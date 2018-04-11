Instagram Will Soon Let You Download a Copy of Your Data (techcrunch.com) 8
An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed to TechCrunch that the site will soon let users download a copy of what they've shared on Instagram, including their photos, videos and messages. The new data portability tool could make it much easier for users to leave Instagram and go to a competing image social network. It will also help the site comply with the upcoming European GDPR privacy law that requires data portability, assuming the feature launches before May 25th. From the report: Instagram has historically made it very difficult to export your data. You can't drag, or tap and hold on images to save them. And you can't download images you've already posted. That's despite Instagram now being almost 8 years old and having over 800 million users. For comparison, Facebook launched its Download Your Information tool in 2010, just six years after launch. We're awaiting more info on whether you'll only be able to download your photos, videos, and messages; or if you'll also be able to export your following and follower lists, Likes, comments, Stories, and the captions you share with posts. It's also unclear whether photos and videos will export in the full fidelity that they're uploaded or displayed in, or whether they'll be compressed. Instagram told me "we'll share more details very soon when we actually launch the tool. But at a high level it allows you to download and export what you have shared on Instagram" so we'll have to wait for more clarity.
"Your" data? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"your data" != "Data about you"
As we just learned from Zuckerberg, the term "your data" is facebooks way of saying that while you can have a copy of the data you uploaded you cannot see the permanent record of data they collected on you.
As for instagram I beleive they actually save the electrons that were used to send the data to them. This way when you request access to your data, then can send them back to you. So you really are getting back your data not a copy.
The tip of the databerg (Score:2)
Perhaps we should call the data you upload the exposed tip of the databerg with the hidden secret file on you below the waterline shredding your watertight compartments.
Right-click, Inspect Element, View Image, Save As (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They seem to use javascript to disable the menu elements of the right click. I'm not sure how they do that but you can't just right click and save the image.
How about a bridge? (Score:2)