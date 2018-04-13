Telegram is Riddled With Tens of Thousands of Piracy Channels; Apple and Google Have Ignored Requests From Creators To Take Action (theoutline.com) 30
joshtops writes: Instant messaging platform Telegram, which is used by more than 200 million users, has had an open secret since its inception: The platform has served as a haven for online pirates. The Outline reports that the platform is riddled with thousands of groups and channels, many with more than 100,000 members, whose sole purpose of existence is to share illegally copied movies, music albums, apps, and other content. The files are stored directly to Telegram's servers, allowing users to download movies, songs, and other content with one click. Channel admins told The Outline that they have not come across any resistance from Telegram despite the company, along with Apple and Google, maintaining a 'zero tolerance' stance on copyright infringement. This permissiveness on Telegram's part has led to the proliferation of a cottage industry of piracy marketplaces on the service.
[...] The Outline also discovered several groups and channels on Telegram in which stolen credentials -- i.e., the username and password for a website -- from Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, HBO, CBS, EA Sports, Lynda, Sling, WWE Network, Mega, India's Hotstar, and dozens of other services were being offered to tens of thousands of members each day. The Outline sourced nearly three-dozen free credentials from six Telegram channels, all of which worked as advertised. The report says that content creators have reached out to Apple, requesting the iPhone-maker to intervene, but the company has largely ignored the issue.
In an unrelated development, a Moscow court cleared the way on Friday for the local government to ban Telegram, the messaging app, over its failure to give Russian security services the ability to read users' encrypted messages.
OMG, piracy on the internet? (Score:1)
I find that extremely hard to believe.
All these decades, other than a very short period before the piratebay was blocked, there has been absolutely 0 piracy.
IRC, usenet, and various other online services were never used by people in such nefarious ways.
Apple & Google are responsible how, exactly? (Score:5, Insightful)
Apple and Google have no investment in Telegram, why should they be expected to solve this problem? You can use Safari and Chrome to download pirated stuff on your phone too, but I don't see anybody calling for Apple and Google to remove Safari and Chrome from telephones.
If creators have a beef with Telegram, take it up with Telegram Messenger LLP.
Simple, this is a easy way to tell people that they should use telegram to find pirate content... and so secure that not even russia can break it!!
:D
Apple and Google, through their walled-garden app stores, have set themselves up as curators of content, and they regularly enforce things like this. They've brought that expectation upon themselves.
Telegram is apparently hosting this infri
Except Telegram isn't doing anything to break the TOS of either Apple or Google
... Telegram facilitates messages between people, but not all of Telegram is illegal content, and neither Apple nor Google have any way of knowing this is true, or which stuff is pirated.
So what can be done here? Decrypt and scan all files? Not feasible because it takes too long and costs too much. Ban encryption? Theore
"Apple and Google have no investment in Telegram, why should they be expected to solve this problem?"
They could also call the CEO of the Internets and ask him to kill that new email thingie, where users send each other all sorts of ungodly files and links.
Good little shill (Score:2)
Re:Good little shill (Score:4, Insightful)
Where do they claim they're on the side of the people? Their whole statement is essentially longhand for "we do propaganda".
Oh my! (Score:5, Funny)
I don't believe it! News for nerds! Stuff that matters!
Something we didn't already read in our grandpa's paper newspaper*.
(* kids, that's like a large papery blog)
Thanks for the tips guys, downloading now...
If you can't beat them, beat them some more. (Score:1)
Telegram is Riddled With Tens of Thousands of Piracy Channels; Apple and Google Have Ignored Requests From Creators To Take Action
Fortunately in solidarity with the pirates Slashdot will have a link-a-thon, promoting whack-a-mole, and middle-finger as forms of expression.
An entry from the FAQ (Score:5, Informative)
Q: There's illegal content on Telegram. How do I take it down?
All Telegram chats and group chats are private amongst their participants. We do not process any requests related to them.
In other news... (Score:2)
Voice messaging platforms AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, which are used by more than 300 Million users, has had an open secret since its inception: The platform has served as a haven for online criminals. The Outline reports that the platform is riddled with thousands of groups and channels, whose sole purpose of existence is to commit illegal acts.
Clearly we must get rid of this menace!
Is communication bad? (Score:2)
OMG! People are sharing files / video / music! (Score:2)
/sarcasm I'm shocked, shocked, I tell you that people are sharing files / video / music on the internet! Back in MY day we hoarded our one's and zero's! Only communists shared their data with a stranger. We practiced safe hex by being our corporate master's bitch!
Instead of asking the question: "When this many people are just outright ignoring copyright maybe this civil disobediance of Against Intellectual Property [amazonaws.com] (written by a lawyer, go figure) is a call to re-think the archaic, capitalist concept of