Finland Is Killing Its Basic Income Experiment

tomhath shares a report: Since the beginning of last year, 2000 Finns are getting money from the government each month -- and they are not expected to do anything in return. The participants, aged 25-58, are all unemployed, and were selected at random by Kela, Finland's social-security institution. Instead of unemployment benefits, the participants now receive $690 per month, tax free. Should they find a job during the two-year trial, they still get to keep the money. While the project is praised internationally for being at the cutting edge of social welfare, back in Finland, decision makers are quietly pulling the brakes, making a U-turn that is taking the project in a whole new direction. "Right now, the government is making changes that are taking the system further away from a basic income," Kela researcher Miska Simanainen told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.
TFA is misleading.
It was never a universal basic income, because it was never universal. Only unemployed people got it.
And it was less generous than the previous unemployment benefits, the idea being to "encourage" people into work.
The real problem is that some people get way too much money for the same amount of work as most people. I'm not advocating the same hourly rate for everyone, but clearly some kinds of limits would be beneficial for society as a whole. If the basic hourly rate is $10 per hour, maybe we should have a ceiling of $100 per hour for top jobs.
Handing out free money to the unemployed. Doesn't meet the definition of 'universal'. But then I don't think the people running this experiment ever expected it to represent the whole of Finnish society. The worst that could have happened is that this group of theoretically job seeking unemployed would say "Oh boy! Free money!" And stop looking for work. The experiment would have run it's term, a report would have been written and people might have said, "Bad idea. Lets not do that anymore."
The project involves 2000 unemployed Finns, who receive roughly $690 every month - no strings attached. No official findings have yet been published, but some participants reported lower stress levels at an early stage.
Because most people want to have more than just the basic necessities of life: a nicer car, a nicer house, holidays, gadgets, whatever. That requires money and so requires finding a job.
Reducing stress while looking for that job makes it easier, it means that you can look for a better job or get training without worrying where the next meal is coming from.
I guess this means a random selection of people who are unemployed.
For such a test it would actually be very important to see why are these people unemployed, because they could possibly have very different results based on that.
If someone has been unemployed for a couple of weeks, really between jobs or someone who has been unemployed for 3 years. The results could be very different.
Because you have to start somewhere and the easiest place is people who would already be getting unemployment benefits anyway. The point was to gradually expand the trial, but it got nixed (likely for political reasons).,
From what I understand, it wasn't really UBI. So you're trying to apply a selection process logic to a trial that wasn't even UBI in the first place.
Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:2, Interesting)
It has to be universal and permanent to really reflect the outcome expected.
I support a Universal Dividend, anyway, which is self-funding and doesn't have concerning fiscal issues presented by UBIs. The whole UBI thing is a clunky proto-ideal that I regard as old technology.
Re:Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:4, Insightful)
So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.
Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?
So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.
Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?
We already have a ton of test cases. Just look at lottery winners. If you want even better data, create some more specific lotteries. Sell lottery tickets that give the winner 20k for life (or whatever amount you decide you want to test). It's not completely random because it has a slight selection bias of those people that buy lottery tickets but it's a big enough pool that it's close enough and it requires no tax money to do it.
Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.
You mean like popular sovereignty?
What about unemployment insurance? Old-age pensions? National medical care?
How about minimum standards for treatment of prisoners?
There's a distinct history of phenomenally-positive outcomes that educated people seem to know about.
Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?
Kind of. It's engineering.
The Universal Dividend is mainly the result of an interesting financial exercise, so the fiscal impact is well-understood in the same way that the fiscal impact of buying or leasing a car is well-understood (yo
Universal Dividend is a portion of all income being taxed and redistributed flat. The rough financial model actually winds up cutting taxes a whole lot [google.com].
Why would you say it is "self funding"? It only appears that way. I can assure you, that eventually you'll run out of other people's money.
Socialism has failure built in. There is NO possible way for it to work, given human nature. The assumptions of socialism are flawed. Universal Income is just as flawed as all other attempts at socialism.
Here is how it will fail.
Universal Income is implemented.
Everything looks good initially (success!!!)
Slowly over time, universal Income is increased (doesn't cover "bas
what does self funded mean? (Score:2)
RObot overlords, AI, automation (Score:1)
Because when AI, robots and automation displace more people, the people will need some way of getting a living.
Retraining is a fairy tale - especially for the middle aged - and it is based upon the myth that there is some other industry that is need of those workers.
And we are going to have to get over this Puritanical idea that one must work to make living.
Because just ignoring the problem and telling those displaced people nonsense platitudes will end in revolution. And remember here in the USA there are
It gets the fake libertarians on here riled up. All nerds seem to believe that they earn six figures because of their intelligence and effort, and not because they happen to be in an industry that has been hot for a few decades and they got lucky.
Translation: I don't understand economics.
So the people that invested in engineering, IT and comp sci degrees and training lucked into their multiyear career evolution: got it.
Would you also agree that people who looked at wealth-generating careers in tech or health and then decided to get that Masters in helping people fill out forms (e.g. social w
I'm assuming most of us are pulling down six figures
. . . "earning" six figures . . . and paying five figures in taxes.
Because if it ever comes to this..it will be YOUR ass that is paying for it.
Misleading headline (Score:5, Informative)
It would probably take a couple of decades to be a decent experiment. How people react in 2 years may differ from how they act over 10. Even if more time makes no significant difference, at least that fact would be confirmed empirically.
Good (not for the reason you expect) (Score:4, Insightful)
I mean that is why it is called an experiment. You see if it works or not and not just talk about it. This is the scientific way to do things.
You have a theory and then you test that theory. If it proves that the theory works: good. If you prove that the theory does not work: also good.
So it is good that they tried it and respect the outcome of the experiment. Much better than those where e.g. Mary-Jane is proven to not be dangerous and still politics do not change according to the scientific proof.
What they did is the way it is supposed to work. Or in words of a more famous person than me : Science, bitch!
There's precisely no evidence that this is what happened. (Evidence, it's one of those science things.) In fact, the results won't even be published until next year. (Publishing results, another one of those science things.)
You're an ignorant cargo cultist who can type the words - but has no idea what they actually
It's also worth noting that it isn't generally isn't the nature of experiments to try one experiment to test an idea one time, and then abandon it. If an idea has any merit, you might try a few different methods and repeat the experiment a few times, see the results, and use information gathered from those results to perform a new experiment.
I say this because I'm sure a lot of people will say, "See? Universal Basic Income failed. People should just give up on the idea." The first design of an airplane
Re:Here's an idea... (Score:5, Insightful)
How about working for a living instead of leeching of society?
The problem is that when robots take your job that "working for a living" might just turn into grabbing a Kalashnikov and taking whatever you want. Especially if there's no other option available.
UBI will come and it will be a simple writeoff for functioning societies. Think of it as a tax so the pitchforks don't come for you and other smart-alecs.
The problem is that when robots take your job
....
Why are you making up stories? What are you trying to justify that needs a made-up story as a reason for it to happen?
The issue remains - what to do with people (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, what going to happen when half of working population is automated or no longer relevant to get a jobs? For example, when self-driving becomes a reality, what is going to happen to all people that drive for living? Poverty and massive social unrest, that what happens. Autocrats and strongman with "Bring back jerbs" and "Kick out jerb-stealing other people" get elected.
Yes, basic income is really expensive. It will also reduce productivity. However devolution of Western Liberal societies to totalitarianism will be even more expensive. Even nukes might start flying.
Re: (Score:2)
What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?
We're already close with current technology. As technology improves your examples become even easier to accomplish.
Waiters-could really already be done to a limited extent. A lot of causal chain restaurants have gone to those little tabletop kiosks that let you pay and order food/drinks. All you need is a delivery mechanism for the food.
Lawyers-plenty of firms are looking into "AI"-lite programs that can quickly search through case law, do research, etc. And don't forget that chatbot that helps people
How many % of the population are actually waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?
Sales cashiers are being automated away through self-checkout. McDonalds staff are being automated away through ordering booths and robotic burger flippers. Drivers are forseeably going to be automated away through self-drvinf vehicles. Call centers have voice-recognition AI, web pages have customer query chat bots, trash collection can be easily roboticised once self driving vehicles happen. Factories are already
Worth a shot, but no point in crying on failure. (Score:3)
Basic Income seems like an interesting experiment. Which comes down to the a root issue.
Do people live to work, or work to live.
This article was kinda wimpy about giving us its findings. Just supporters crying that it didn't have enough time.
However things I would like to see.
For these people on Basic Income, what did they do in their lives? Even if they didn't get jobs, what did they do with their lives? Did they just sit at home watching TV and playing X-Box? Or where they out being active in the community. Volunteering their time and talents to help make things better?
If people live to work. Even if they are not able or unwilling to get traditional jobs, their instincts will still have them being productive member of society, just in ways that Supply and Demand doesn't give a lot of money too.
If people work to live. Then basic income will be negative effect, as having enough to survive is means they are not motivated to do anything else, other then their own benefit.
I expect there is a mixture of these people, but having this targeted at only the unemployed may have found a concentration of the work to live folks vs. people who are on short term job loss, or who are under paid.
All good reasons. But if we are to actually follow the scientific process, such tests should be measured.
They were many Hypothesis created on solid thinking, that just didn't show to be true.
The question comes down to numbers. Will UBI be a net benefit or a net burden.
I know that is the SOLE reason I work.
I would posit that it is that way for the majority of people.
If I won the lottery tomorrow with enough money to never have to work again....frankly, I don't know if I'd even bother calling into work to let them know I wasn't coming back.
If I didn't have to work, I have a TON of other interesting things I'd rather be doing for fun.
I know there are some few people out there, that do define themselves by their work, but I think that is a very s