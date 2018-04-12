A Wanted Man in China Has Been Caught Because of Facial Recognition Software (fastcompany.com) 8
An anonymous reader writes: The man was reportedly caught after facial recognition software running on cameras at a concert identified him, reports AbacusNews. That's despite there being over 50,000 people attending the concert, which took place in Nanchang, China. Law enforcement in the country has increasingly been turning to facial recognition software to surveil the public for persons of interest.
Re: (Score:3)
Impossiblu! (Score:3)
And? (Score:2)
Are things so bad that 'works as advertised' is worthy of a news story?
If only those 50,000 people attending the concert would have to go through some kind of a gate system by which they would trickle through making it easy to identify then a handful at a time. I'm sure someone much smarter than me will figure out such a system, they might even realize they could use it to see if people should be allowed in at the same time. Maybe give out tokens or tickets or something. Or go all web 2.0 and use one of the