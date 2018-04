Google Is Shuttering Domain Fronting, Creating a Big Problem For Anti-Censorship Tools

"The Google App Engine is discontinuing a practice called domain fronting , which lets services use Google's network to get around state-level internet blocks," reports The Verge. While the move makes sense from a cybersecurity perspective as domain fronting is widely used by malware to evade network-based detection, it will likely frustrate app developers who use it to get around internet censorship. From the report:We do not yet know exactly why and when Google is shutting down the practice, but will update this post once we learn more.