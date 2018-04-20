Palantir Knows Everything About You (bloomberg.com) 56
Palantir, a data-mining company created by Peter Thiel, is aiding government agencies by tracking American citizens using the War on Terror, Bloomberg reports. From the report: The company's engineers and products don't do any spying themselves; they're more like a spy's brain, collecting and analyzing information that's fed in from the hands, eyes, nose, and ears. The software combs through disparate data sources -- financial documents, airline reservations, cellphone records, social media postings -- and searches for connections that human analysts might miss. It then presents the linkages in colorful, easy-to-interpret graphics that look like spider webs.
[...] The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services uses Palantir to detect Medicare fraud. The FBI uses it in criminal probes. The Department of Homeland Security deploys it to screen air travelers and keep tabs on immigrants. Police and sheriff's departments in New York, New Orleans, Chicago, and Los Angeles have also used it, frequently ensnaring in the digital dragnet people who aren't suspected of committing any crime.
If a company has no relation to you, business, personal, or otherwise, then by law you should be able to order them to remove all data from there system that pertains to you.
Even better they shouldn't be allowed to keep it in the first place.
Even then all data after 7 years should have a sunset clause and be required to be removed.
Anyone remember USENET and Kibo? You just had to mention his name on a USENET discussion board and he would appear. Turns out that the company he worked for was logging every post ever made. Eventually those archives were made public.
I am interested to see how you would enforce that.
I'm open to suggestions.
Well, to make sure, you would have to run the entire facility through a shredder, along with every device that ever connected to them through their WAN port. For the staff, you'll need a flashy thingy. That should buy you some time until the next guy pops up.
They said, "should."
Everyone knows that whatever follows means, "in my ideal reality
..." Oh, and there are never any unforeseen consequences that arise from the "should" either.
Move to Europe. The laws have been on the books for some time, are regularly enforced and are about to get even stricter.
US Coastline (Score:4, Funny)
But does it know the length of the US Coastline?
Yes.
What happens with erroneous data? (Score:2)
The key thing here is that if this thing's algorithms kept secret, then it could be cited falsely in witch hunts. As much as this stinks, we need an open source project to bankrupt this commercial interest.
I guess you'd be labeled a terrorist threat if you started posting incorrect information.
Things like instead of removing photo EXIF information, geotagging it with places like Greenland or Antarctica.
Posting fake updates on facebook/linkedin with new jobs, or actually accepting friend requests from the bots. Posting on instagram rumors and liking some of the crazier people.
I tried Palantir once - but all I saw were a pair of old hands, withering in flame.
Ok here it is, last update was around 2012:
http://www.fastpath.it/product... [fastpath.it]
For a man who claims to be a Libertarian... (Score:4, Insightful)
