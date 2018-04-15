Pentagon Reports 2000% Increase in Russia Trolls Since Friday (axios.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares a report: Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in Saturday's briefing that there has been a "2,000% increase in Russian trolls in the last 24 hours," following the coordinated strike against Syria on Friday night.
Oh no (Score:1)
So we're now calling people who dissent to bombing another country without the approval of congress trolls. Isn't this McCarthyism?
Good gravy (Score:2)
So... what???
This obsession is insane.
I predict a 3000% increase in Rickrolling.
Yeah, Slashdot has become wildly 'conservative'... (Score:2)
Basically, anything Trump flavored has had a pretty heavy tilt in its moderation, towards the pro-Trump. I've worked in a lot of rural areas, and the brand of angry conservatism/superlibertarianism is pretty rare among IT/Software guys. But for some reason, it's hyper-represented on Slashdot in the past few years.
Not that folks can't hold that view - it just seems disproportionate, compared to the population.
Ryan Fenton