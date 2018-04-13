Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google is Testing Self-Destructing Emails in New Gmail

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
The upcoming update to Gmail might include a feature which would allow users to send emails that expire after a user-defined period of time. From a report: Working on an email service is hard as you have to be compatible with all sorts of email providers and email clients. But it doesn't seem to be stopping Google as the company is now evolving beyond the simple POP3/IMAP/SMTP protocols. Based on those screenshots, expiring emails work pretty much like expiring emails in ProtonMail. After some time, the email becomes unreadable. In the compose screen, there's a tiny lock icon called "confidential mode." It says that the recipient won't be able to forward email content, copy and paste, download or print the email.

  • Screenshot... (Score:4, Informative)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @11:14AM (#56431321)
    So easy to take a screenshot. Also, it's ultimately up to the browser whether to enable copy/paste or not.

  • So wait, in one story summary Google is fighting against the right to be forgotten, and in another they are developing self-deleting emails?

    Wha?

  • Not long before a bunch of extensions are released to automatically save a copy of all these "self destructive" emails...
  • DRM for emails? Do not want.

  • Snapchat, LAWL (Score:3)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @11:23AM (#56431401)
    It's Snapchat for email. Snapchat is stupid. This is stupid. *takes screenshot*
  • self-destructing, secured, or even recall-able messages have been the hallmark of feature sets demanded by users without so much as a cursory understanding of email. Since most of human civilization uses GMail im sure the hubris of google rides high in testing this new "feature" but for power users or those outside the domain of the big G, this is feature is as useless as 'do not track.'

    mash away at self destruct all you like. Once the message leaves your Google mailserver and enters my Postfix, its min

  • Your mission Dan/Jim, should you choose/decide to accept it, ... As always, should you or any of your Force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This tape/disc will self-destruct in five/ten seconds. Good luck, Dan/Jim.

