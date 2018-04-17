IRS 'Direct Pay' Option Not Working on Tax Day (cbsnews.com) 46
An anonymous reader shares a report: Online payments on IRS.gov are partially down. But the government still expects its money. A page on the IRS website that allows taxpayers to make a payment is not working for many as of Tuesday morning. Clicking on "Make a payment" on the payments page redirects the user to a page titled "unplannedOutagePage. Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available," the page notes.
"Your payment is due even though you can't pay us" (Score:3)
I often wonder if these government institutions actually live in the real world.
The common sense thing to do if their payment system is broken would be to postpone the due date for payments!
Millions of millennials will need to learn cursive writing so that they can fill out a check. The YouTube video for how to address and stamp an envelope will be the first in 2018 with a billion views.
You use it to sign your name. I guess you could always just "make your mark" with an X.
A signature is you writing your name. This can be done with any form of writing. There is no legal requirement for cursive. A signature isn't really for identifying the signer, but rather to signify agreement.
Found the millennial who's never written a check.
Outside of a signature, checks are only reason most people use cursive.
Do you also use crayon?
Google 'check writing' and you will see that all the examples use block, and not cursive. Apart from wikihow and their ripoffs.
Back when there were tellers who had to manually process checks, you would get cursed at for cutting a check in cursive.
Other than my signature, I have never used cursive to write a check. I haven't used cursive for anything at all since I got out of public school and was no longer required to use it.
I hand write so seldom that it's a miracle my hand printed writing is the slightest bit legible. My signature at best is consistent and unique, I would not call it legible.
Ahhh
... I think this is the first time I literally "LOL"ed over an web post!
It can't be real! It's too perfect!
It's typically used to fill out a check because it is hard to alter. It's also used for your signature, unless you are a millenial in which case your hand would cramp up writing that many letters.
;p
You may be overestimating how many people live in the US or how many of them are millennials.
This misses the whole point that this system failed on the due date for a mandatory payment. It also misses the fact that a lot of people don't bother with having printed checks any longer. It even further misses the point that not everyone can just bail from work and run to the post office to get that postmark and still have a job. While we crack wise about cursive, they've been raised paperless by the same schlubbs that are giving them shit for being raised paperless.
Dude, the USPS is real world. Write a check, put it in an envelope, and take it to your local post office. They'll even sell you the envelope and stamp if you need one.
So.....you mean like an email, but on paper? How do you use the loopy thing to physically attach the check to the envelope?
Your either forgetting or are unaware that many people these days that have a checking account don't actually have a checkbook to write checks. I haven't had one in over 10 years, nearing 15!
What I don't get is: Why are so many people so lazy about getting their taxes done? All the necessary paperwork should be in a person's hands by mid-February, that gives people two full months to get off their butts and get it done. If they wait till the last minute out of laziness, well, technical difficulties forcing them to go outside their comfort zone and actually mail a check is the price they may just have to pay.
It's quite common for
because i don't want to pay the fucking slavers till the last day possible!
No, they live in the real world. If you ask any accountant, they say to never pay on the due date - you always pay a few days ahead because you know what? Crap happens. Systems go down, and if they're going to go down, as someone who works in the IT field, you know it WILL go down when you need it most.
So every accounts
A group of thugs comes to you and says, "Your money, or your life."
You think, "Surely government will protect me from these gangsters!"
Come to find out, the gangsters AREA the government, and it's tax day.
Because you haven't in any way benefited, even tangentially, from things funded by taxes......
pay the man (Score:1)
or else...
The check is in the mail....
IF you owe the IRS money, why would you not just write a check and mail it to them? IF it's postmarked before it's due, you paid on time. They don't charge you extra for a check (assuming it doesn't bounce) and you keep your money for a few extra days where it might just draw interest (assuming you have interest earning checking.)
IF the IRS owes you a refund, why on earth didn't you file in February (or the day after you got your W2)?
A great new source of government income (Score:2)
fine (issue penalties) to people for paying late!
postmarked, you know the way it works now.
fine (issue penalties) to people for paying late!
As long as the fine payment system stays down too, you'll be alright
...
[A great new source of government income]...fine (issue penalties) to people for paying late!
To be fair, April 15th is the cutoff date for filing return forms and any other appropriate forms along with any taxes owed (besides any you're filing proper forms to defer). It's not like April 15th is a surprise or that there is not adequate time. According to the law it's the taxpayer's responsibility to make certain the required forms are filed and any taxes due are paid on time. I'm pretty sure the ToS on the IRS "Direct Pay" web page says, in so many boilerplate words, essentially the same thing and t
So use the US mail. (Score:2)
There is this service, controlled by the government, that delivers letters. Letters from anywhere in the USA to anywhere else in the USA. It even delivers letters to and from other countries.
Amazingly, as long as your tax payment is postmarked on or before tax day, the IRS considers it on time.
So get out your check book (assuming you remember what this is and have one), write a check and mail it.
I hear that many post offices in major cities will even be open LATE to accept your return/payment. In Dallas, the main post office has accepted tax returns up until midnight making the late filing at 11:59 PM central on tax day possible.http://about.usps.com/news/state-releases/tx/2017/tx_2017_0413b.htm
Good luck!
The problem is players like Amazon abusing this service. They're literally treating the USPS as their "Delivery Boy". As if the USPS had nothing better to do than spend all day making deliveries.
Isn't it obvious?
Assuming the IRS would accept it (and they won't), The problem will be making sure the transaction is completed in time....
At least this one is unplanned (Score:2)
Government websites like this usually have planned maintenance windows right in the middle of whenever you need to use them. They also tend to make the login process more arduous if you haven't logged in recently, which you always deal with because you haven't actually needed to use them since the last quarter or year's tax date.
Oh, and if you have to do password recovery because of this? Good luck, you may have just missed your opportunity for on-time payment.
At least you can just "mail a check" to the IRS
You can do it earlier (Score:2)
This year, I couldn't resist sending all tax money on Friday, April 13. That's four days early, which is highly unlikely to cause a problem for a taxpayer.
IRS Fault (Score:2)
Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available,"
Sorry, what? If their payment infrastructure is down, then any lack of payment is the IRS' fault until they have it back up and have provided an extension for the number of days there was an outage during the expected times that a payment could be made....
The government will have no defensible basis to claim that anybody failed to pay, when the payment was due during days when IRS' ability to accept the payments w