy theorists against the NSA in 1996.
Do you really think a modern 'Psycho-Electric Weapons' project is going to be using crappy drawings made by conspiracy theorists who sued the government 22 years ago?
The source of the images isn't someone working on Psycho-Electric Weapons, it's a government employee who happens to believe in conspiracy theories (or at least downloads their stuff).
That person downloaded the zip file onto their computer from some conspiracy theory site. And then during the FOIA request that doc got included either by accident or as a joke.
