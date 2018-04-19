Finland Is Killing Its Basic Income Experiment (businessinsider.com) 326
tomhath shares a report: Since the beginning of last year, 2000 Finns are getting money from the government each month -- and they are not expected to do anything in return. The participants, aged 25-58, are all unemployed, and were selected at random by Kela, Finland's social-security institution. Instead of unemployment benefits, the participants now receive $690 per month, tax free. Should they find a job during the two-year trial, they still get to keep the money. While the project is praised internationally for being at the cutting edge of social welfare, back in Finland, decision makers are quietly pulling the brakes, making a U-turn that is taking the project in a whole new direction. "Right now, the government is making changes that are taking the system further away from a basic income," Kela researcher Miska Simanainen told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.
TFA is misleading.
It was never a universal basic income, because it was never universal. Only unemployed people got it.
And it was less generous than the previous unemployment benefits, the idea being to "encourage" people into work.
Agreed. My submission had "basic income" in quotes to recognized that, but those quotes were removed by msmash.
However, I do note that when the program was started, many proponents celebrated it as an experiment in UBI even as critics pointed out that it wasn't really. It is but it isn't; but wait, now it isn't but it is. Whatever.
It was never a universal basic income, because it was never universal. Only unemployed people got it.
Just did a search on this page for the word "universal" - your comment is the first place it shows up. In TFA they clearly denote the difference:
And it was less generous than the previous unemployment benefits, the idea being to "encourage" people into work
nothing in TFA indicates what you claim.
So.. why did you make this post? Knee-jerk reaction to a headline? I am genuinely curious.
Well, but it's at least a trial and a data point. If you're starting a research study for a new wonder drug, we don't dose the entire population and see if it works, why would economic policy be any different.
If it doesn't work on a small set with controlled parameters, how would it work on a larger scale without said parameters.
I don't need work. I need money. I could find a lot of sensible things to do with my time on my own, don't worry about this.
If only it was UBI, it would have worked.
Is there any way to know that for sure?
I mine mine in my mine (aka as moms basement).
The real problem is that some people get way too much money for the same amount of work as most people. I'm not advocating the same hourly rate for everyone, but clearly some kinds of limits would be beneficial for society as a whole. If the basic hourly rate is $10 per hour, maybe we should have a ceiling of $100 per hour for top jobs.
And the rest of the money ends up in the hands of the business owners who take it out via dividends or capital gains. Just like they do now.
News Flash: The 1% do not have incomes to tax.
They sure as hell do!
The problem is that we've redefined income to mean, "money I get paid directly to do a job", while excluding "wealth gain due to using my money to make more money".
That's still income, and it should be taxed like income.
And the rest of the money ends up in the hands of the business owners who take it out via dividends or capital gains. Just like they do now.
News Flash: The 1% do not have incomes to tax.
Crazily, once you get over about 150k p/y and can afford to take advantages of loopholes you pay less of your income as a % in taxes than you do if you make less than that.
The fact that there are billionaires out there who pay $0 in income tax because they structure their ownings to look like a net negative in the eye's of the law (even though their wealth is growing) is frankly disgusting.
I think that peopleâ(TM)s impact on productivity varies a lot more than 10x.
Once I come is determined by something others than the free market you get all the standard command economy problems with who decides what people are paid.
What's your alternative proposal? Forcing people to work in jobs they hate so they can somehow live another day?
What does that accomplish in a world where those jobs are on the way out due to automation and robots taking them over? We do already not have enough jobs for the people looking for one. What exactly should we do?
If you so happily revoke someone else's right to live, may I ask what makes you think you deserve to?
Agreed. These people are worth more pieced out as donor organs. Put simply, in this case the sum of the parts is worth more than the whole. There really is no reason to continue to participate in society if they are not contributing, and this is a way that they can contribute in a very beneficial way.
This prompts a thought: How many people would go for the equivalent of a reverse mortgage, with their organs? I mean, they own their organs, so make a promissory deal with some company for a fixed quarterly income. I suspect the company would want to micro-manage their health care - hell they may even pay for it - but the donor would have to live a "managed" lifestyle: Minimal alcohol consumption, no drugs except as approved by Big Organ(TM), no risky hobbies or sports beyond jogging & aerobics etc.
Handing out free money to the unemployed. Doesn't meet the definition of 'universal'. But then I don't think the people running this experiment ever expected it to represent the whole of Finnish society. The worst that could have happened is that this group of theoretically job seeking unemployed would say "Oh boy! Free money!" And stop looking for work. The experiment would have run it's term, a report would have been written and people might have said, "Bad idea. Lets not do that anymore."
But something h
Parliamentary elections about a year from now could be a reason...
Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:3, Interesting)
It has to be universal and permanent to really reflect the outcome expected.
I support a Universal Dividend, anyway, which is self-funding and doesn't have concerning fiscal issues presented by UBIs. The whole UBI thing is a clunky proto-ideal that I regard as old technology.
Re:Doesn't work as an experiment (Score:5, Insightful)
So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.
Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?
So, we can't try it out to see if it works, we have to implement it on a massive scale and only then can we know? Yeah, we're not going to experiment with all of society like that. Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.
Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?
We already have a ton of test cases. Just look at lottery winners. If you want even better data, create some more specific lotteries. Sell lottery tickets that give the winner 20k for life (or whatever amount you decide you want to test). It's not completely random because it has a slight selection bias of those people that buy lottery tickets but it's a big enough pool that it's close enough and it requires no tax money to do it.
That's still not a good test unless you also give all of the winner's descendants the same allowance (adjusted for inflation of course).
Anecdotally, someone who lives a couple of miles from me actually did hit a million dollar lottery. He took the $50K for twenty years, moved his girlfriend into his house along with his wife and lived like his version of a king for twenty years.
We have tried that.
We have tried it several times over and it lead to about 100 million dead by starvation and secret police.
People are not working for free to sustain people that don't. Ownership of one's labor, ownership of anything that one worked for is a deeply moral concept and it is impossible to take that away without removing the core concept of morality and with it removing the basis of a peaceful society.
That is why socialist countries routinely murdered insane numbers of people, because they too
What are you talking about? There was not a single socialist or communist country with UBI ever.
In socialism and communism people were forced into labour, unemployment figures were neglectable and everybody was "dragged along" at the work place, whether they were drunk and incapable or not. It was the worst case scenario for the productivity and for those who weren't willing or capable of doing the work they had chosen or were chosen for. The people who didn't meet expectations were constantly cautioned and 'educated', and it was hard and took serious efforts to change workplace, especially if you weren't in line with the party.
UBI is the opposite of that concept. The only similarity is that less people had to live on the street and people were less afraid of their future, after that the similarities end. UBI has never tried in any country so far.
Those kind of social experiments have a bad history of negative outcomes, something that educated people know.
You mean like popular sovereignty?
What about unemployment insurance? Old-age pensions? National medical care?
How about minimum standards for treatment of prisoners?
There's a distinct history of phenomenally-positive outcomes that educated people seem to know about.
Plus you pull out something completely new, that is also untested and unknown? Huh?
Kind of. It's engineering.
The Universal Dividend is mainly the result of an interesting financial exercise, so the fiscal impact is well-understood in the same way that the fiscal impact of buying or leasing a car is well-understood (yo
It doesn't need to start full-upkeep, let everyone in the country split evenly among themselves 0.1% of the national GDP, no matter what, and see what happens, how it affects economy. Don't forget to subtract the amount given from all forms of subsidy and welfare, because the alleged point of UBI is to rise until it can substitute complicated and costly system of targeted conditional help with checks and controls.
Gradually increase handout and periodically switch on and off (to be able to filter the noise o
Re: (Score:3)
Universal Dividend is a portion of all income being taxed and redistributed flat. The rough financial model actually winds up cutting taxes a whole lot [google.com].
Either you run out of other peoples money to spend or you run out of businesses willing to participate in a country where the money they make doesnt primarily go to them. Then you have all of the corrupt policy makers that will somehow want a cut of some kind so they get favorable kickbacks in the form of fund raising.
Jesus kind of summed it up:
You will always have the poor...
Why would you say it is "self funding"? It only appears that way. I can assure you, that eventually you'll run out of other people's money.
Socialism has failure built in. There is NO possible way for it to work, given human nature. The assumptions of socialism are flawed. Universal Income is just as flawed as all other attempts at socialism.
Here is how it will fail.
Universal Income is implemented.
Everything looks good initially (success!!!)
Slowly over time, universal Income is increased (doesn't cover "bas
"Socialism has failure built in. There is NO possible way for it to work, given human nature. The assumptions of socialism are flawed. Universal Income is just as flawed as all other attempts at socialism."
Should we just take your word for it in spite of the fact that every successful economy in the world has socialist institutions?
UBI isn't communism. Poor people who dont want to work will still be poor.
The tax rate is permanently-fixed and never increases.
Until enough people decide they want more and vote in politicians promising them what they want. Why have less when I can vote for more?
what does self funded mean? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Misleading headline (Score:5, Informative)
It would probably take a couple of decades to be a decent experiment. How people react in 2 years may differ from how they act over 10. Even if more time makes no significant difference, at least that fact would be confirmed empirically.
I'm personally not favorable to this universal basic income thing, but let's be serious when we experiment. You can't seriously not work when you just earn $690 in Finland (just take a look at this: http://www.worldsalaries.org/f... [worldsalaries.org] ), unless you become poor and dependant. Is that what this is really all about?
Re: (Score:2)
I mean that is why it is called an experiment. You see if it works or not and not just talk about it. This is the scientific way to do things.
You have a theory and then you test that theory. If it proves that the theory works: good. If you prove that the theory does not work: also good.
So it is good that they tried it and respect the outcome of the experiment. Much better than those where e.g. Mary-Jane is proven to not be dangerous and still politics do not change according to the scientific proof.
What they did is the way it is supposed to work. Or in words of a more famous person than me : Science, bitch!
There's precisely no evidence that this is what happened. (Evidence, it's one of those science things.) In fact, the results won't even be published until next year. (Publishing results, another one of those science things.)
You're an ignorant cargo cultist who can type the words - but has no idea what they actually
It's also worth noting that it isn't generally isn't the nature of experiments to try one experiment to test an idea one time, and then abandon it. If an idea has any merit, you might try a few different methods and repeat the experiment a few times, see the results, and use information gathered from those results to perform a new experiment.
I say this because I'm sure a lot of people will say, "See? Universal Basic Income failed. People should just give up on the idea." The first design of an airplane
Well, what going to happen when half of working population is automated or no longer relevant to get a jobs? For example, when self-driving becomes a reality, what is going to happen to all people that drive for living? Poverty and massive social unrest, that what happens. Autocrats and strongman with "Bring back jerbs" and "Kick out jerb-stealing other people" get elected.
Yes, basic income is really expensive. It will also reduce productivity. However devolution of Western Liberal societies to totalitarianism will be even more expensive. Even nukes might start flying.
Re: (Score:2)
What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?
We're already close with current technology. As technology improves your examples become even easier to accomplish.
Waiters-could really already be done to a limited extent. A lot of causal chain restaurants have gone to those little tabletop kiosks that let you pay and order food/drinks. All you need is a delivery mechanism for the food.
Lawyers-plenty of firms are looking into "AI"-lite programs that can quickly search through case law, do research, etc. And don't forget that chatbot that helps people
We already have that. It is called the "Automat" and developed and deployed in 1895. Why aren't all restaurants automats? There are restaurants where the food comes out on conveyor belts next to your table (and have been around for decades). Why aren't all restaurants like that?
" Trash collectors- self driving trucks with a robotic arm to pick up the cans and dump them into the truck."
"All you need is a delivery mechanism for the food." We already have that. It is called the "Automat" and developed and deployed in 1895. Why aren't all restaurants automats? There are restaurants where the food comes out on conveyor belts next to your table (and have been around for decades). Why aren't all restaurants like that?
Actually, I was thinking more like a really tall roomba. All you need is a robot that's flat on top to hold the food. You already know the layout of the restaurant so program that in and add some sensors to avoid collisions. Besides, there's a perfect example of prior art [imgur.com] to work off of.
" Trash collectors- self driving trucks with a robotic arm to pick up the cans and dump them into the truck." Who is developing that? You? That would be quite a feat to do that with zero humans! You guys read too many PR pieces.
How is that a stretch from what we have now? We already have robotic arms that can pick up something here and put down there. It's not at all a stretch of the imagination to see automated trash pickup. And this is resi
How many % of the population are actually waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?
Sales cashiers are being automated away through self-checkout. McDonalds staff are being automated away through ordering booths and robotic burger flippers. Drivers are forseeably going to be automated away through self-drvinf vehicles. Call centers have voice-recognition AI, web pages have customer query chat bots, trash collection can be easily roboticised once self driving vehicles happen. Factories are already automated. The numbers of available jobs in industries which require either manual labor or scriptable interations is falling and will continue to do so.
Re: (Score:3)
This could have been done decades ago. Again, what magical technology is coming along that is going to do this? Who is designing that self-driving truck that can pick up trash cans automatically? That would be quite a feat. And don't point me to some youtube video of some self driving truck on a closed course picking up trash cans. That ain't reality.
What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs? People keep talking about "automation", but is there some magic technology coming that is going to automate out waiters and lawyers and doctors and trash collectors?
Not paying attention, are you? Waiters and trash collectors are already losing jobs to automation. It's not a 100% replacement, but automation is cutting the numbers of workers in those (and many other) industries down.
Just look at checkout lines at stores - most of the ones around here have less manned lanes open because they're pushing the "self checkout" lanes - which are automated with video and weight sensors - which let a single employee run 4-12 "lanes" at a time. Even your examples of waiters and trash collectors suffer from this: Several national restaurant chains are moving to have a tablet-like device on the tables from which you can place orders and pay your bill. Doing this reduces the time waiters need to spend at your table, and results in more tables served with less employees. In the last 20 years, most garbage trucks have moved to a system where a driver uses a robotic arm to pick up and dump trash cans. Compare this to how it used to be, with 3-4 workers riding the truck with the driver to do the job that one robot arm does now.
Re: (Score:2)
They are? Employment of waiters and waitresses is projected to grow 7 percent from 2016 to 2026. What study did you do?
Re: (Score:2)
What type of magical "automation" is coming that is going to massively replace jobs?
IBM Watson, Waymo just to name few.
Re: (Score:2)
Basic Income seems like an interesting experiment. Which comes down to the a root issue.
Do people live to work, or work to live.
This article was kinda wimpy about giving us its findings. Just supporters crying that it didn't have enough time.
However things I would like to see.
For these people on Basic Income, what did they do in their lives? Even if they didn't get jobs, what did they do with their lives? Did they just sit at home watching TV and playing X-Box? Or where they out being active in the community. Volunteering their time and talents to help make things better?
If people live to work. Even if they are not able or unwilling to get traditional jobs, their instincts will still have them being productive member of society, just in ways that Supply and Demand doesn't give a lot of money too.
If people work to live. Then basic income will be negative effect, as having enough to survive is means they are not motivated to do anything else, other then their own benefit.
I expect there is a mixture of these people, but having this targeted at only the unemployed may have found a concentration of the work to live folks vs. people who are on short term job loss, or who are under paid.
I know that is the SOLE reason I work.
I would posit that it is that way for the majority of people.
If I won the lottery tomorrow with enough money to never have to work again....frankly, I don't know if I'd even bother calling into work to let them know I wasn't coming back.
If I didn't have to work, I have a TON of other interesting things I'd rather be doing for fun.
I know there are some few people out there, that do define themselves by their work, but I think that is a very s
All good reasons. But if we are to actually follow the scientific process, such tests should be measured.
They were many Hypothesis created on solid thinking, that just didn't show to be true.
The question comes down to numbers. Will UBI be a net benefit or a net burden.
How did it compare to the regular social security? (Score:2)
If people in the experiment received $690 per month, how much did the others, not part of the experiment, receive?
Logically, they should get more money, since they lose it all if they get a job.
But those who didn't plan to find a job and got selected for this experiment got less money? Surely they must complain. So the only way to perform this experiment is to give the same amount of money to all of them. Except that those part of the experiment are allowed to get a job AND keep their $690.
So then, how to w
it's so weird that there's no r/futurology post about this being canceled. like there was when it was implemented / predicted to fail hilariously.
I guess this means a random selection of people who are unemployed.
For such a test it would actually be very important to see why are these people unemployed, because they could possibly have very different results based on that.
If someone has been unemployed for a couple of weeks, really between jobs or someone who has been unemployed for 3 years. The results could be very different.
Because you have to start somewhere and the easiest place is people who would already be getting unemployment benefits anyway. The point was to gradually expand the trial, but it got nixed (likely for political reasons).,
From what I understand, it wasn't really UBI. So you're trying to apply a selection process logic to a trial that wasn't even UBI in the first place.
Re: (Score:3)
It wasn't designed as a test of UBI. At all. It just happens to test a few of its tenets.
The project involves 2000 unemployed Finns, who receive roughly $690 every month - no strings attached. No official findings have yet been published, but some participants reported lower stress levels at an early stage.
Because most people want to have more than just the basic necessities of life: a nicer car, a nicer house, holidays, gadgets, whatever. That requires money and so requires finding a job.
Reducing stress while looking for that job makes it easier, it means that you can look for a better job or get training without worrying where the next meal is coming from.
Because most people want to have more than just the basic necessities of life
What evidence do you have to suggest this? Why are there more people accepting of mediocrity than those pursuing higher life goals to get more than basic necessities?
Why work and find a job when I can use a sob story to get legislation passed to give me what I want without work from suckers that do work?
Reducing stress while looking for that job makes it easier
Less stress != easier. Stress can be a good thing. You still have to go through the same crap of finding a job regardless of the stress. Handling stress is part of life and again can be a good thing.
How about working for a living instead of leeching of society?
The problem is that when robots take your job that "working for a living" might just turn into grabbing a Kalashnikov and taking whatever you want. Especially if there's no other option available.
UBI will come and it will be a simple writeoff for functioning societies. Think of it as a tax so the pitchforks don't come for you and other smart-alecs.
Think of it as a tax so the pitchforks don't come for you and other smart-alecs.
That's protection money, not a tax. Or maybe they are the same thing.
Think of it as a tax so the pitchforks don't come for you and other smart-alecs.
This is what a lot of folks miss about social welfare programs in general. Often it's cheaper to feed a person with food stamps than it is to lock them in a cell and feed them anyhow. Sometimes it's even cheaper to give them housing, food, and a stipend then it is to incarcerate them. This is because removing a person from society costs society more than just the lost economic value of that one person. Sometimes there are children or other dependents left on the outside who then become a drain as well.
It's
Re: (Score:2)
Whoa.. you had two ideas there which, I think just combined into my loony idea of the day.
NOT SO FAST ON PREVENTING THE PITCHFORKS!! Maybe they're exactly what we need, but as tools rather than as weapons.
Instead of free cas
Because when AI, robots and automation displace more people, the people will need some way of getting a living.
Retraining is a fairy tale - especially for the middle aged - and it is based upon the myth that there is some other industry that is need of those workers.
And we are going to have to get over this Puritanical idea that one must work to make living.
Because just ignoring the problem and telling those displaced people nonsense platitudes will end in revolution. And remember here in the USA there are over 300 million guns out there.
That thing with the Google buses a couple of years ago is just the prelude of what's going to happen if the wealth and income disparity continues. THe election of Trump is another symptom. And the next demagogue may be a Hugo Chavez.....
That will not end well. I'm hoping for a Bernie Sanders Jr.
It gets the fake libertarians on here riled up. All nerds seem to believe that they earn six figures because of their intelligence and effort, and not because they happen to be in an industry that has been hot for a few decades and they got lucky.
Translation: I don't understand economics.
Re: Why does basic income keep appearing here? (Score:3)
So the people that invested in engineering, IT and comp sci degrees and training lucked into their multiyear career evolution: got it.
Would you also agree that people who looked at wealth-generating careers in tech or health and then decided to get that Masters in helping people fill out forms (e.g. social w
you think success is luck based? (Score:2)
I have to ask: what planet are you living on? Do you really think luck plays a bigger part than hard work for successful peple? If so, I pity your worldvi
Talent, hard work, luck, family all are important for success.
Luck or family by themselves will do it. The others need some combination to work.
Re: Why does basic income keep appearing here? (Score:2)
I'm assuming most of us are pulling down six figures
. . . "earning" six figures . . . and paying five figures in taxes.
Because if it ever comes to this..it will be YOUR ass that is paying for it.
More than one reason.
First, we know that automation and robotics WILL eliminate jobs. And AI will ensure that there aren't any new ones propping up that cannot be filled with AI guided robots. We're getting close to the point where low skill labor is virtually eliminated. And you can't simply turn everyone into a highly skilled person, no matter what that skill supposedly would be. Half of the population have a sub-average IQ. And these people will soon not be employable anymore. In no jobs. Right now their
This is an extraordinary claim. What evidence do you have (other than PR marketing press releases and dystopian movies that you happened to see) that "AI guided" robots will exist?
Re: (Score:3)
The Soviet Union had something close to a basic income. Everyone got money. Everyone had a job too, but there were basically no expectations and you couldn't be fired. There seemed to be little pride in workmanship, faucets hooked up randomly (Hot - Cold), live electrical wires sticking out of walls, hanging from the ceiling, out of street posts (I walked into one of these), big holes in sidewalks, high rates of alcoholism (on and off the job). All construction was nonsquare and misaligned.
This guy has a go
The Soviet Union had much, but basic income it didn't have. What it had was forced labor. You worked. You better did if you didn't want to be labeled "unsocial" and end up in a prison or worse.
What you have in Russia is what you get if you force people to work for a set amount of money, in a job they cannot quit and can't be fired from.