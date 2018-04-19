Millions of Chrome Users Have Installed Malware Posing as Ad Blockers (vice.com) 21
Kaleigh Rogers, writing for Motherboard: Andrey Meshkov, the cofounder of ad-blocker AdGuard, recently got curious about the number of knock-off ad blocking extensions available for Google's popular browser Chrome. These extensions were deliberately styled to look like legitimate, well-known ad blockers, but Meshkov wondered why they existed at all, so he downloaded one and took a look at the code. "Basically I downloaded it and checked what requests the extension was making," Meshkov told me over the phone. "Some strange requests caught my attention."
Meshkov discovered that the AdRemover extension for Chrome -- which had over 10 million users -- had code hidden inside an image that was loaded from the remote command server, giving the extension creator the ability to change its functions without updating. This alone is against Google's policy, and after Meshkov wrote about a few examples on AdGuard's blog, many of which had millions of downloads, Chrome removed the extensions from the store. I reached out to Google, and a spokesperson confirmed that these extensions had been removed.
Keeps the Slashdot Spam in check. (TM)
Hallowed are the Ori.
2018, people are still dumb (Score:2)
Most of these extensions have nothing but an anonymous internet email behind them and yet people and computer geeks install them and literally give admin access to their computer to strangers
This has been in my Sig for years now.
Laws of computer stupidity
1) 99% of computer users do not know what they are doing.
2) Computer users do not read.
3) If a computer user can click on it, they will. If they need to click on it, they won't
4) You can patch software, but you can't (legally) patch stupid.
And It will still be relevant decades from now, Especially since I can do a search for adblock plus right now on the chrome web store and pick out 20+ fake apps in 5 seconds.
Irony (Score:3)
So people get Chrome because its "fast and safe". They trust this company who loves to siphon all the public's data. That same public then wants to avoid the obnoxious advertisements pushed by Google, and get malware... from a site managed by Google.
You'd think Google would get the picture and provide some sort of built-in ad management/protection in Chrome. With millions of downloads it's pretty obvious what people want. So why haven't they done a built-in ad-block?
Re:Irony (Score:5, Insightful)
You'd think Google would get the picture and provide some sort of built-in ad management/protection in Chrome.
An advertising company blocking competing ads would likely attract plenty of attention from anti-trust authorities.
google should know better (Score:3)
I have a feeling I'm going to retire to the forrest and run into all you fuckers.
Please don't retire into Forrest Gump. He deserves better!
they should keep a close eye on all the extensions and plugins and themes and whatever else third party things go in to not only chrome, but also google play store, they should all be audited as they are upload and before allowed downloading by the general public, things like this malicious extension is a BIG BLACK EYE for google
You think Google has time to audit every line of source code for an application that goes into the app store, even if they could? They have a policy, they look out for gross violations but trojans hide their shit and try not to trigger flags in review processes, to anti-virus, when running in sandboxes etc. so of course crap will get through. I think you have an unrealistic standard that an app store will insulate you from all outside malice. Heck, even in open source somebody can manage to slip in some und
Offending malware removed... (Score:2)
Nothing to see here, everything is OK now....they removed it from the store.