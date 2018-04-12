Uber Drivers Are Independent Contractors, Not Employees, Judge Rules (reuters.com) 17
Uber drivers are independent contractors, not full-time employees of the ride-hailing company, a federal judge in Philadelphia ruled in what is said to be the first classification of Uber drivers under federal law. Reuters reports: U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson on Wednesday said San Francisco-based Uber does not exert enough control over drivers for its limo service, UberBLACK, to be considered their employer under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The drivers work when they want to and are free to nap, run personal errands, or smoke cigarettes in between rides, Baylson said. Jeremy Abay, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he would appeal the ruling to the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 3rd Circuit would be the first federal appeals court to consider whether Uber drivers are properly classified as independent contractors.
If you want to ensure that gig economy workers have the best wages and conditions, make sure that there are a large number of gig economy service providers compet
Or maybe the whole "gig economy" was just a fad that was not going to be sustainable for anybody---something that could tide you over in 2009 when you were laid off and couldn't find a new job in the "recovery," but nothing you would want to do as a career.
Price fixing?
I think they are clearly employees, but if they are independent contractors, they then have the right to set their own prices for work. If Uber is making all its "contractors" charge the same fee, that's called price fixing and it's illegal.
Public school teachers
Can they be switched to independent contractors too?
Instead of ride-sharing we'd have class-sharing. Teachers bid on showing up to work that day, lowest bidder gets the classroom.
Think of all the money we'd save in the short term, and a generation of shitty educated people we'd have in the long term. Shitty education makes for a reliable voter base with the right propaganda campaigns.
and a generation of shitty educated people we'd have in the long term
As opposed to how it is now?
Can they be switched to independent contractors too?
No.
Because the schools (via collective bargaining with AFSCME) dictate working days, working hours, breaks, holidays, benefits, etc. They are also subject to state certification and licensing, and required to teach certain topics within their discipline. The teachers have zero choice in any of this (except through collective bargaining agreements).
perspective
Let's say you didn't get the head start (college education) a modestly wealthy family could've afforded you... let's say over and above the hours the wages the job you are qualified to do provides, you can taxi the more fortunate to their destination in order to make your bills more closely resemble your income.
Are you hoping for government regulation that diminishes your ability to work yourself and your family into solvency and regular groceries?
Makes sense
The right wing has been stacking the courts
Mark my words, everybody on this forum, you're next. They Uber rich (pun intended) are coming for your wages, your benefits, your retirement and your property. And why shouldn't they? You keep going to the polls and giving it to them.