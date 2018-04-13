Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google is Testing Self-Destructing Emails in New Gmail

The upcoming update to Gmail might include a feature which would allow users to send emails that expire after a user-defined period of time. From a report: Working on an email service is hard as you have to be compatible with all sorts of email providers and email clients. But it doesn't seem to be stopping Google as the company is now evolving beyond the simple POP3/IMAP/SMTP protocols. Based on those screenshots, expiring emails work pretty much like expiring emails in ProtonMail. After some time, the email becomes unreadable. In the compose screen, there's a tiny lock icon called "confidential mode." It says that the recipient won't be able to forward email content, copy and paste, download or print the email.

  • O rly? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I receive data on my computer. It is then uncrypted and displayed on my screen. Ergo, stored in clear in RAM. What prevents me from finding a way to copy-paste this data?

    • Nothing - it's not for you or any other thinking person. It's meant for the same people who use the other insanely popular "self-destructing" message apps. They undoubtedly know it is stupid, but ultimately they need to compete with stupid.

    • I also receive data. The E-mail message gets read, and auto-archived on my encrypted IMAP server VM. Unless Google changes IMAP to have expiration dates and forces Dovecot to respect that, the message is going to remain.

      Usually I see two ways of having disappearing E-mail work. One is that the E-mail stays with the provider. This works, but once a protocol like IMAP, POP, or another snarfs the E-mail and copies/moves it, that protection is useless. Another way is requiring a special extension, be it a

  • Screenshot... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @11:14AM (#56431321)
    So easy to take a screenshot. Also, it's ultimately up to the browser whether to enable copy/paste or not.

    • Screenshots would never be admissible as evidence.

      • Are you saying that ironically?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

        FYI: Just because something can be doctored does not mean it is not permitted as evidence. The most common form of evidence is witness testimony, which is inaccurate, easily altered, and degrades over time.

      • Assuming it weren't, it wouldn't be too much more difficult to take a video of the entire process of opening the email. Even better if as you take that video it is uploaded some some cloud service that time stamps everything as well. At some point you've got evidence that is every bit as good as the email itself and if you won't accept that, then what good would the actual email do as evidence?
    • Are they going to block copy and paste with Javascript? I'm sure that will prevent copying and pasting.

  • So wait, in one story summary Google is fighting against the right to be forgotten, and in another they are developing self-deleting emails?

    Wha?

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's perfectly consistent.

      The email are 'self-destructing' only from the user's perspective. Google can still read them.

    • Google and its customers (hint: you are NOT the customer) will still have full access, only users will be inconvenienced.

  • Not long before a bunch of extensions are released to automatically save a copy of all these "self destructive" emails...
  • DRM for emails? Do not want.

  • Snapchat, LAWL (Score:3)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @11:23AM (#56431401)
    It's Snapchat for email. Snapchat is stupid. This is stupid. *takes screenshot*

  • the further proprietization of email. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @11:25AM (#56431419) Homepage
    self-destructing, secured, or even recall-able messages have been the hallmark of feature sets demanded by users without so much as a cursory understanding of email. Since most of human civilization uses GMail im sure the hubris of google rides high in testing this new "feature" but for power users or those outside the domain of the big G, this is feature is as useless as 'do not track.'

    mash away at self destruct all you like. Once the message leaves your Google mailserver and enters my Postfix, its mine.
    • Your forgot the "Mwahahahaha..." at the end.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

      Embrace, extend, extinguish.

      Remember to use takeout.google.com to get your mbox before you shut down your gmail.

      I’m so sick of these ‘free’ accounts.

  • Your mission Dan/Jim, should you choose/decide to accept it, ... As always, should you or any of your Force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This tape/disc will self-destruct in five/ten seconds. Good luck, Dan/Jim.

  • Still Far Behind (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So Gmail is starting to catch up with some of the features you can find in desktop clients. Exchange/Outlook has been able to do those things for years. You can also encrypt emails, sign them, add voting options, etc...

    As far as self-destructing emails, well it deleted itself before I was able to look at it so I guess I can't do whatever it says. And you've got no proof you asked me to do something. If I can't re-reference something to aid my failing memory then I'll safely assume it doesn't exist. Out

  • the company is now evolving beyond the simple POP3/IMAP/SMTP protocols

    I find this rather worrying [wikipedia.org] for the future of e-mail...

  • It is your mailbox, the receiver legally has the right to control their mailbox. That is like saying SPAM can not be deleted. But still Google has the email on their server. This takes the control of your email away from you. Very Microsoftish, knowing what is best for the user.

  • Is Google going to have to turn over their backed up server data?

  • "the company is now evolving beyond the simple POP3/IMAP/SMTP protocols."

    Translation: "Those leave complete control of the recipients mailboxes in the hands of the recipient. We can't have that."

