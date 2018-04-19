Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Finland Is Killing Its Basic Income Experiment

Posted by msmash
tomhath shares a report: Since the beginning of last year, 2000 Finns are getting money from the government each month -- and they are not expected to do anything in return. The participants, aged 25-58, are all unemployed, and were selected at random by Kela, Finland's social-security institution. Instead of unemployment benefits, the participants now receive $690 per month, tax free. Should they find a job during the two-year trial, they still get to keep the money. While the project is praised internationally for being at the cutting edge of social welfare, back in Finland, decision makers are quietly pulling the brakes, making a U-turn that is taking the project in a whole new direction. "Right now, the government is making changes that are taking the system further away from a basic income," Kela researcher Miska Simanainen told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

  • Duh? (Score:3, Funny)

    by cyberchondriac ( 456626 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:42AM (#56464077) Journal

    You didn't need Ms. Cleo to see this coming.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      TFA is misleading.

      It was never a universal basic income, because it was never universal. Only unemployed people got it.

      And it was less generous than the previous unemployment benefits, the idea being to "encourage" people into work.

      • Re:Duh? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by GoTeam ( 5042081 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:14AM (#56464345)
        To be fair, saying "Only unemployed people got it" isn't 100% correct. If those unemployed people got a job, they kept getting the $690 each month. But your point about it not being a true UBI is well taken.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tomhath ( 637240 )

        Agreed. My submission had "basic income" in quotes to recognized that, but those quotes were removed by msmash.

        However, I do note that when the program was started, many proponents celebrated it as an experiment in UBI even as critics pointed out that it wasn't really. It is but it isn't; but wait, now it isn't but it is. Whatever.

    • Newsflash: Just giving money away to people for nothing in return, doesn't work, money not growing on trees to fund project as had been previously projected.

      Film at 11.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        Obviously, money doesn't grow on trees. It is printed by central banks.

      • The real problem is that some people get way too much money for the same amount of work as most people. I'm not advocating the same hourly rate for everyone, but clearly some kinds of limits would be beneficial for society as a whole. If the basic hourly rate is $10 per hour, maybe we should have a ceiling of $100 per hour for top jobs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Handing out free money to the unemployed. Doesn't meet the definition of 'universal'. But then I don't think the people running this experiment ever expected it to represent the whole of Finnish society. The worst that could have happened is that this group of theoretically job seeking unemployed would say "Oh boy! Free money!" And stop looking for work. The experiment would have run it's term, a report would have been written and people might have said, "Bad idea. Lets not do that anymore."

      But something h

  • It has to be universal and permanent to really reflect the outcome expected.

    I support a Universal Dividend, anyway, which is self-funding and doesn't have concerning fiscal issues presented by UBIs. The whole UBI thing is a clunky proto-ideal that I regard as old technology.

    • Re:Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:4, Insightful)

      by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:51AM (#56464139) Homepage

      So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.

      Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?

      • So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.

        Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?

        We already have a ton of test cases. Just look at lottery winners. If you want even better data, create some more specific lotteries. Sell lottery tickets that give the winner 20k for life (or whatever amount you decide you want to test). It's not completely random because it has a slight selection bias of those people that buy lottery tickets but it's a big enough pool that it's close enough and it requires no tax money to do it.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        We have tried that.

        We have tried it several times over and it lead to about 100 million dead by starvation and secret police.

        People are not working for free to sustain people that don't. Ownership of one's labor, ownership of anything that one worked for is a deeply moral concept and it is impossible to take that away without removing the core concept of morality and with it removing the basis of a peaceful society.

        That is why socialist countries routinely murdered insane numbers of people, because they too

      • Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.

        You mean like popular sovereignty?

        What about unemployment insurance? Old-age pensions? National medical care?

        How about minimum standards for treatment of prisoners?

        There's a distinct history of phenomenally-positive outcomes that educated people seem to know about.

        Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?

        Kind of. It's engineering.

        The Universal Dividend is mainly the result of an interesting financial exercise, so the fiscal impact is well-understood in the same way that the fiscal impact of buying or leasing a car is well-understood (yo

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It doesn't need to start full-upkeep, let everyone in the country split evenly among themselves 0.1% of the national GDP, no matter what, and see what happens, how it affects economy. Don't forget to subtract the amount given from all forms of subsidy and welfare, because the alleged point of UBI is to rise until it can substitute complicated and costly system of targeted conditional help with checks and controls.

        Gradually increase handout and periodically switch on and off (to be able to filter the noise o

    • I'm not sure what a Universal Dividend is, but Alaska has what is called a "Citizens Dividend" based on the value of the natural resources contained with the State.

    • Why would you say it is "self funding"? It only appears that way. I can assure you, that eventually you'll run out of other people's money.

      Socialism has failure built in. There is NO possible way for it to work, given human nature. The assumptions of socialism are flawed. Universal Income is just as flawed as all other attempts at socialism.

      Here is how it will fail.

      Universal Income is implemented.
      Everything looks good initially (success!!!)
      Slowly over time, universal Income is increased (doesn't cover "bas

    • you said "which is self-funding"......what does that mean when it's the government giving out the benefit? Asking seriously...

  • Misleading headline (Score:5, Informative)

    by RichDiesal ( 655968 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:54AM (#56464171)
    This is /., so no one RTFA, but itâ(TM)s the Finnish parliament that stopped it for political reasons in December, only one year into the two year experiment, not because it failed. We wonâ(TM)t know what happened in the study until 2019.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      the Finnish parliament that stopped it for political reasons in December, only one year into the two year experiment, not because it failed.

      It would probably take a couple of decades to be a decent experiment. How people react in 2 years may differ from how they act over 10. Even if more time makes no significant difference, at least that fact would be confirmed empirically.

      • Obviously. One year means nothing, 2000 people only can't have any impact on the overall economy of a country, and $690 in a northern Europe country? What are people going to do with this? Seriously?

        I'm personally not favorable to this universal basic income thing, but let's be serious when we experiment. You can't seriously not work when you just earn $690 in Finland (just take a look at this: http://www.worldsalaries.org/f... [worldsalaries.org] ), unless you become poor and dependant. Is that what this is really all about?

  • Good (not for the reason you expect) (Score:4, Insightful)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:55AM (#56464179)

    I mean that is why it is called an experiment. You see if it works or not and not just talk about it. This is the scientific way to do things.

    You have a theory and then you test that theory. If it proves that the theory works: good. If you prove that the theory does not work: also good.

    So it is good that they tried it and respect the outcome of the experiment. Much better than those where e.g. Mary-Jane is proven to not be dangerous and still politics do not change according to the scientific proof.

    What they did is the way it is supposed to work. Or in words of a more famous person than me : Science, bitch!

    • So it is good that they tried it and respect the outcome of the experiment.

      There's precisely no evidence that this is what happened. (Evidence, it's one of those science things.) In fact, the results won't even be published until next year. (Publishing results, another one of those science things.)

      What they did is the way it is supposed to work. Or in words of a more famous person than me : Science, bitch!

      You're an ignorant cargo cultist who can type the words - but has no idea what they actually

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xolotl ( 675282 )
      But the Parliament stopped the experiment half-way through without respecting the outcome ....

    • It's also worth noting that it isn't generally isn't the nature of experiments to try one experiment to test an idea one time, and then abandon it. If an idea has any merit, you might try a few different methods and repeat the experiment a few times, see the results, and use information gathered from those results to perform a new experiment.

      I say this because I'm sure a lot of people will say, "See? Universal Basic Income failed. People should just give up on the idea." The first design of an airplane

  • The issue remains - what to do with people (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:00AM (#56464211)
    The issue still remains - what to do with too many people going after too few jobs. Currently, our society structured on 65% population working, the rest are young, sick, and old. Of that working population, we tolerate no more than 10% unemployment before social unrest occurs.

    Well, what going to happen when half of working population is automated or no longer relevant to get a jobs? For example, when self-driving becomes a reality, what is going to happen to all people that drive for living? Poverty and massive social unrest, that what happens. Autocrats and strongman with "Bring back jerbs" and "Kick out jerb-stealing other people" get elected.

    Yes, basic income is really expensive. It will also reduce productivity. However devolution of Western Liberal societies to totalitarianism will be even more expensive. Even nukes might start flying.
    • What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?

        We're already close with current technology. As technology improves your examples become even easier to accomplish.

        Waiters-could really already be done to a limited extent. A lot of causal chain restaurants have gone to those little tabletop kiosks that let you pay and order food/drinks. All you need is a delivery mechanism for the food.

        Lawyers-plenty of firms are looking into "AI"-lite programs that can quickly search through case law, do research, etc. And don't forget that chatbot that helps people

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Xolotl ( 675282 )

        How many % of the population are actually waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?

        Sales cashiers are being automated away through self-checkout. McDonalds staff are being automated away through ordering booths and robotic burger flippers. Drivers are forseeably going to be automated away through self-drvinf vehicles. Call centers have voice-recognition AI, web pages have customer query chat bots, trash collection can be easily roboticised once self driving vehicles happen. Factories are already

        • "McDonalds staff are being automated away through ordering booths and robotic burger flippers."

          This could have been done decades ago. Again, what magical technology is coming along that is going to do this? Who is designing that self-driving truck that can pick up trash cans automatically? That would be quite a feat. And don't point me to some youtube video of some self driving truck on a closed course picking up trash cans. That ain't reality.

  • Worth a shot, but no point in crying on failure. (Score:3)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:01AM (#56464219)

    Basic Income seems like an interesting experiment. Which comes down to the a root issue.
    Do people live to work, or work to live.
    This article was kinda wimpy about giving us its findings. Just supporters crying that it didn't have enough time.
    However things I would like to see.
    For these people on Basic Income, what did they do in their lives? Even if they didn't get jobs, what did they do with their lives? Did they just sit at home watching TV and playing X-Box? Or where they out being active in the community. Volunteering their time and talents to help make things better?

    If people live to work. Even if they are not able or unwilling to get traditional jobs, their instincts will still have them being productive member of society, just in ways that Supply and Demand doesn't give a lot of money too.

    If people work to live. Then basic income will be negative effect, as having enough to survive is means they are not motivated to do anything else, other then their own benefit.

    I expect there is a mixture of these people, but having this targeted at only the unemployed may have found a concentration of the work to live folks vs. people who are on short term job loss, or who are under paid.
     

    • Here [cnbc.com] is someone who wants to give it a shot in the US, along with some of his reasoning.

      • All good reasons. But if we are to actually follow the scientific process, such tests should be measured.
        They were many Hypothesis created on solid thinking, that just didn't show to be true.

        The question comes down to numbers. Will UBI be a net benefit or a net burden.
         

    • If people work to live.

      I know that is the SOLE reason I work.

      I would posit that it is that way for the majority of people.

      If I won the lottery tomorrow with enough money to never have to work again....frankly, I don't know if I'd even bother calling into work to let them know I wasn't coming back.

      If I didn't have to work, I have a TON of other interesting things I'd rather be doing for fun.

      I know there are some few people out there, that do define themselves by their work, but I think that is a very s

  • If people in the experiment received $690 per month, how much did the others, not part of the experiment, receive?
    Logically, they should get more money, since they lose it all if they get a job.

    But those who didn't plan to find a job and got selected for this experiment got less money? Surely they must complain. So the only way to perform this experiment is to give the same amount of money to all of them. Except that those part of the experiment are allowed to get a job AND keep their $690.

    So then, how to w

