Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Government The Almighty Buck

Finland Is Killing Its Basic Income Experiment (businessinsider.com) 326

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
tomhath shares a report: Since the beginning of last year, 2000 Finns are getting money from the government each month -- and they are not expected to do anything in return. The participants, aged 25-58, are all unemployed, and were selected at random by Kela, Finland's social-security institution. Instead of unemployment benefits, the participants now receive $690 per month, tax free. Should they find a job during the two-year trial, they still get to keep the money. While the project is praised internationally for being at the cutting edge of social welfare, back in Finland, decision makers are quietly pulling the brakes, making a U-turn that is taking the project in a whole new direction. "Right now, the government is making changes that are taking the system further away from a basic income," Kela researcher Miska Simanainen told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

Finland Is Killing Its Basic Income Experiment More | Reply

Finland Is Killing Its Basic Income Experiment

Comments Filter:

  • Duh? (Score:4, Funny)

    by cyberchondriac ( 456626 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:42AM (#56464077) Journal

    You didn't need Ms. Cleo to see this coming.

    • Re:Duh? (Score:5, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:53AM (#56464159) Homepage Journal

      TFA is misleading.

      It was never a universal basic income, because it was never universal. Only unemployed people got it.

      And it was less generous than the previous unemployment benefits, the idea being to "encourage" people into work.

      • Re:Duh? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by GoTeam ( 5042081 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:14AM (#56464345)
        To be fair, saying "Only unemployed people got it" isn't 100% correct. If those unemployed people got a job, they kept getting the $690 each month. But your point about it not being a true UBI is well taken.

      • Re:Duh? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:40AM (#56464579)

        Agreed. My submission had "basic income" in quotes to recognized that, but those quotes were removed by msmash.

        However, I do note that when the program was started, many proponents celebrated it as an experiment in UBI even as critics pointed out that it wasn't really. It is but it isn't; but wait, now it isn't but it is. Whatever.

      • It was never a universal basic income, because it was never universal. Only unemployed people got it.

        Just did a search on this page for the word "universal" - your comment is the first place it shows up. In TFA they clearly denote the difference:

        Contrary to universal basic income, however, which advocates say should apply to all citizens regardless of background, Finland's trial is only targeting people in long-term unemployment.

        And it was less generous than the previous unemployment benefits, the idea being to "encourage" people into work

        nothing in TFA indicates what you claim.

        So.. why did you make this post? Knee-jerk reaction to a headline? I am genuinely curious.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by guruevi ( 827432 )

        Well, but it's at least a trial and a data point. If you're starting a research study for a new wonder drug, we don't dose the entire population and see if it works, why would economic policy be any different.

        If it doesn't work on a small set with controlled parameters, how would it work on a larger scale without said parameters.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by cayenne8 ( 626475 )
      Newsflash: Just giving money away to people for nothing in return, doesn't work, money not growing on trees to fund project as had been previously projected.

      Film at 11.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        Obviously, money doesn't grow on trees. It is printed by central banks.

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 )

        The real problem is that some people get way too much money for the same amount of work as most people. I'm not advocating the same hourly rate for everyone, but clearly some kinds of limits would be beneficial for society as a whole. If the basic hourly rate is $10 per hour, maybe we should have a ceiling of $100 per hour for top jobs.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by saider ( 177166 )

          And the rest of the money ends up in the hands of the business owners who take it out via dividends or capital gains. Just like they do now.

          News Flash: The 1% do not have incomes to tax.

          • They sure as hell do!

            The problem is that we've redefined income to mean, "money I get paid directly to do a job", while excluding "wealth gain due to using my money to make more money".

            That's still income, and it should be taxed like income.

          • And the rest of the money ends up in the hands of the business owners who take it out via dividends or capital gains. Just like they do now.

            News Flash: The 1% do not have incomes to tax.

            Crazily, once you get over about 150k p/y and can afford to take advantages of loopholes you pay less of your income as a % in taxes than you do if you make less than that.

            The fact that there are billionaires out there who pay $0 in income tax because they structure their ownings to look like a net negative in the eye's of the law (even though their wealth is growing) is frankly disgusting.

        • I think that peopleâ(TM)s impact on productivity varies a lot more than 10x.

          Once I come is determined by something others than the free market you get all the standard command economy problems with who decides what people are paid.

      • What's your alternative proposal? Forcing people to work in jobs they hate so they can somehow live another day?

        What does that accomplish in a world where those jobs are on the way out due to automation and robots taking them over? We do already not have enough jobs for the people looking for one. What exactly should we do?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Handing out free money to the unemployed. Doesn't meet the definition of 'universal'. But then I don't think the people running this experiment ever expected it to represent the whole of Finnish society. The worst that could have happened is that this group of theoretically job seeking unemployed would say "Oh boy! Free money!" And stop looking for work. The experiment would have run it's term, a report would have been written and people might have said, "Bad idea. Lets not do that anymore."

      But something h

  • Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:3, Interesting)

    by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:46AM (#56464103) Homepage Journal

    It has to be universal and permanent to really reflect the outcome expected.

    I support a Universal Dividend, anyway, which is self-funding and doesn't have concerning fiscal issues presented by UBIs. The whole UBI thing is a clunky proto-ideal that I regard as old technology.

    • Re:Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:5, Insightful)

      by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:51AM (#56464139) Homepage

      So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.

      Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Wycliffe ( 116160 )

        So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.

        Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?

        We already have a ton of test cases. Just look at lottery winners. If you want even better data, create some more specific lotteries. Sell lottery tickets that give the winner 20k for life (or whatever amount you decide you want to test). It's not completely random because it has a slight selection bias of those people that buy lottery tickets but it's a big enough pool that it's close enough and it requires no tax money to do it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tomhath ( 637240 )

          That's still not a good test unless you also give all of the winner's descendants the same allowance (adjusted for inflation of course).

          Anecdotally, someone who lives a couple of miles from me actually did hit a million dollar lottery. He took the $50K for twenty years, moved his girlfriend into his house along with his wife and lived like his version of a king for twenty years.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        We have tried that.

        We have tried it several times over and it lead to about 100 million dead by starvation and secret police.

        People are not working for free to sustain people that don't. Ownership of one's labor, ownership of anything that one worked for is a deeply moral concept and it is impossible to take that away without removing the core concept of morality and with it removing the basis of a peaceful society.

        That is why socialist countries routinely murdered insane numbers of people, because they too

        • Re:Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:5, Informative)

          by ( 4475953 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @12:04PM (#56464795)

          What are you talking about? There was not a single socialist or communist country with UBI ever.

          In socialism and communism people were forced into labour, unemployment figures were neglectable and everybody was "dragged along" at the work place, whether they were drunk and incapable or not. It was the worst case scenario for the productivity and for those who weren't willing or capable of doing the work they had chosen or were chosen for. The people who didn't meet expectations were constantly cautioned and 'educated', and it was hard and took serious efforts to change workplace, especially if you weren't in line with the party.

          UBI is the opposite of that concept. The only similarity is that less people had to live on the street and people were less afraid of their future, after that the similarities end. UBI has never tried in any country so far.

      • Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.

        You mean like popular sovereignty?

        What about unemployment insurance? Old-age pensions? National medical care?

        How about minimum standards for treatment of prisoners?

        There's a distinct history of phenomenally-positive outcomes that educated people seem to know about.

        Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?

        Kind of. It's engineering.

        The Universal Dividend is mainly the result of an interesting financial exercise, so the fiscal impact is well-understood in the same way that the fiscal impact of buying or leasing a car is well-understood (yo

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It doesn't need to start full-upkeep, let everyone in the country split evenly among themselves 0.1% of the national GDP, no matter what, and see what happens, how it affects economy. Don't forget to subtract the amount given from all forms of subsidy and welfare, because the alleged point of UBI is to rise until it can substitute complicated and costly system of targeted conditional help with checks and controls.

        Gradually increase handout and periodically switch on and off (to be able to filter the noise o

    • I'm not sure what a Universal Dividend is, but Alaska has what is called a "Citizens Dividend" based on the value of the natural resources contained with the State.

    • Re: Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Either you run out of other peoples money to spend or you run out of businesses willing to participate in a country where the money they make doesnt primarily go to them. Then you have all of the corrupt policy makers that will somehow want a cut of some kind so they get favorable kickbacks in the form of fund raising.

      Jesus kind of summed it up:
      You will always have the poor...

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Archangel Michael ( 180766 )

      Why would you say it is "self funding"? It only appears that way. I can assure you, that eventually you'll run out of other people's money.

      Socialism has failure built in. There is NO possible way for it to work, given human nature. The assumptions of socialism are flawed. Universal Income is just as flawed as all other attempts at socialism.

      Here is how it will fail.

      Universal Income is implemented.
      Everything looks good initially (success!!!)
      Slowly over time, universal Income is increased (doesn't cover "bas

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by skam240 ( 789197 )

        "Socialism has failure built in. There is NO possible way for it to work, given human nature. The assumptions of socialism are flawed. Universal Income is just as flawed as all other attempts at socialism."

        Should we just take your word for it in spite of the fact that every successful economy in the world has socialist institutions?

        UBI isn't communism. Poor people who dont want to work will still be poor.

    • you said "which is self-funding"......what does that mean when it's the government giving out the benefit? Asking seriously...
      • It works either through magic, or through taxation renamed making some portion of EVERY company nationalized and entered into a trust fund to fund it. It's a means to abstract the fund away from the fact that stolen wealth will still fund it. Because certainly no company would ever lose value right?

  • Misleading headline (Score:5, Informative)

    by RichDiesal ( 655968 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:54AM (#56464171)
    This is /., so no one RTFA, but itâ(TM)s the Finnish parliament that stopped it for political reasons in December, only one year into the two year experiment, not because it failed. We wonâ(TM)t know what happened in the study until 2019.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      the Finnish parliament that stopped it for political reasons in December, only one year into the two year experiment, not because it failed.

      It would probably take a couple of decades to be a decent experiment. How people react in 2 years may differ from how they act over 10. Even if more time makes no significant difference, at least that fact would be confirmed empirically.

      • Obviously. One year means nothing, 2000 people only can't have any impact on the overall economy of a country, and $690 in a northern Europe country? What are people going to do with this? Seriously?

        I'm personally not favorable to this universal basic income thing, but let's be serious when we experiment. You can't seriously not work when you just earn $690 in Finland (just take a look at this: http://www.worldsalaries.org/f... [worldsalaries.org] ), unless you become poor and dependant. Is that what this is really all about?

      • But, like we do medical studies, it's valuable to setup a phase 1 trial and see if things start to look like they're working, and then we expand those trials/experiments if they work as expected.

  • Good (not for the reason you expect) (Score:3, Insightful)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @10:55AM (#56464179)

    I mean that is why it is called an experiment. You see if it works or not and not just talk about it. This is the scientific way to do things.

    You have a theory and then you test that theory. If it proves that the theory works: good. If you prove that the theory does not work: also good.

    So it is good that they tried it and respect the outcome of the experiment. Much better than those where e.g. Mary-Jane is proven to not be dangerous and still politics do not change according to the scientific proof.

    What they did is the way it is supposed to work. Or in words of a more famous person than me : Science, bitch!

    • So it is good that they tried it and respect the outcome of the experiment.

      There's precisely no evidence that this is what happened. (Evidence, it's one of those science things.) In fact, the results won't even be published until next year. (Publishing results, another one of those science things.)

      What they did is the way it is supposed to work. Or in words of a more famous person than me : Science, bitch!

      You're an ignorant cargo cultist who can type the words - but has no idea what they actually

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xolotl ( 675282 )
      But the Parliament stopped the experiment half-way through without respecting the outcome ....

    • It's also worth noting that it isn't generally isn't the nature of experiments to try one experiment to test an idea one time, and then abandon it. If an idea has any merit, you might try a few different methods and repeat the experiment a few times, see the results, and use information gathered from those results to perform a new experiment.

      I say this because I'm sure a lot of people will say, "See? Universal Basic Income failed. People should just give up on the idea." The first design of an airplane

  • The issue remains - what to do with people (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:00AM (#56464211)
    The issue still remains - what to do with too many people going after too few jobs. Currently, our society structured on 65% population working, the rest are young, sick, and old. Of that working population, we tolerate no more than 10% unemployment before social unrest occurs.

    Well, what going to happen when half of working population is automated or no longer relevant to get a jobs? For example, when self-driving becomes a reality, what is going to happen to all people that drive for living? Poverty and massive social unrest, that what happens. Autocrats and strongman with "Bring back jerbs" and "Kick out jerb-stealing other people" get elected.

    Yes, basic income is really expensive. It will also reduce productivity. However devolution of Western Liberal societies to totalitarianism will be even more expensive. Even nukes might start flying.
    • What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?

        We're already close with current technology. As technology improves your examples become even easier to accomplish.

        Waiters-could really already be done to a limited extent. A lot of causal chain restaurants have gone to those little tabletop kiosks that let you pay and order food/drinks. All you need is a delivery mechanism for the food.

        Lawyers-plenty of firms are looking into "AI"-lite programs that can quickly search through case law, do research, etc. And don't forget that chatbot that helps people

        • "All you need is a delivery mechanism for the food."

          We already have that. It is called the "Automat" and developed and deployed in 1895. Why aren't all restaurants automats? There are restaurants where the food comes out on conveyor belts next to your table (and have been around for decades). Why aren't all restaurants like that?

          " Trash collectors- self driving trucks with a robotic arm to pick up the cans and dump them into the truck."

          Who is developing that? You? That would be quite a feat to do that w

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

            "All you need is a delivery mechanism for the food." We already have that. It is called the "Automat" and developed and deployed in 1895. Why aren't all restaurants automats? There are restaurants where the food comes out on conveyor belts next to your table (and have been around for decades). Why aren't all restaurants like that?

            Actually, I was thinking more like a really tall roomba. All you need is a robot that's flat on top to hold the food. You already know the layout of the restaurant so program that in and add some sensors to avoid collisions. Besides, there's a perfect example of prior art [imgur.com] to work off of.

            " Trash collectors- self driving trucks with a robotic arm to pick up the cans and dump them into the truck." Who is developing that? You? That would be quite a feat to do that with zero humans! You guys read too many PR pieces.

            How is that a stretch from what we have now? We already have robotic arms that can pick up something here and put down there. It's not at all a stretch of the imagination to see automated trash pickup. And this is resi

      • Re:The issue remains - what to do with people (Score:5, Informative)

        by Xolotl ( 675282 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:34AM (#56464519) Journal

        How many % of the population are actually waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?

        Sales cashiers are being automated away through self-checkout. McDonalds staff are being automated away through ordering booths and robotic burger flippers. Drivers are forseeably going to be automated away through self-drvinf vehicles. Call centers have voice-recognition AI, web pages have customer query chat bots, trash collection can be easily roboticised once self driving vehicles happen. Factories are already automated. The numbers of available jobs in industries which require either manual labor or scriptable interations is falling and will continue to do so.

        • "McDonalds staff are being automated away through ordering booths and robotic burger flippers."

          This could have been done decades ago. Again, what magical technology is coming along that is going to do this? Who is designing that self-driving truck that can pick up trash cans automatically? That would be quite a feat. And don't point me to some youtube video of some self driving truck on a closed course picking up trash cans. That ain't reality.

      • Re:The issue remains - what to do with people (Score:5, Informative)

        by The Rizz ( 1319 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:43AM (#56464599)

        What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?

        Not paying attention, are you? Waiters and trash collectors are already losing jobs to automation. It's not a 100% replacement, but automation is cutting the numbers of workers in those (and many other) industries down.

        Just look at checkout lines at stores - most of the ones around here have less manned lanes open because they're pushing the "self checkout" lanes - which are automated with video and weight sensors - which let a single employee run 4-12 "lanes" at a time. Even your examples of waiters and trash collectors suffer from this: Several national restaurant chains are moving to have a tablet-like device on the tables from which you can place orders and pay your bill. Doing this reduces the time waiters need to spend at your table, and results in more tables served with less employees. In the last 20 years, most garbage trucks have moved to a system where a driver uses a robotic arm to pick up and dump trash cans. Compare this to how it used to be, with 3-4 workers riding the truck with the driver to do the job that one robot arm does now.

        • " Waiters and trash collectors are already losing jobs to automation."

          They are? Employment of waiters and waitresses is projected to grow 7 percent from 2016 to 2026. What study did you do?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )

        What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs?

        IBM Watson, Waymo just to name few.

  • Worth a shot, but no point in crying on failure. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Thursday April 19, 2018 @11:01AM (#56464219)

    Basic Income seems like an interesting experiment. Which comes down to the a root issue.
    Do people live to work, or work to live.
    This article was kinda wimpy about giving us its findings. Just supporters crying that it didn't have enough time.
    However things I would like to see.
    For these people on Basic Income, what did they do in their lives? Even if they didn't get jobs, what did they do with their lives? Did they just sit at home watching TV and playing X-Box? Or where they out being active in the community. Volunteering their time and talents to help make things better?

    If people live to work. Even if they are not able or unwilling to get traditional jobs, their instincts will still have them being productive member of society, just in ways that Supply and Demand doesn't give a lot of money too.

    If people work to live. Then basic income will be negative effect, as having enough to survive is means they are not motivated to do anything else, other then their own benefit.

    I expect there is a mixture of these people, but having this targeted at only the unemployed may have found a concentration of the work to live folks vs. people who are on short term job loss, or who are under paid.
     

    • If people work to live.

      I know that is the SOLE reason I work.

      I would posit that it is that way for the majority of people.

      If I won the lottery tomorrow with enough money to never have to work again....frankly, I don't know if I'd even bother calling into work to let them know I wasn't coming back.

      If I didn't have to work, I have a TON of other interesting things I'd rather be doing for fun.

      I know there are some few people out there, that do define themselves by their work, but I think that is a very s

  • If people in the experiment received $690 per month, how much did the others, not part of the experiment, receive?
    Logically, they should get more money, since they lose it all if they get a job.

    But those who didn't plan to find a job and got selected for this experiment got less money? Surely they must complain. So the only way to perform this experiment is to give the same amount of money to all of them. Except that those part of the experiment are allowed to get a job AND keep their $690.

    So then, how to w

  • it's so weird that there's no r/futurology post about this being canceled. like there was when it was implemented / predicted to fail hilariously.

Slashdot Top Deals

The only thing worse than X Windows: (X Windows) - X

Close