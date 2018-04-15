Pentagon Reports 2000% Increase in Russia Trolls Since Friday (axios.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in Saturday's briefing that there has been a "2,000% increase in Russian trolls in the last 24 hours," following the coordinated strike against Syria on Friday night.
Oh no (Score:1)
So we're now calling people who dissent to bombing another country without the approval of congress trolls. Isn't this McCarthyism?
Good gravy (Score:2)
So... what???
This obsession is insane.
I predict a 3000% increase in Rickrolling.
Re: (Score:1)
But don't you understand? The FBI was evil when they were investigating Hillary Clinton's misuse of classified materials, but now that Comey wrote a book where he's mean to Trump the FBI is good again. Bombing Syria without congressional approval was good when Obama did it but bad now that Trump is doing it. The NSA and CIA were incompetent when their intelligence showed that Hussein had an active nuclear weapons program but suddenly they're completely competent when they claim a massive Russian troll farm
Yeah, Slashdot has become wildly 'conservative'... (Score:2)
Basically, anything Trump flavored has had a pretty heavy tilt in its moderation, towards the pro-Trump. I've worked in a lot of rural areas, and the brand of angry conservatism/superlibertarianism is pretty rare among IT/Software guys. But for some reason, it's hyper-represented on Slashdot in the past few years.
Not that folks can't hold that view - it just seems disproportionate, compared to the population.
Ryan Fenton
Translation: (Score:2)
All dissent from the official line should be dismissed as Russian trolls.
And you can bet it will work.
There's also an awful lot wrong with the official line. The US just has just performed an completely unlawful act of aggression against another state. You want to impeach Trump, there's a valid reason. Instead the only claim is that he's not going far enough.