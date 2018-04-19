Facebook To Put 1.5 Billion Users Out of Reach of New EU Privacy Law (reuters.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Facebook: If a new European law restricting what companies can do with people's online data went into effect tomorrow, almost 1.9 billion Facebook users around the world would be protected by it. The online social network is making changes that ensure the number will be much smaller. Facebook members outside the United States and Canada, whether they know it or not, are currently governed by terms of service agreed with the company's international headquarters in Ireland. Next month, Facebook is planning to make that the case for only European users, meaning 1.5 billion members in Africa, Asia, Australia and Latin America will not fall under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which takes effect on May 25. That removes a huge potential liability for Facebook, as the new EU law allows for fines of up to 4 percent of global annual revenue for infractions, which in Facebook's case could mean billions of dollars.
Zuck's apology tour is over, back to business (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Most likely, but it may also lead to more serious implications here where Facebook can be blocked from the EU unless they conform to the EU regulations for EU citizens.
Re: (Score:2)
Most likely, but it may also lead to more serious implications here where Facebook can be blocked from the EU unless they conform to the EU regulations for EU citizens.
I think I'd call that a win for the EU if Facebook ended up being blocked.
Re: (Score:2)
He never apologised that Facebook collected data, only that a third party used it inappropriately.
EU Type protection for all users (Score:5, Interesting)
Facebook already stated that they will afford the same EU type level of protection for ALL the user base.
This change just aford them two things:
1.) Protection if by mistake they screw up and end up in a non-compliance event with EU directives (say, human error, security breach, inside attack). So, instead of all of the users suing, unly those in the EU suing.
2.) In case they have a change of heart and decide to not afford those protections any more, Is easier if the non-EU users are also outside EU jusrisdiction.
Re: (Score:3)
Their problem with selective enforcement will be knowing that I'm not a European living somewhere else. One slip-up and... lawsuit!
Hopefully the USA and other countries will soon have similar laws, making this moot.
Facebook, et. al. are scum. The world needs this law. Are 'targeted ads' really enough of an excuse for what they do, ie. Are they really that much more valuable? I doubt it. Advertiser will still pay for ads.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Targeted ads are useless anyway. People encountering them gets the ads after they already have bought an item of that type.
Re: (Score:3)
Targeted ads CAN be sensible if they're for the general type of item. When I buy a new CPU, showing me ads for graphic cards rather than running shoes is sensible.
Ok, that I have adblockers and keep tuning them to the point where no ads get shown render both moot but
... shhhh, keep the ad industry thinking it is relevant, so it keeps funding the pages we like!
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook already stated that they will afford the same EU type level of protection for ALL the user base.
"Why should I be interested in (or care about) the silly things that I said yesterday?" -- Konrad Adenauer, Former German Chancellor
Facebook lies like a rug.
We're not reading Zuckerberg's lips . . . we're reading his mind.
Re: (Score:2)
The average Magic 8 Ball gives you more sensible and more truthful answers, so why bother?
Re: (Score:2)
BULL
SHIT
If they wanted to do this, they'd simply leave the data where it is.
Please don't spit on my cake and call it frosting.
Re: (Score:2)
I hope they will afford to pay taxes if they are no longer an Irish company.
Re: (Score:2)
So, instead of all of the users suing, unly those in the EU suing.
Actually it wouldn't be up to individual users to sue Facebook. That's the great thing about it, the option is there to sue individually but there are also national watchdogs who will step in when it affects a lot of people, and for multinationals there can be an EU level investigation.
If the EU decides to take an interest they could be hit with those 4% fines. 4% of revenue, not profit.
Re: (Score:2)
"Facebook already stated that they will afford the same EU type level of protection for ALL the user base."
They also said that they wouldn't.
I guess we just have to decide which of their contradictory claims is most likely. Based on this move, I know where I'd hedge my bet.
"could mean billions of dollars" (Score:2)
"fines of up to 4 percent of global annual revenue for infractions"
Revenue = 12.97B
4% = 518 million
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Now let's ponder what counts as an "infraction". If every single EU citizen wronged that way is one, this could get VERY expensive VERY soon.