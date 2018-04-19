German Supreme Court Rules Ad Blockers Legal

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


New submitter paai writes: The publishing company Axel Springer tried to ban the use of ad blockers in Germany because they endanger the digital publishing of news stories. The Oberlandesgericht Koln (Germany's Higher Regional Court of Cologne) followed this reasoning and forbade the use of ad blockers on the grounds that the use of white lists was an aggressive marketing technique. [The business model allows websites to pay a fee so that their "non aggressive" advertisements can bypass AdBlock Pro's filters. Larger companies like Google can afford to pay to have the ban lifted on their website.] The Bundesgerichtshof (Federal Court of Justice or BGH) destroyed this court ruling today and judged that users had a right to filter out advertisements in web pages.

  • > they endanger the digital publishing of news stories

    So do eyelids. You can offer whatever content you want. That's it. That's all you can do online: Offer. Whether it's a credential-restricted content (ie premium) or simply open pages, the viewer decides whether to access. The viewer decides whether to subscribe, literally (paywall) or figuratively. Can't force buyers, can't force viewers.

    Whether the selective mechanism is eyeballs or software is irrelevant.

      This just in: East Texas Court rules blinking to be theft. Mandates lid speculum integration while using a browser.

  • Just don't provide content then.. (Score:3)

    Website operator: If you don't like folks blocking your ads, it's perfectly fine for you to refuse to serve them up your data.. It would be nice if you let me know why, but it's up to you.

    Browsing user: You are free to decide what to block and what to accept.

    I get hit by this all the time... "We detect you are running an add blocker...." Followed by a plea to turn it off... If I want the content from your site, I'll let your ads display.. But my ad blocker stays on by default and if you don't provide enough value to make it worth pausing my blocker for you, I suggest you may not be in business very long anyway.

    Why did we need to tie this up in court? It was a waste of time and money doing that.

  • It's pollution. (Score:3)

    I posit that advertisements are simply a form of information pollution. Instead of getting just the information you want, that information is polluted with contaminated by the inclusion of advertisements. There is a far better argument to be made for outlawing unrequested advertisements than there is for forcing people to see them.

  • One word solution... (Score:3)

    Lynx! No ads, no funky JS/whatever....Yeah, baby!!!
  • the computer owned by the user. The user still has control over their computer and browser :)

  • I can't think of any reason they wouldn't be. After all, my computer is my property, not yours.

  • We need ad blocker blockers! And ad blocker blocker blockers!

  • The Oberlandesgericht Koln (Germany's Higher Regional Court of Cologne)

    I'm guessing this is the perfect court to raise a stink about ad blockers.

  • Lawful or not, I am going to employ the most aggressive ad-blocking setup I can get my hands on. Try and stop me.

  • there would be no ad-blockers.

    For the younger of the readers: When stuff was published on paper, publishers of course took responsibility for the whole of their publication, includings advertisements. If you wanted to publish an ad, you had to go through the publisher's ad department. You could not just book a slot from some 3rd-party, and have them deliver a bag of Anthrax spores or poo-poo with every newspaper.

    Of course web sites could still take responsibility, and publish just still images integrate

