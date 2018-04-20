Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Palantir Knows Everything About You (bloomberg.com) 56

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Palantir, a data-mining company created by Peter Thiel, is aiding government agencies by tracking American citizens using the War on Terror, Bloomberg reports. From the report: The company's engineers and products don't do any spying themselves; they're more like a spy's brain, collecting and analyzing information that's fed in from the hands, eyes, nose, and ears. The software combs through disparate data sources -- financial documents, airline reservations, cellphone records, social media postings -- and searches for connections that human analysts might miss. It then presents the linkages in colorful, easy-to-interpret graphics that look like spider webs.

[...] The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services uses Palantir to detect Medicare fraud. The FBI uses it in criminal probes. The Department of Homeland Security deploys it to screen air travelers and keep tabs on immigrants. Police and sheriff's departments in New York, New Orleans, Chicago, and Los Angeles have also used it, frequently ensnaring in the digital dragnet people who aren't suspected of committing any crime.

  • This is not news. The us government is tracking anything and everything. They might have a hard time noise vs signal, but they are collecting, watching, listening, refining methods and tools. If you think otherwise, I at least hope the ignorance is bliss.
    • Agreed, HP, IBM, Oracle has had identity management suites that do this for a while now. Analyst's Notebook was picked up by IBM and does nearly the same thing. The Army's bigger System DCGS also does this but on a greater scale aka TIA (Total Information Awareness) Was based on Analyst's Notebook and Lockheed's Information Sharing Environment solution. If you look at LE (Law Enforcement) use cases, they're totally dominated by Microsoft's Power BI (Business Intelligence) or Data Integrati

  • Right to remove (Score:3)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @04:52PM (#56473917) Homepage

    If a company has no relation to you, business, personal, or otherwise, then by law you should be able to order them to remove all data from there system that pertains to you.

    Even better they shouldn't be allowed to keep it in the first place.

    Even then all data after 7 years should have a sunset clause and be required to be removed.

    • I am interested to see how you would enforce that.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jwhyche ( 6192 )

        I am interested to see how you would enforce that.

        I'm open to suggestions.

        • Well, to make sure, you would have to run the entire facility through a shredder, along with every device that ever connected to them through their WAN port. For the staff, you'll need a flashy thingy. That should buy you some time until the next guy pops up.

      • They said, "should."

        Everyone knows that whatever follows means, "in my ideal reality ..." Oh, and there are never any unforeseen consequences that arise from the "should" either.

      • Move to Europe. The laws have been on the books for some time, are regularly enforced and are about to get even stricter.

  • US Coastline (Score:4, Funny)

    by El_Muerte_TDS ( 592157 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @04:53PM (#56473923) Homepage

    But does it know the length of the US Coastline?

  • If Palantir has wrong information on someone won't that make this person a victim of the state? How are decisions made on data collected by various shady deals, when we don't know if the data is correct?

    • The key thing here is that if this thing's algorithms kept secret, then it could be cited falsely in witch hunts. As much as this stinks, we need an open source project to bankrupt this commercial interest.

  • The next totalitarian government will use it to dispose of dissidents before they can group into any sizeable opposition.

  • I guess you'd be labeled a terrorist threat if you started posting incorrect information.

    Things like instead of removing photo EXIF information, geotagging it with places like Greenland or Antarctica.

    Posting fake updates on facebook/linkedin with new jobs, or actually accepting friend requests from the bots. Posting on instagram rumors and liking some of the crazier people.

  • I tried Palantir once - but all I saw were a pair of old hands, withering in flame.

    • I tried Palantir once - but all I saw were a pair of old hands, withering in flame.

      I'm pretty sure at one point I used something called Palantir which was an apache webcam app for linux which I used to monitor and switch between my home cameras remotely.

      • I tried Palantir once - but all I saw were a pair of old hands, withering in flame.

        I'm pretty sure at one point I used something called Palantir which was an apache webcam app for linux which I used to monitor and switch between my home cameras remotely.

        Ok here it is, last update was around 2012:

        http://www.fastpath.it/product... [fastpath.it]

  • For a man who claims to be a Libertarian... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @05:10PM (#56474035)
    For a man who claims to be a Libertarian, Peter Thiel is awfully willing to help authoritarians ruin people's lives and abuse their power. Even if you 100% believe in the US justice system (I don't), this software is probably for sale to China, Burma, Saudi, and a whole bunch of other repressive regimes.
  • The word Palantir must come from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. They were stones with which one could communicate with anyone looking into another Palantir. The largest could evesdrop on the others.
  • Palantir is proof that any one who was "shocked" by what Snowden etc "revealed" are idiots and/or uninformed. Planitir was around for years before the leakers and they were very very public about telling the world that this kind of data mining was ubiquitous. We never needed the drama queens to spill the beans, any of the concept we're public for a long time. All they did was reveal some details which compromised some poor field agents and got them killed.
  • Peter Thiel is a piece of shit. Stick that in your database Palantir and fuck yourself with it.

