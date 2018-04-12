A Wanted Man in China Has Been Caught Because of Facial Recognition Software (fastcompany.com) 17
An anonymous reader writes: The man was reportedly caught after facial recognition software running on cameras at a concert identified him, reports AbacusNews. That's despite there being over 50,000 people attending the concert, which took place in Nanchang, China. Law enforcement in the country has increasingly been turning to facial recognition software to surveil the public for persons of interest.
They told us time and again that the cameras they put everywhere were too high up to be used for facial recognition.
The Chinese government told you that?
Did they send you a certified letter, or just drop by your house to announce it over tea?
Since when did the Chinese government care about your privacy concerns, one way or the other, even enough to lie about their intentions?
Are things so bad that 'works as advertised' is worthy of a news story?
If only those 50,000 people attending the concert would have to go through some kind of a gate system by which they would trickle through making it easy to identify then a handful at a time. I'm sure someone much smarter than me will figure out such a system, they might even realize they could use it to see if people should be allowed in at the same time. Maybe give out tokens or tickets or something. Or go all web 2.0 and use one of the
It's worthy of a news story because the environment that this facial recognition did its job in and "worked as advertised" is a massively challenging problem for this type of system. It's also worthy of a news story because it is a harbinger of more to come like this, and not just in China. As this tech gets better, agencies will be able to track everyone's movements in public 24/7 and store all of it for unknown purposes. Today it's criminals, tomorrow it's people on no fly lists (rightly or wrongly) ge
riots are in part encouraged by the perceived lack of consequences to any individual in the riot due to there being too many people.
camera shutter clicks...
Face Rec scrubs image after image... wide angel shots...
police marquee select clouds of names for people standing in the "wrong" area... names get court summons sent to their registered addresses.
To this people say "masks"... sure masks... I'm sure the police have no solution for that idea.
Given that the bike lock guy was found, I'd take that very lightl
Wanted for murder or a parking ticket?