Supreme Court Set To Hear Landmark Online Sales Tax Case

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could at least somewhat clarify Donald Trump's complaints about Amazon "not paying internet taxes." It will also decide if those cheap deals on NewEgg are going to be less of a steal. The case concerns the state of South Dakota versus online retailers Wayfront, NewEgg, and Overstock.com in a battle over whether or not state sales tax should apply to all online transactions in the U.S., regardless of where the customer or retailer is located. It promises to have an impact on the internet's competition with brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as continue to address the ongoing legal questions surrounding real-world borders in the borderless world of online.

  • Regressive taxes ought to be illegal anyway. There's really no good reason for them to exist, only bad ones.

    • Regressive taxes ought to be illegal anyway. There's really no good reason for them to exist, only bad ones.

      What state do you live in that sales tax is lower on something more expensive?

      In any case, only sales tax puts the tax bill at an individual which is where all wealth resides and is therefore the final stop for all taxes anyway. Taxes at other levels such as corporate taxes are passed on to the customers (individuals) and personal income is too subject to manipulation.

  • Fundamentally, the justification for the tax is that it costs money maintaining the infrastructure and system that facilitates said sale. When the sale happens at a distance... both locations bear the burden, so.... both locations could reasonably demand sales tax. Sender's sales tax vs state's sales tax. Of course, this is handled internationally with customs, fees, import taxes and such, and the fed is specifically tasked with removing that sort of barrier to trade between states. And rightly so. And i

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      So to simplify the whole issue, have a Federal sales tax and 80% money is to be distributed to the states on a per capita basis and the other 20% to be distributed to the states upon a need basis (some US states simply lack revenue sources and need to be economically stabilised, to promote development of revenue sources) and zero exemptions from that federal sales tax. This would help to end the corrupt practice of state tax free bidding wars by corporations, which has to come to an end, as it is extremely

    • jock tax level will each state with shipping places also want there own cut?

  • Irony (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ShadowRangerRIT ( 1301549 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @11:50PM (#56450035)
    South Dakota wants everyone else to obey their sales tax laws, whether or not they're located in South Dakota, while at the same time benefiting from usury laws not being enforceable across state lines. There's a reason most credit cards in the U.S. are issued from child corporations in South Dakota [marketplace.org]: South Dakota allows effectively unlimited interest rates on credit cards. They're perfectly fine with state-by-state enforcement when it benefits them.
  • This would throw out the interstate commerce clause of the US constitution. Slippery slope, but it wouldn't be the first time.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The Commerce Clause *needs* to be readjudicated (not thrown out per se), and Wickard v. Filburn overturned.

  • If SD wins, the first question every one of those online merchants will have for them is "What's the contact point for authoritative real-time-response data on what the applicable tax rate is for any address in South Dakota?". Because if SD expects those retailers to collect sales tax, SD has to be able to tell those retailers what tax they should collect for any given transaction. For a physical retailer it's easy, the tax is determined by the retailer's physical location and the buyer's address is irrelev

  • Perhaps the Flying Spaghetti Monster sees it fit to give liberals a consolation price for loosing the chance to break the nearly 50 years of conservative majority in the Supreme Court

