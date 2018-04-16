California Bill Would Restore, Strengthen Net Neutrality Protections (mercurynews.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Mercury News: With the FCC order to repeal net neutrality rules set to take effect next week, a bill that would restore those regulations in California will get its first hearing Tuesday (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). SB 822, written by State Sen. Scott D. Wiener, D-San Francisco, is backed by big names including Tom Wheeler, the Obama-appointed former Federal Communications Commission chairman who wrote the 2015 Open Internet Order. Wheeler is joined by former FCC commissioners Michael Copps and Gloria Tristani in advocating for SB 822, which would in some ways be stronger than the net neutrality rules put in place under President Obama's administration after more than a decade of legal and political wrangling. Those rules required equal treatment of all internet traffic, and prohibited the establishment of internet slow and fast lanes. Wiener's bill would also prohibit "zero rating," in which internet providers exempt certain content, sites and services from data caps. In addition, it would prohibit public agencies in the state from signing contracts with ISPs that violate net neutrality principles, and call for internet service providers to be transparent about their practices and offerings.
Glad California joining WA and OR (Score:1)
Net Neutrality ftw!
Nobody cares about the flyover states, right?
Re: (Score:1)
Flyover states just believe what they are told to believe by Fox News and political talk radio.
Net Neutrality is un-American, anti-Capitalist, socialistic and something that Obama Liberals losers created. Therefore; they hate it.
You're welcome (Score:2)
California: showing the rest of the US how to do it since 1850.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Seems some people need to remember that politics is the entertainment branch of the military industrial complex - on a good day.
According to some reports the ISPs (Score:4, Interesting)
are shitting themselves in fear and have begun dumping a ton of lobbying money into the capital. They've likely screwed themselves much as they did in court before the FCC dropped their action against them. By arguing out both sides of their mouth and also through their ass, they've put themselves into the unenviable position of dealing with a patchwork of laws instead of a single set of regulations. It's not as if this was an unforeseen outcome. It's quite the opposite given public opinion on the issue.
However, for reasons of nothing but plain insatiable greed the biggest ISPs decided to try anyway.
They're way ahead of you California (Score:2)
Humble (Ajit) Pie (Score:2)
I love the fact that (THOSE GUYS) are now arguing for national regulation.
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly how the U.S. works, or at least used to. Its not up to the federal government to regulate everything.
Imagine Federal livery regulation instead of State and City regulation of said industries. You know it would have a bad outcome. Everyone does. Yet in the past 50 or so years there has been a big push to federalize everything, including and especially things like health insurance. I bring up health insurance because Californians were a big player in Federalizing it into a monstro
The Bill is in Danger of Being Seriously Weakened (Score:4, Informative)
https://cyberlaw.stanford.edu/blog/2018/04/california-senate-committee-recommends-cutting-key-net-neutrality-protections
And, of course, the ISPs have been fighting the bill _hard_:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/04/att-and-cable-lobby-are-terrified-of-a-california-net-neutrality-bill/
If you're in CA and you support effective net neutrality legislation, let your local legislators know you want the original bill.