Twitter Says It Will Comply With Honest Ads Act To Combat Russia Social Media Meddling (theverge.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Twitter today pledged to support a proposed Senate bill that would require technology platforms that sell advertising space to disclose the source of and amount of money paid for political ads. Called the Honest Ads Act, the bipartisan bill was first introduced back in October by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). As part of its transparency efforts, Twitter says it's launched a new platform called the Ads Transparency Center, or ATC, that will "go beyond the requirements of the Honest Ads Act and eventually provide increased transparency to all advertisements on Twitter." Twitter says the platform will increase transparency for political and so-called issue ads, which target specific topics like immigration and gun control, by providing even more information on the origin of an ad that is required by the Honest Ads Act. "We have a dedicated team that is fully resourced to implementing the ATC and are committed to launching it this summer," the company states. "Twitter is moving forward on our commitment to providing transparency for online ads. We believe the Honest Ads Act provides an appropriate framework for such ads and look forward to working with bill sponsors and others to continue to refine and advance this important proposal."
And this will work! (Score:4, Insightful)
Because we all know that no Russian (or Republican or Democrat, for that matter) would ever LIE about who was behind a political ad....
Note that there is plenty of room for a First Amendment challenge to this as well. It's been established for a long time that ANONYMOUS political speech is protected by the First....
Re: (Score:2)
Some people will find new ways to evade existing laws, and thus existing laws will have to be amended or new laws passed - Actual Real Logic
It will absolutely work! (Score:2)
Firstly, it's not only political ads, but "issue" ads. IOW, they have license to determine that *anything* at *any* time is an issue and requires separate scrutiny.
Secondly, they will claim that you must identify yourself and not lie in order to purchase these sorts of ads, and if they suspect that you are lying in any details they can pull your ads. IOW, they can pull ads at any time and require you to send proof of identity; for example: a utility bill for the registered address plus driver's license.
Censorship is Bad, ok? (Score:4, Insightful)
Ah yes, the modern liberal, sees 'disclosure', reads 'will censor anything *I* dont agree with'.
Sad and pathetic, really.
"Combat Russia" (Score:3)
If they intend to be truly transparent (doubt it), wouldn't' it be funny if it becomes apparent that the most advertising/content 'meddling' was something other than the evil Russians, and could reveal more than intended?
Wouldn't be the first time.
Absurd (Score:3, Insightful)
The 100K worth of Russian ads supposedly decided a multi-billion dollar election? Maybe Clinton's problem was Clinton.
...as opposed to not complying? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Ship has sailed. Everybody's a felon.
Once you accept it, your free again. Laws, schmaws.